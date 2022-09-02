Mention aviation in the last century and the Wright brothers come to mind. But airplanes were just the newest method of aviation.
There was another long-established mode of flight — balloons. Balloonists occupied a place in popular culture that typified living on the edge, taking risks the average person would never attempt. Jasper County had its own daredevil balloonist in Fred Ambrose, who seemed to live a charmed life.
Fred Ambrose was born in 1878 to Lafayette and Amiza Ambrose near Tucker’s Ford northeast of Carthage along Spring River. Though his family moved to Carthage when he was 5 years old, Fred grew up along the river. He spent many hours playing in swimming holes with names such as Deadwood, Diving Rock, Lone Elm, and Pea Vine. His play grew into skill as a swimmer and diver, as he became the best among his friends.
Diving into fame
In 1894, W.E. Hall on behalf of the Jasper County Electric Railway closed the deal on 38 acres along Center Creek east of Carterville for $1,500. The JCER was a forerunner of the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Co. The property would become Lakeside Park, which provided recreation for the Tri-State District for decades.
Summer activities revolved around Center Creek with boating, swimming and fishing. Playgrounds for children, pavilions for picnics and dances, and baseball fields lined either side of the creek.
When the park opened in 1896, the company offered special attractions. For the opening, 18-year-old Fred Ambrose was hired as a diver. His first professional job was to dive 60 feet into Center creek. That was just the first of hundreds of dives at Lakeside.
After that dive in 1896, he traveled to county fairs and amusement parks diving higher and higher, and into shallow and shallower bodies of water. Diving earned him between $25 to $100 a dive. But there were times he dove for free, for the thrill of it.
One time at Grand Falls south of Joplin, he dove 80 feet into just 4 feet of water. His highest dive took place in Dallas, Texas, where he dove 105 feet into a 10-by-12 rope net. Not content to stop at that, he tried working with a pair of diving horses. He rode two horses that leaped into tanks of water from a height of 40 feet.
Despite all his dives, he suffered only minor injuries. In Carthage at a Knell Fair, he fractured an arm while diving into a shallow pool.
Professor Ambrose balloonist
Always on looking for a way to turn a dollar, Ambrose tried boxing in 1901. He entered a four-round bout at the Webb City Athletic Club for a $20 purse. It was a complete bust, and he broke his hand too. Boxing was not his sport.
He looked for something else. He was reported to have met Bill Easton, of Carthage, a hot-air balloonist. Easton took him under his wing, giving him pointers about ballooning.
After the Civil War, balloonists had become standard fare for circuses and fairs. A canvas balloon would be filled with hot air from a kerosene-soaked wood fire. Attached to the side of the balloon was a parachute with a trapeze bar strung from its framework. Once the balloon was filled with hot air, the aeronaut would shout, “All right, let ’er go, boys.” Bystanders would release the balloon. As he rose to the desired altitude, usually around 1,000 feet, he would perform an aerial routine on the trapeze bar. At the peak, he would open the parachute, the balloon would shoot away, overturn and fall to the ground. He would continue his routine until he drifted to the earth.
Ideally, that was how it worked. The vagaries of wind, equipment failures, fire and loss of grip could mean disaster for the unlucky. Trees and electric lines were additional hazards.
Ambrose’s first ascension was in Springfield. He was helping the featured balloonist when the man fell ill. Never one to avoid a challenge, Ambrose volunteered to take his place for $175. The successful ascension and descent launched his second career.
Before long he was Professor Fred Ambrose, balloonist. Much as patent medicine sellers were all doctors, balloonists at that time were promoted as professors. The Webb City Register interviewed Ambrose in 1904, refusing to call him professor, but to emphasize his youth at 25 called him Master Ambrose instead. He began a steady job as the resident balloonist for Lakeside Park. Every Sunday during the summer, he would do one or two ascensions in the afternoon. Each one brought him $10. They didn’t make him rich, but it brought him notoriety.
Balloon races were another spectator favorite. The races often had prize money that attracted competitors. July 4 was a favorite day for races.
Two separate times Ambrose’s ascensions from the grounds of the Jasper County jail in Carthage created serious dangers. Before the first lift off, he could see the top of his balloon was on fire. Yet he took off anyway so as not to disappoint the spectators. “At 1,000 feet he saw pieces of the burning balloon drift away and elected to cut loose, descending safely near the Spring River mill race at the north edge of Carthage.”
The second was again on the grounds of the Jasper County jail. He had completed his ascent and cut loose the parachute. Strong, gusty winds partially deflated the chute and he landed hard at Sycamore and McGregor streets. He was just shaken up and bruised.
One ascension at Lakeside barely got off the ground when the balloon wheeled in the wind and swung Ambrose, sitting on the trapeze bar, into a nearby tree. He immediately cut the parachute loose and grabbed a tree limb lest the balloon drag him through the tree. He suffered a skinned leg and scrapes on his face.
Adding a cannon
He surprised many in 1907 by selling his balloon. He purchased a larger balloon and a cannon in 1908. The cannon was used to propel him and his parachute away from the balloon upon reaching the desired altitude. The equipment served him well. He performed at Lakeside, nearby county fairs and picnics for social and business groups. He was a regular for ascensions and races in Goodman and Pioneer in McDonald County in the 1920s. Though by that time the panache of ascensions was wearing thin.
His most serious injury occurred in 1929 repairing a chimney in Carthage. While on the roof, his ladder slipped and he fell 10 feet. He broke his right leg. He was also a firefighter for Carthage in the 1930s and ’40s.
He ascended one last time in Carthage for the Fourth of July in 1937. He volunteered for Joplin’s 1940 Fiesta, at age 61, but was turned down.
Ambrose died on Oct. 30, 1953, at age 75. All through his career, his friends figured he was too tough to get killed “or else he (was) under the protection of some good genii.”
In any case, Fred Ambrose was known as “the best known professional daredevil within a radius of about 300 miles of Carthage.”
