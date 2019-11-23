With the comic strip survey in progress, I was reminded that Southwest Missouri had one more comic strip claim to fame in addition to Joplin being Blondie and Dagwood’s hometown and Neosho’s Camp Crowder being the inspiration for Mort Walker’s Camp Swampy and “Beetle Bailey.” The comic strip “Moon Mullins” drawn by Frank Willard brought Joplin into its stories through the years.
Frank Willard was born in Anna, Illinois, in 1893. He had interest and talent in art. As a student, his drawings were used in his school’s 1912 yearbook. Referred to as a “hothead,” he was expelled from school, though he later attended the Illinois Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago in 1913. Before getting a job as a cartoonist, he worked operating a floating hamburger stand at county fairs.
He landed a position as a freelance cartoonist with the Chicago Herald and other Chicago papers in 1914. He started full-time at the Herald working on the Sunday comics “Tom, Dick and Harry” and “Mrs. Pippin’s Husband” in 1916. He joined the U.S. Army in 1917 during World War I. In the Army, his temper led him to be demoted in rank three times, from sergeant to private.
Upon his return to civilian life in 1919, he found a position with King Features Syndicate, where he drew the strip “The Outta Luck Club” for four years. Once more, his temper landed him in hot water.
Coulton Waugh’s book “The Comics” told the story in colorful terms: “Moon was a tough-talking, if generally good-natured, kind of guy who took (and dealt) plenty of punches during his run. And actually, those are very appropriate characteristics. See, back before Moon was created, Frank Willard was working on a strip called ‘The Outta Luck Club’ for King Features Syndicate. That’s when he got the notion that some of his ideas were being slipped to fellow cartoonist George McManus (creator of ‘Bringing Up Father’). So, in typical Moon Mullins fashion, Willard approached McManus and gave him a wallop that knocked the latter out cold and got the former fired. That little episode didn’t stop Capt. Joe Patterson’s interest from being piqued, however, and Willard soon set to work on a new strip for the Chicago Tribune Syndicate. That strip was ‘Moon Mullins.’”
“Moon Mullins” debuted on June 19, 1923, with a slate of stock characters. Moon (short for Moonshine) Mullins was a rogue and hustler, often down on his luck. His kid brother, Kayo, was a little guy with a derby hat, suspenders and polka-dot pants and an adult’s viewpoint and vocabulary to match.
Moon’s Uncle Willie spent almost as much time avoiding work as dreaming up places to visit as a hobo, while Aunt Mamie worked as a washerwoman and cook. She was very forgiving of Willie until her temper was riled — and then watch out. Moon and Kayo lived in a boarding house run by Emmy (Schmaltz) Plushbottom and her poverty-stricken, British husband Lord Plushbottom. Schemes, money, marital arguments and getting out of work were perennial themes.
The comic strip struck a chord with readers. At its peak, it ran in 350 papers. It ran as a black and white strip through the week with a continuing story, while Sunday’s strip was in color with a standalone story. While the Globe and News Herald were not part of the Chicago Tribune Syndicate, “Moon Mullins” received mentions, as Willard’s aunt lived in Joplin. When the Willard family would visit, it would be noted on the society pages. The two Joplin papers also carried ads for Sunday subscriptions to the Chicago Tribune in the 1920s that mentioned “Moon Mullins by Frank Willard” as a regular Sunday feature.
Joplin did receive notice as Uncle Willie would go cross country as a hobo, escaping the ire of Aunt Mamie. After one extra-long absence, Aunt Mamie wondered “if it would be proper to apply for the insurance now or wait until the legal time limit has expired.” Moon answers the telephone and tells Mamie that the telegraph company has a message for her. Alarmed, Mamie is too worried to take the message and assures Moon that she knows “something terrible has happened to your Uncle William” and that she will try to be brave. A broad grin appears on Moon’s face as he transmits the message.
“It’s from Joplin, Missouri, and it says, ‘I am broke and ain’t got any friends in this town. Stop. What shall I do? Your loving husband.’”
Aunt Mamie grabs the telephone and sends the following reply: “Willie Mullins, Joplin, Mo. Go make yourself some friends quick. (Signed) Mamie Mullins.”
Willard’s strip generated Big Little Books, comic books and a radio show. Novelties, cereal prizes, dolls, toys and Kayo suspenders were inspired by the strip. Kayo Chocolate Drink was a soft drink marketed starting in 1929 that displayed Kayo Mullins on the label. The drink still survives as a powdered hot chocolate mix.
Willard was assisted drawing the strip by Ferd Johnson, who started a few months after the strip’s debut. Upon Willard’s untimely death in 1958, the syndicate asked Johnson to take over the strip. He, and later his son Tom, drew the strip until Ferd retired and the strip ended in 1991.
A comic strip that began when Calvin Coolidge was president lasted 68 years with stories and gags seven days a week. Said Ferd Johnson upon his retirement, “It’s nice to get up in the morning and know I don’t have to sweat an idea,” he said. “In fact, I haven’t had an idea since I stopped. That was the only tough part of the job. Boy, 365 of them a year for 68 years. That’s a lot of ideas.”
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
