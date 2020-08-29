Bill Caldwell: Grand Falls park gave rest to the weary

Lakeside Park, along Center Creek and Midway Park at Castle Rock on Turkey Creek managed by the Southwest Missouri Railroad, as well as the Electric Park, which became Schifferdecker Park and was managed by the Joplin & Pittsburg Railroad, are the parks most often remembered from the Tri-State District's mining days.
However, there was another site where people congregated to escape the summer heat and celebrate holidays, even before the other parks were in existence. Grand Falls on Shoal Creek was Joplin's first public summer destination.
Grand Falls on Shoal Creek south of Joplin is a geological landmark. The creek flows over a massive ledge of chert — a very dense, hard chert, 30 feet thick, according to the U.S. Geological Service. It typically occurs in massive layers 6 or more feet thick. It has a gnarled and knotted structure, producing an uneven surface. Grand Falls along Shoal Creek is the largest continually flowing waterfall in Missouri.
The falls have been a picturesque scene to travelers from horse-and-buggy days to the present. The first official Fourth of July celebration for the rival towns of Murphysburg and Joplin took place in 1872. According to a Globe account, the rivals closed up shop to arrange a common celebration at the most beautiful spot in the area: "Everybody knocked off work to attend a big picnic at the site of Grand Falls on Shoal Creek — then a beautiful spot, or more beautiful than now (1920)."
That was the beginning of the public's fascination with Grand Falls.
A summer destination
Charles Schifferdecker's beer garden along Turkey Creek was a private park, while Grand Falls was undeveloped property for some time open to all. Generations of Joplinites spent time relaxing by going fishing, swimming and boating on the creek. The society pages of the Globe, News Herald and Morning Tribune recount endless stories of young people on group dates visiting the falls. At first, they used horses and buggies, then by train and later by motor cars.
But the falls also served an economic purpose. In 1887, William G. Sergeant and Oliver Moffet built the first steam-powered electric generation plant in the block between Joplin and Wall avenues and Fourth and Fifth streets.
In the fall of 1890, Moffet engaged A.A. Carey to come to Joplin to supervise construction of a dam at Grand Falls for a hydroelectric plant. Construction of the dam was completed in 1891 and operated with an output of 1,000 kilowatts. It supplied power for electric lights to Joplin, Webb City, Carterville and adjacent areas in Jasper and Newton counties. The power pool backed up the creek for some distance, creating a body of water made for aquatic amusements.
A coal-powered steam plant was also constructed on the site. That coal was supplied by means of a Missouri Pacific railroad spur that ran from 26th Street and Maiden Lane south 1 mile to Grand Falls. The spur was constructed in the 1890s. Besides the industrial traffic for the power plant, the Missouri Pacific also ran cars to Grand Falls from the station at 10th and Main streets.
A new resort
During the early winter months of 1903, the relatively undeveloped area around the falls was the site of new construction. When it was finished in May, the Globe described the opening of a "large and commodius" theater, dance pavilion and boat houses as part of a new Grand Falls Park. The Missouri Pacific ran hourly trains from its depot to the park.
"The handsome new theater, equipped and appointed in luxurious fashion, will be completed; the dancing pavilion on the blue bosom of Shoal Creek will be ready for those who fancy the light fantastic tripping; steam yachts and boats will be at the disposal of the lovers of aquatics; and a program of amusements and pastimes will be provided which will appeal to everyone who takes an interest in the problem of living and being happy while they're doing it.
"At the new theater, a sterling array of artists will entertain the crowds during the afternoon and evening. The bill includes people of international reputation. Among the list are such well-known stars as White and Simmons, who have been features of the swellest vaudeville boards in the metropolitan circuits.
"Besides the attractions at the theater, there will be the German village, where entertainment will be furnished free, steam launches and boats and, in short, everything will be at the disposal of the patrons of the park."
The new park was a sensation. But it had its competitors. The Southwest Missouri Railroad's Lakeside Park, first opened in 1895, was its prime rival. The streetcar company drew patrons from its client towns and hosted baseball teams from those towns in its Trolley League. It continually invested in the park to improve attractions. Then, the Electric Park operated by the Joplin & Pittsburg Railroad, which opened in 1909, siphoned off patrons as it featured rides, a swimming pool, concessionaires, dancing and endless electric lights.
By the mid-1910s, the area had reverted back to its bucolic origins. During that time, the Witmer, McIndoe and McClelland families had donated land along the creek to the city for parks. Police Chief Nels Milligan had city prisoners clean up brush, construct walks and plant gardens along the creek in 1915-16. In 1916, Mayor Hugh McIndoe tried to interest the Missouri Pacific to take up the area much like Lakeside, but President B.F. Bush declined, saying it was more a project for the Joplin & Pittsburg Railroad. If the streetcar company accepted, he said, it could use the Grand Falls spur and electrify it for its cars. When World War I intervened, the project never materialized.
After the war and to this day, the area remains city park land. The creek continues to attract its fishermen, swimmers and boaters. And Grand Falls remains unchanged, the largest, continually flowing waterfall in Missouri.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
