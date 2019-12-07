Social service work was a new occupation in the first half of the 20th century. J. Silas Gravelle made it his life’s work and, as a result, influenced the lives of thousands over the course of 38 years beginning in 1905.
Gravelle was born in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania. His father died when Gravelle was 2 years old. As a youth, he held a job at a print shop while going to night school. He worked for newspapers in Philadelphia, which led to an ongoing concern for the welfare of newsboys. He managed six stores in the Boston area before working for the YMCA as boys’ work secretary from 1898 to 1904.
As a store manager, he hired boys paroled by courts for minor jobs on the understanding they could advance with good behavior. When he worked with the Boston YMCA, he made a study of “first offenders.” With guidance, many of his hires moved up to become “trusted clerks and went from that to higher positions.”
He moved to Joplin in 1905 to work for the YMCA as boys’ work secretary. At that time, the YMCA was located at 117 E. Fourth St., the present location of the Joplin Globe. After three years, he was named general secretary. He held that post until ill health forced him to step down in August 1927.
Within four years of moving to Joplin, he became its first probation officer working under the county court. In 1909, the city police court introduced a parole system based upon Gravelle’s experience in Boston. That year saw 55 boys under his supervision, with just two returning to police custody. His method had the boys — and later, girls — report to him once a week. He monitored their schooling and work, and visited their homes. For those on their own, he took extra effort to keep track of them, emphasizing the responsibility of the trust he placed in them.
Newspaper accounts of juveniles in court for truancy and larceny were numerous throughout the 1910s. Gravelle was regularly recorded as advising parole instead of reform school, the most common sentence. In 1910, at his direction, the YMCA formed the Never Again Club for boys returning from reform school to keep them out of trouble. His work took him around the county, following up on reports of mistreated children. He advocated prosecution of delinquent parents who abandoned children. He spoke out for construction of a new county jail and the addition of a Joplin jail matron to supervise women and children in custody in 1910.
Growth of the YMCA
While he monitored parolees, he worked full-time for the YMCA. The YMCA subscription budget had decreased from 1905 to 1909, which led to staff cuts. But Gravelle led a public relations campaign touting the work of the association so that by 1910, income from subscriptions began to increase.
By 1912, the work of the association had outgrown its building. Physical education classes for men and boys, twice-a-week Bible classes with dinner for newsboys, men’s Bible classes, shop classes, rental rooms for railroad men, 3,500 baths taken in 1911, hikes, picnics and Sunday meetings kept Gravelle, his three staff members and numerous volunteers busy. He taught the newsboys’ Bible class. The annual summer camp at Hollister, Missouri, was another project in which he took an active role. Besides these activities, Gravelle made a point to take children from the Children’s Home to summer picnics and seasonal celebrations.
He led a successful drive over five years to raise $250,000 for a new building by 1917. The old building was sold to the Joplin Globe and the new one built on the southwest corner of Fifth Street and Wall Avenue. Although the war held up construction, the building was completed and formally opened on June 16, 1921.
After the war, he started the first Boy Scout troops, which he personally supervised until a professional director was hired. He worked to establish city playgrounds in summer months. He also served as a director of the Children’s Home for more than 20 years.
In 1927, cancer forced a medical leave. After a lengthy recovery, he returned to work in 1936 as executive secretary of the Red Cross chapter, a position he held until his death in 1942. He devoted much of his time working with World War I veterans and their families as well as those serving at the start of World War II.
He died on Nov. 24, 1942, still on the job. The Globe memorialized him in an editorial, describing him as a “practical idealist.”
“Only by experience could you possibly realize the sustained, unending effort he made to direct young people along the proper high roads of life, the never-dying enthusiasm he exhibited in attempts to relieve pain and suffering and sorrow among miserable, down-and-out unfortunates. ... Social service was not merely his life work. It was a burning crusade in his heart that kept him not only up and around, but actively on the job when he should have been in bed. He would have been unhappy any other way. He was quite willing to pay the price.”
Said attorney Joel Eastman about Gravelle’s YMCA work, “The life of J. Silas Gravelle probably means more to the city of Joplin than the life of any one other citizen.”
