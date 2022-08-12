At first glance, Southwest Missouri does not look to have much connection to France or wine, but more than 150 years ago a vital connection was made that rescued French vineyards. It was all because of the work of one man in Newton County, Hermann Jaeger. He was honored in France but got little recognition in his adopted home.
Hermann Jaeger was born in Brugg, Switzerland, to Charles and Mary Custer Jaeger in 1844. His father was a farmer and merchant. His mother was a granddaughter of famed Swiss educator Johann Pestalozzi. Hermann worked a three-year apprenticeship in a dry-goods firm and then a year at a wine business near Lake Geneva. When the family land sold in the 1860s, the six brothers had to decide what to do. All but one immigrated to the United States.
In 1864, he and his brother John arrived in Norfolk, Virginia. They traveled from Virginia to St. Louis and then settled on adjoining 40-acre farms in Monark Springs, about 6 miles east of Neosho. They chose Southwest Missouri for available land and the variety of wild grapes found in the area. They were determined to plant a vineyard with stock from Virginia. However, they unknowingly had brought on that stock a blight, downy mildew. It threatened their vineyard.
Jaeger was curious and experimented with combinations of sulfur, copper sulfate and iron sulfate to dust on his diseased vines. It worked, and he became a pioneer to formulate and use pesticides for vineyards.
While his brother tended the farms, Jaeger was always on the lookout for wild grape varieties that he could graft with cultivated varieties. He took walking trips through Indian Territory and as far as Texas looking for promising varieties, such as the local “possum grapes.” He eventually developed more than 100 different hybrids.
While he tended to keep to himself, one visitor was reported to have been a regular: George Washington Carver. Carver was going to school in Neosho in the 1870s and could easily walk to Monark Springs to learn about the vineyards.
Endangered vineyards
The 1860s were a perilous time for vineyards in continental Europe. Through a series of unintended consequences, the plant louse phylloxera had been brought to Europe from North America. Amateur vintners sought out North American grape stock. Such stock had been transported without incident in years past when transported by sailing ships. When steam-powered ships shortened the time, the pest survived to infect British vineyards and soon spread to the continent.
The louse native to North America feeds on the roots and leaves of grape vines. It has a complicated life cycle with as many as 18 stages. As one writer put it: “The phylloxera life cycle is apparently infinitely adaptable, because interruption of the life cycle at any stage has done nothing to halt its advance. It has proven so resilient that it is likely to stand with the cockroach in surviving a nuclear holocaust.”
North American grapes were resistant to the louse because they had a sticky sap that clogged the mouth of the insect. European grapes had no resistance to it. As early as 1863, vineyards in the Rhone Valley north of Marseille were the first to be hit. Over the next 20 years, wine production began to decline and vineyards were destroyed. French wine production fell from 84.5 million hectoliters in 1875 to 23.4 million hectoliters in 1889. The pest spread so quickly that save for a few places with very sandy and rocky soils where it could not survive, destruction of the wine industry was imminent.
Grafting
Vintners attempted to grow hybrid varieties or graft to resistant rootstock. While hybrids could survive, the flavor of their grapes was considered inferior. Grafting onto resistant rootstock was a solution that did not affect the flavor of the grapes. Missouri state entomologist Charles Riley promoted grafting along with the Texan Thomas Munson. One of their collaborators in the field was Jaeger.
Jaeger had already practiced grafting European varieties onto native rootstock. His rootstock and hybrids developed in Newton County were uniquely suited to the soil of France, while other North American varieties were not. When the call finally went out from the French for help, Jaeger took the call to heart. He and his brother shipped 17 boxcars of rootstock to France along with stock from Munson. Jaeger also hosted professor Pierre Viala of the French National School of Vinticulture for several weeks to show his methods and grape varieties in 1887.
Jaeger’s efforts were instrumental in saving the wine industry. Jaeger was among several awarded Chevalier du Merite Agricole in the Legion of Honor in 1888. The Neosho Times reported, “Our fellow country man, Hermann Jaeger, has received from the Republic of France his cross of the Legion of Honor. ... It means that Jaeger is an honorary member of the famous national order of knighthood, whose cross and ribbon are the only gift of the government of France and are bestowed for either civil or military merit ... given because he had done so much to save and restore the decaying vineyards of France.” It added that Jaeger never planned to wear it, “as most folks in this country would not understand it and it might attract derision.”
No honor at home
The Jaegers made and sold wine at their wine garden. It was a popular place, especially for miners from the Granby field. In 1857, the Missouri Legislature gave counties the right to regulate alcohol sales. The temperance movement was growing in strength. Jaeger’s wine garden was bucking the tide. A county local option election in 1887 took the county dry, which put the family business in jeopardy.
The financial pressure on the family drove Jaeger into depression and “splitting headaches.” He was involved in numerous county suits concerning wine sales.
Eventually, he decided he needed to leave Newton County. He bought property west of Joplin in the spring of 1895. He took out an ad in the Neosho Times announcing the move of his winery, vineyard and grape nursery to Joplin that fall. “I feel confident to be able to furnish grape vines pleasing everyone, and being suitable for all purposes. Have vines suitable especially for arbors and shades.” His brother kept care of the Monark Springs land in hopes of a repeal of the dry ordinance as Jaeger and family moved to Joplin.
In the meantime, Jaeger had been involved in a dispute with a Newton County neighbor. An altercation with the neighbor’s son led to a lawsuit against him. On May 16, 1895, he told his wife and children he was going to Neosho to the circuit court to see about the lawsuit. He told them goodbye, and he was never seen again. Newspapers reported his disappearance. His lawyer sent a letter to Elise Jaeger, which caused her to think he never went to Neosho.
Then, a few days later, she received a letter, postmarked Kansas City, Kansas, and written in German telling her that business was driving him crazy and he was going to end it all. She should not look for him. Enclosed was all the cash he had. A police investigation was inconclusive.
A private man, Jaeger tended to focus on his work rather than publicize it. His contemporaries were more outgoing and took much of the limelight. Yet his contributions to vinticulture are well known within the industry. The French honored him with a statue in the city of Montpelier.
Locally, through the efforts of Neosho historians Kay Hively and Harlan Stark, the city of Neosho approved a memorial to Jaeger in Big Spring Park in 1995.
