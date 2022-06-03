Today, with the pervasive use of personal computing devices such as phones and laptops, society has tended toward increased atomization. Such a variety of information and entertainment at our fingertips combined with the perception of being pressed for time can make the idea of joining a social club almost feel like too much work. Yet in Joplin’s earlier days, joining a fraternal lodge offered men an environment for social and economic benefits.
Prior to the Civil War, there were two well established secret, fraternal societies, the Freemasons and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. From lodges in Britain they spread to the U.S. They provided assistance to members and their families. The individual lodges were often a focus of civic debate and business connections. Membership in the Masonic lodges tended to be among the upper class while the Odd Fellows were more egalitarian.
The Civil War disrupted fraternal societies. Once the war ended, what became known as the Golden Age of Fraternal Organizations began.
In 1864, the Knights of Pythias was formed, which emphasized loyalty, honor and friendship along with an oath against gambling, liquor sales and narcotics. It quickly grew to third in membership behind the Masons and Odd Fellows.
The Ancient Order of United Workmen founded in 1868 was the first to be specifically organized around offering insurance benefits to members depending upon basic dues and increasing tiers of membership. It offered sick, death and burial benefits for working men. These kinds of benefits eventually spread to other fraternal societies and later grew into the mutual insurance.
Jasper County lodges
The first fraternal lodges in Jasper County were founded in Carthage after the Civil War. The first Masonic Lodge 197, A.F. and A.M., was established in 1867, while the Independent Order of Odd Fellows formed in May 1868. The new Knights of Pythias arrived next in Carthage in 1872.
Joplin’s IOOF lodge was founded prior to creation of Joplin as a city in 1872. The popularity of the IOOF was demonstrated by its first birthday celebration in Carthage on April 26, 1873. It attracted lodges from Neosho, Granby, Newtonia, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Lamar and Midway (Jasper). Lodges from Avilla and Joplin took places of prominence in the parade through town. The parade itself consisted of more than 400 Odd Fellows.
Lodges were found in the rural townships as well. In the early 1870s the Patrons of Husbandry or Grangers had established 17 granges in Jasper County. They conducted their own celebration on Oct.1, 1873, in Carthage with a 2-mile long parade.
By the time Joplin had received its charter in 1873, there was still no Masonic lodge in town. Joplin businessmen did not want to be left out of the Masonic fellowship. The next year they found a way to gain a lodge. The Fellowship Lodge, No. 345, located in Fidelity, south of Carthage, had declined to just 19 members. The lodge was transplanted to Joplin in February 1874. It added 26 new members and a new home on the southwest corner of Second and Main streets.
As was often the case in those days, the rivalry between East and West Joplin spread to the Masonic lodge. East Joplin called for its own lodge. It took another year before East Joplin adopted the transplant strategy. Members searched the county for a moribund lodge and found one in Medoc in the northwest portion of the county. Medoc Lodge No. 335, was given permission to be transplanted to East Joplin in December 1875. Its 18 members along with 20 new Joplin members met in a building at the corner of Galena and Broadway on February 1876.
Area lodges loved parades
Over the next five decades more fraternal societies sprang up in Joplin. The Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 40 made its home in Joplin in June 1876. According to historian Joel Livingston, it became the focus of polite society in the booming town, only to be eclipsed by the Elks in 1900. But in 1876, it attracted the more prominent members of Joplin society, “some of the best citizens.”
Joplin’s German community set up its own Germania Social and Literary Society of Joplin in 1876 with 50 charter members. It grew to be a social organization rather than a traditional fraternal group. It sponsored musical events and dances that were at the top of the social calendar.
The Ancient Order of Workmen arrived in the 1880s as did the Knights and Ladies of Honor, and the American Legion of Honor. They were all primarily insurance societies. The Knights of the Golden Eagle, which came to Joplin in 1886, demonstrated the popularity of insurance societies. By the next year it already had 200 members. There were also Golden Eagle lodges in Carthage and Webb City.
More lodges were formed through the decade along with Grand Army of the Republic chapters in Webb City, Carterville, Sarcoxie, Avilla, Lehigh and Zincite. The towns often invited other cities’ lodges to participate in celebrations of national holidays or lodge anniversaries. Even small towns could count on large turnouts to their events. In 1886, Avilla held an IOOF birthday celebration and had over 250 lodge members march in a parade through town.
The 1890s saw even more fraternities established in Joplin: the Modern Woodmen, Select Friends, Knights and Ladies of Security, Maccabees, United Commercial Travelers, Knights of Columbus and the Elks as well as others, according to Livingston. The Woodmen grew from 17 members in 1895 to more than 100 in 1897 and 600 members by 1898. The Knights of Columbus was a society for Catholic men.
Joplin’s first lodge specifically for women, the Rebekahs, was formed in 1891 after being initiated by the Carterville lodge.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks established its lodge in town in 1899 with 50 charter members. “All of whom were social leaders among the best business men of the city,” according to Livingston. By this time, the Pythians had lost their luster and the Elks had the financial support to construct a club building at Fourth and Pearl. Their Georgian Revival style public building, constructed in 1904-1905, declared the success of its members and the lodge.
By 1912, Joplin had gained a few more clubs, the Owls, the Eagles and the Moose.
But it was not all parades and meetings. Though hitting a high water mark in 1900 when 5 million men were members of at least one fraternal society, the unregulated nature of the societies offered too many opportunities for embezzlement. The Owls were ruined by that.
With the Great Depression, insurance societies were hit hard as members without jobs couldn’t pay dues. Some stronger societies reorganized, dropped social activities and became insurance companies. New Deal programs tended to supplant mutual aid societies. U.S. society was undergoing drastic changes, and many fraternal societies went extinct. The Golden Age of fraternal societies had come to an end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.