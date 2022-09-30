Harvey and Bernice Jones didn’t intend to create a museum back in 1944 when they purchased land along the shores of Grand Lake of the Cherokees. But building a chapel led to one building after another and before long it had become Har-Ber Village.
Harvey Jones was born in 1900 to Taylor and Jimmie Jones in Washington County, Arkansas. An enterprising young man, he moved to Springdale, Arkansas, and set up a general store when he was 16.
In 1918, there was a Frisco railroad strike. Jones had seen the need for good transportation and how the strike hurt businesses. So, he purchased a wagon and two mules and hauled goods between Springdale and Fayetteville every day. It was a 13-hour round trip. After a year, he sold the mules and wagon and bought an old Federal truck. He called his business Jones Transportation Co.
Jones truck line
Jones saw opportunity in Northwest Arkansas for his trucking business. He added Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Seligman, Missouri, to his routes. Through the 1920s he expanded his routes going to Joplin and Springfield; Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City; Oklahoma City; and Fort Smith. He became known for his dependability and punctuality. He hauled freight of every kind from tools to fruit. He was said to have never turned down a customer even to the point of bartering for payment for his services.
His business prospered. He changed the name of the company to Jones Truck Lines in 1933. It prospered even through the Great Depression, so much so, that when the Springdale elementary school was set to close for lack of funds in the early 1930s, he rented a church building, found a teacher, purchased school supplies and heated the building. The next year the school opened but he continued to buy school supplies and give scholarships for those going to college.
He married Bernice Young in 1938. She had been born near Springdale and was then a schoolteacher in her home town. While the couple had no children, he served on the school board for 19 years. Together they worked with others to found the Northwest Medical Center and Hospital in Springdale, which opened in 1952. Philanthropy was an important part of their lives.
The business grew ever larger when he added refrigerated trucks to his fleet. Eventually Jones Truck Lines became the largest private carrier in the United States. Its terminals ranged from Denver to Omaha to St. Louis to Memphis to Atlanta to Birmingham to Dallas with 2,300 employees. However, due to Jones’ deteriorating health, he sold the company to Sun Carriers in 1980.
Museum established
The couple had purchased property on Grand Lake in 1944 for a summer home. There was no thought of it becoming anything more. Twenty-four years later, Harvey built a little brick chapel along the shoreline. It wasn’t an ornamental structure but a place for worship complete with pulpit and pews. The church “looked all alone and lonesome with nothing around it,” they said. So they commissioned a 10-foot marble statue of Christ, imported from Italy, to stand before the church.
After it was in place, one day as the couple were walking near it, Bernice told Harvey, “You know we ought to do something about the old hillside.” So began Har-Ber Village. It officially opened on Sept. 20, 1968.
The village’s first addition was an 1840’s cabin for the minister, then a schoolhouse for his children, which Harvey found near Goshen, Arkansas. Original desks found in its attic were put back into place. He scoured the Ozarks for log cabins. The ‘Mayor’s Home’ is a log house held together by wooden pegs.
He had no interest in antiques until the creation of the village. That changed everything since the buildings had to be furnished. He could be found at auctions one to three times a week in the 1970s. The theme for the village was life in the area as seen in the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Of course, transport vehicles, which covered the spectrum from buggies and carriages, a covered wagon and stage coach as well as a couple of horse-drawn hearses, were collected. A Jones Truck Line tractor-trailer rig was provided, too. Farm equipment included horse-drawn mowers, rakes, hay balers, plows and cultivators galore. He set up a water-powered grist mill doing the plans himself. Steam-powered equipment as engines and a thresher displayed the gradual technological changes on the farm. Farm tools filled wall displays.
Exhibits of home life showed off rooms filled with furniture, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, homespun dishware as well as collectible glass ware. Children’s toys and dolls were put on display. Rooms were set up in period style with glass screens to keep visitors separate while allowing full view.
Businesses such as a barber shop, bank (with mahogany fixtures from a Carterville bank), saloon, drug store stocked with period medicines, a general store and post office filled out the town.
Visitors arrive
Word of mouth and newspaper articles brought in visitors. Jones Truck Lines sponsored the village at first so admission was free. As early as 1972, attendance had reached 50,000 annually. Harvey and Bernice regularly visited the village all through the 1970s.
By the time Harvey Jones died in 1989, the annual attendance had not slowed. Years before, he had left an endowment to support the museum and two boards in Arkansas and Oklahoma were given responsibility for its management.
Bernice focused her attention on philanthropic causes especially the Harvey and Bernice Jones Center for Families in Springdale. She died in 2003 at just a month shy of 98.
Attendance reached 436,000 visitors in 1992, making it the fourth largest attraction in Oklahoma. However, by 2004 the national economic downturn had hurt the endowment and for the first time in 35 years the boards had to take the unwelcome step of charging admission to maintain support. Visitors still numbered in the hundreds of thousands.
New exhibits such as an ecology center and herb garden were added. Old exhibits were culled of duplicate items. One auction sold off duplicate farm equipment such as plows, drills and hay rakes. By 2013, a cafe, country store, quilt store and black smithy were regular attractions. Themed events as Pioneer Days, Civil War Era Historical Days, and Cherokee Heritage Day drew new visitors. In response to the rapid changes brought about by the internet, the museum created an online presence through social media sites to attract younger audiences.
Harvey and Bernice Jones dedicated their lives to using their wealth to benefit their community. Now 54 years old, Har-Ber Village Museum reaches a community far larger and far beyond what was the Joneses’ summer home.
Their hope for the museum is expressed in the inscription on the bell tower. It says, “A sincere effort to preserve for future generations the way of life as experienced by our forefathers who carved out of the wilderness this wonderful country we know and enjoy today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.