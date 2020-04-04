Trust is a valuable commodity. It requires time to build and can be demolished in an instant.
A hundred years ago, the common term to describe economic troubled times was a "panic." Through the 19th century, panics seemed to recur in 15- to 20-year intervals. After the Civil War, notable panics took place in 1873, 1896, 1901 and 1907. It was the Panic of 1907 that pushed the country to create a national banking system — the Federal Reserve. The severity of that panic required local communities to create their own solutions. The Tri-State District was no exception.
The Panic of 1907 came about as the result of a scheme to corner, or gain complete control of, the United Copper Co. Brothers Augustus Heinze and Otto Heinze owned a large portion of the company's stock. They tried to force smaller shareholders to sell to them by stock manipulation. To assist them in the project, they sought financial backing of two major bankers in New York City. One, Charles Morse, supported them; the other, Charles Barney, who had financed past ventures, refused.
Instead of rethinking the strategy, Otto Heinze plunged ahead with the scheme on Monday, Oct. 15. Within two days, his plan collapsed.
Otto Heinze's own brokerage house went bankrupt, as did Augustus Heinze's home bank in Montana. Their bankruptcies drew attention to Morse, which led to a run on his bank. While Morse's bank didn't fail, a week later, the Knickerbocker Trust Co., led by Barney, which had refused to take part in the scheme, suffered from his association with the Heinzes. Knickerbocker, the third-largest trust company in New York City, suspended operations after depositors withdrew $8 million in three hours before noon on Oct. 22. By Oct. 24, nine banks and trust companies, like dominoes, had failed from runs by depositors.
On their own
Even though the area was in the midst of a building boom, the ripples of those financial failures hit the Tri-State District. Banks outside of large cities tried to call back deposits lent to city banks, but payments were suspended.
Forced to lean on their own resources, banks in Jasper County took a twofold course of action. Clients were asked to pay their obligations to creditors by check, and those checks were accepted as a medium of exchange. And depositors could withdraw only 20% of their accounts, with a maximum of $50. According to the National Banking Act of 1865, using checks as currency was illegal. However, in the heat of the crisis, this was overlooked.
It was not just the personal checks that circulated as currency. Mine operators issued their own small denomination checks to pay employees. As Joel Livingston reported in his "History of Jasper County," at the Yellow Dog Mine in Webb City, a miner who earned $17.50 a week would receive eight $2 checks and a $1.50 check. Miners could use the checks to pay their bills, and merchants accepted them as cash to be redeemed once normal banking was resumed. After the first week of the crisis, banks issued their own cashier's checks in $1, $2 and $5 denominations to circulate until Jan. 1, 1908.
Some large retail businesses took the same tack. Newman's in Joplin and Humphrey in Webb City, both large retail stores, issued personal checks in small denominations as change. Livingston used a $3 hat as an example. The buyer paid with a $5 wage check, and the merchant gave back change with his own $1 or $2 check and/or coinage.
While this was largely agreeable to the community, not everyone was as accepting. In Danville, Illinois, 4,000 miners went on strike demanding cash, not checks, for their wages. Some bankers in St. Louis questioned the use of checks as currency as illegal. Even The Joplin Globe's own favorite politician of that day, William Jennings Bryan, spoke out against using currency substitutes as self-serving, hiding the banks' own lack of preparation for hard times.
Banking changes
The use of so many small denomination checks created its own headaches for bankers. The paperwork to keep track of the multitude of checks led to long hours for bank clerks. Saturday and Monday nights were the worst. Traditionally, stores in Joplin stayed open late on Saturday night to accommodate miners and families doing their weekly shopping. Banks, too, had evening hours from 7 to 8 p.m. Those evening hours were eliminated. After the crisis, only four banks in Joplin and two in Carterville resumed the Saturday night hours.
To make these accommodations work required close cooperation among the banks in the county. Their work was formalized by creation of the Jasper County Banking Association with 28 member banks, including those in Neck City, Purcell, Alba, Oronogo, Reeds and Sarcoxie. They pledged their support to each other against runs. None of the banks failed.
The Joplin Clearing House was formed with seven Joplin banks as members. It had issued clearinghouse certificates to member banks during the start of the crisis to ensure confidence among the public that the banks would support each other against bank runs. It continued after the crisis as the vehicle for clearing checks among member banks.
While J.P. Morgan communed with financiers in New York, creating plans to calm the stock market and restore confidence in New York banks, Jasper County bankers created their own financial instruments to keep the local economy running. Their cashier's checks had all been redeemed by Jan. 1, 1908, and that most important commodity — trust — was never lost.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, email wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
