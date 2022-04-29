When talking about 19th century criminals, notorious names are Jesse James and the Daltons. However, for nearly 20 years, the name George Hudson put fear into the hearts of Southwest Missouri residents. To cross him was asking for a sudden death.
George Hudson was born and raised in Mississippi, the son of C.C. Hudson, a local sheriff. C.C. Hudson fled Mississippi after the war having defaulted on a significant debt. He took the family to Newton County where the Granby mining field was booming. He was arrested when his creditors traced him to Granby. But he escaped the arresting officer and hid in Indian Territory. He waited until they lost interest and quietly returned to Newton County.
As a teen, George Hudson showed his violent nature when he killed a Black man just before the family left the state. Upon arriving in Granby, he made a reputation with his temper and revolver.
He got involved in a quarrel with a German shoemaker. The cobbler insisted upon being paid before his work left the shop. Hudson shot the man in the leg. He was arrested and indicted for assault.
Prior to the trial, Hudson tried to get the cobbler to drop the charges but the man would not be bought off. Then just before the trial, the cobbler answered his door and was shot dead. Hudson was indicted for murder. But before the case came to trial, the state’s witness disappeared through intimidation and Hudson was freed.
Hudson’s gang
It became the pattern for his criminal career. He attracted lawless men into his orbit. Among those were young men who admired his desperado life, but who upon coming under his influence were kept in the gang by means of threats. Law-abiding residents overlooked criminal behavior lest they suffer his wrath. Personal assault was not his only tool. Vandalism and arson against his enemies was common. While he skirted the law, he gained a reputation as “a diplomate (sic), and strengthened his fortifications by ‘doing jobs’ for people in the higher walks of life who desired an agent for accomplishing desperate ends.”
He was charged with the death of a Dutchman in Neosho in 1876. While on bond, he and five others took part in what became known as the Webb City riot.
One of his gang had been arrested for disorderly conduct in Webb City. “To avenge themselves the gang mounted up, and with Winchester rifles and revolvers rode through the streets yelling and firing at any person in sight. Two men were shot in this raid. The next day, Hudson surrendered to the sheriff of Newton County, to relieve his bondsmen in the shooting case pending at Neosho, and escaped, by the assistance of Bud Blunt, from the sheriff.”
He disappeared from Southwest Missouri for a time, next turning up in Leadville, Colorado, along with Blunt. They were implicated in stealing a large quantity of ore. But it was their ambush of an old man near Granite Pass, Colorado, and theft of $1,700 that would come back to haunt Hudson.
Hudson, his brother Jack,and Granby youth John Layton next appeared in Batesville, Arkansas, in 1882. The group was surprised by a posse hunting horse thieves. Though not suspects, they fought the posse and fled the scene. Layton was killed, Jack escaped, and George captured. It wasn’t long before he broke jail. Because he was not charged, no effort was made to pursue him.
A Carthage detective captured Hudson in Kansas on the Webb City riot charge and brought him back to Carthage in irons. The morning of the trial, the principal witness died accidentally, caught in an ore crusher. Freed once more, Hudson went back to Granby, where he opened a saloon.
In 1884, the Granby post office safe was blown. Postmaster John Goodykoontz accused and charged Hudson with the crime. While in Granby on business, Goodykoontz was accosted by Hudson and killed. N.O. Tabor attempted to stop the killing and was shot to death by Hudson.
Murder for hire
His most notorious crime was the killing of Dr. Louis G. Howard in Joplin on Sept. 16, 1886. The brothers Henry and Peter Blow, of St. Louis, built the first commercial smelter in Granby. Peter lived in Joplin and had a superintendent who managed the plant. His business travels often took him out of the area. It was common knowledge that the dentist Howard was paying “reckless attention” to several women of social standing including Peter Blow’s wife. The Blows moved from Joplin in May 1886.
In August 1886, Blow and his superintendent met Hudson in Granby and arranged a $300 loan from the superintendent for an unspecified purpose. On the evening of Sept. 16, Dr. Howard and a friend were on the corner of Third and Main streets. A gunman walked across Main and calmly shot Howard in the head. The assailant crossed the street and disappeared as a crowd grew around the slain dentist.
Differing accounts let the crime go unsolved for three years.
Joplin’s Gilbert Barbee, positive it was Hudson, offered rewards for information. When witness John Rush, who for fear had kept silent, was shot at while at home, he was sure it was Hudson’s doing. So he contacted Barbee and Tom Connor. A warrant was sworn out for Hudson’s arrest. Unaware of the warrant, Hudson was arrested when he happened to be in Carthage.
On a change of venue the trial moved to Rolla in Phelps County. The four-day trial was bitterly fought as Peter Blow was called to the stand and the $300 loan brought to light. Blow even repaid Superintendent Kingston for the loan though Blow and Hudson were shown to have had only the slightest of acquaintance. When asked where he lived, Blow burst into tears as he said with his wife and children. Howard’s connection to Blow’s wife was never stated during the trial.
Rush’s testimony was balanced against a multitude of Granby witnesses who swore Hudson had not left town on Sept. 16.
In the end, the jury decided on acquittal. Partisan papers declared Blow’s complete vindication while others just as vehemently called the trial a farce.
Hudson, in turn, declared he would get his revenge on those who prosecuted him. Those fearing his reprisals recalled the old Colorado charge. Missouri Governor David Francis approved a writ directing Carl Stout, a Joplin police officer, to arrest Hudson. Stout took four officers and William Rabodeu, a Colorado messenger, to confront Hudson in his Granby saloon.
Stout and Rabodeu walked into the saloon and called for two bottles of beer. Hudson took the bottles from an ice chest and turned to face Stout’s revolver as Stout told him to surrender to arrest. Hudson swore an oath, caught the revolver with his left hand and struck Stout with a beer bottle. As they struggled, Rabodeu shot first, striking Hudson in the head. Stout’s gun discharged in the struggle, the bullet passing through Hudson’s heart.
Newspapers called his death a public benefit. He had terrorized Newton and Jasper counties for close to 20 years and was reputed to have killed at least 20 men. As for his gang, it folded without him. So ended George Hudson’s criminal career.
