Bill Caldwell: Henry Holderman was a determined visionary

A visionary has been described as a person ahead of his time having a powerful plan for future change. That could easily describe Henry C. Holderman, sometimes referred to as the "grandfather" of the Pensacola Dam on the Grand River, which created Grand Lake O' the Cherokees. His vision for improving life in Northeast Oklahoma became an enduring passion, even though the work was completed by others.
Holderman was born in Chetopa, Kansas, in 1874. He was a member of the Cherokee Nation. He worked with his father's cattle and in their sawmill. He had attended the Wyandotte Mission School until the fifth grade. The story of how he came up with the idea of a dam on the Grand River varies. Some accounts say the idea came to him as he looked after the cattle. Others record that it was while he took lumber from Chetopa to Spavinaw, Oklahoma, that the vision for rural electrification took hold.
The Tri-State District was just getting its first hydroelectric plant along Shoal Creek in 1890, supplying power to the city and local mines. Electricity was the latest symbol of prosperity and progress. Holderman was sure it could improve the lives of members of the Cherokee Nation.
However, at 16, he encountered an obstacle that led him on a worldwide detour. It's described as an "altercation" at a dance in Chetopa in 1890. It was serious enough in his eyes that he pulled up stakes and left the U.S. His detour took him to South Africa, where he worked in diamond mines and as a hunting guide, then to India, where he worked constructing irrigation dams. This practical engineering experience only solidified his vision for a hydroelectric project. His travels occupied six years. It was not until a letter from his mother arrived in India in 1896 assuring him that all was well that he returned to the States.
Surveying the Grand River
Upon his return, he convinced his brother Bert and two friends, engineering students from the Spaulding Institute in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to go with him to search for possible sites for dams along the Grand River. In 1896, the friends built a houseboat and put in at Iola, Kansas, with the goal of reaching the Arkansas River. They surveyed for prospective sites. When finding one, they would mark the site with an iron pin in the bank and continue on their way.
In all, the men located three possible sites. Armed with this knowledge, Holderman, then 22, began his lifelong effort to convince financiers to back construction of a dam.
His first efforts touted the prospect of raising cotton and establishing cotton mills in Oklahoma. The only requirement was a steady source of electric power that a hydroelectric dam could provide. His attempts to interest eastern manufacturers to move to Oklahoma fell on deaf ears. But that didn't discourage him. In 1907, he and Cyrus Avery formed the Grand River Power Co., but nothing came of that project.
Holderman continued his education, finishing an engineering course in 1911. He worked with the Kansas, Oklahoma & Gulf Railroad and the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce two years later in another effort to finance a dam. By 1914, it appeared they had convinced British investors to back the project. However, it was not to be. World War I cut short the project.
He had already obtained ownership of the prospective sites and the riverbed from the Cherokee Nation. It required him to sell his family's land holdings in order to do that. "When that money ran out, he borrowed thousands of dollars from friends, fought with lawyers and utility company executives, and even served time in jail for inadvertently cashing a worthless check while struggling to finance his crusade."
After the 1914 failure, Holderman still searched for ways to convince people to invest. He had ties to the Tri-State District. In 1917, he talked with the mining editors of the Globe and News Herald about a very lucrative discovery of ores "somewhere south of Joplin" that held gold, silver and copper as well as graphite. Along the Oklahoma-Arkansas line just south of the Miami minefields, Holderman contended, were "deposits of gold, silver and copper bearing ore, rich enough in these metals to make the man or company that develops them immensely rich." Nothing came of that speculative effort.
Pursuing his vision
Still determined, he and his wife formed a new Grand River Hydro-Electric Co. in 1917. He and his supporters were tagged "rainbow chasers" as they searched for financing. While the company obtained a permit to build a dam in 1922, nothing was built. "Holderman's dam" caught the ears of a group of Chicago investors interested in a get-rich-quick scheme. They attempted to lure him into a shady stock deal, but Holderman rejected their overtures.
In 1926, he worked with the Commerce Mining and Royalty Co. hoping to supply hydroelectric power to the Tri-State District, and Oklahoma Railroad Co. Canadian investors and engineers did preliminary drillings in 1929. They discovered the Seneca fault underlaid his original Pensacola site. They had moved the site just north — and then the stock market crashed. Once more, Holderman was stymied.
By 1930, he had run out of money and time. The Great Depression killed private investment. However, with President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal projects, state and federal officials as well as private electric companies saw an opportunity in a Grand River dam. Once more, Holderman started to collect a coalition of support. It wasn't long, however, before he was sidelined and his ideas co-opted. A concerted effort to convince Roosevelt to personally back a Grand River dam was successful in 1935.
The dam named Pensacola Dam was completed in two years in 1940 with the powerhouse finished in 1941. Holderman was there for the dedication and was mentioned as the "grandfather" of the dam. He lived in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, until his death in 1951. He was buried in the Wyandotte Cemetery.
Even though he did not attain his goal, the Pensacola Dam and Grand Lake stand as monuments to the power of his vision.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
