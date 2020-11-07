While this past Tuesday was all about politics, it also marked the anniversary of the death in 1926 of Joplin's most popular mayor, Jesse Osborne. Osborne was elected a record five times over a 19-year period. He also oversaw construction of some of Joplin's iconic landmarks.
Osborne was born near Somerset, Kentucky, in 1863. He grew up on his father's farm and went to a local academy. He moved to Burton, Kansas, to live with an uncle at age 17, where he taught school for several years before attending the University of Kansas. He read law and worked for a law firm in Hutchinson, Kansas, practiced law in Hartland, Kansas, and then in Denver, Colorado. In 1890, he moved to Joplin to set up a law practice.
At this time, municipal government was run on a partisan basis, and Joplin had active Democratic and Republican parties. Municipal departments were operated on a spoils system where workers often lost their jobs when an opposition party took power.
The city's newspapers took partisan stances too. In the first decades of the 20th century, the Joplin Daily Globe supported Democrats and was edited by Gilbert Barbee, the local Democratic Party boss. The Joplin News Herald, edited by P.E. Burton, took Republican stances.
Osborne was a Democrat. His first foray into politics was to run for police judge in 1899. He served two years. After a three-year hiatus, he ran for justice of the peace, was elected and served for four years.
It was traditional wisdom that Joplin mayors could not be reelected because of controversial decisions about city improvements and financial issues. Osborne sought the mayor's office in 1907 on the Democratic ticket and won a two-year term.
The city was growing by leaps and bounds, and the city council often dealt with construction of streets, sewers, decisions on choosing franchises for gas, water or electric providers, and franchises for railroads and streetcar lines — all matters hotly contested.
Osborne's first term saw the construction of the Third Street viaduct connecting East and West Joplin. Property values in East Joplin were estimated to have risen 300% when it opened to traffic in 1909. During his first term, the idea of building a common depot for two or more railroads was introduced in the council. It was opposed by friends of the Frisco railroad, which planned its own new depot. Debate raged in the council and in the papers as four railroads eventually signed up to use a union depot.
The mayor adopted his standard practice. He would act as an arbiter letting factions fight it out or attempt to build a compromise position. It didn't please everyone, but projects such as the depot were accomplished. In a speech on city parks, he touched on Joplin's factions. Rivalry between Joplin's regions and booster clubs made cooperation for the greater good much harder to achieve, he said. South, East, West and Villa Heights did not want to be left out of city projects. For example, in the Globe in 1912, Villa Heights residents complained they were ignored by the mayor: "Villa Heights contributes approximately $12,000 a year in taxes and to date has received only a few street lights in return."
Osborne regularly reached out to booster clubs, encouraging them to grow support in their area and work with the other clubs. He was careful not to promote one against the other. He would wait for popular support to grow across the city before he got involved. Horse trading between the multiple clubs let him climb onboard once a coalition formed.
Yet even then he could misstep. Once, he made the public mistake of agreeing with A.H. Rogers, who had become owner of the Globe. Barbee hated Rogers with a passion, and as the Morning Tribune editor, Barbee displayed his anger with a front-page cartoon and editorial. Osborne was depicted as two-faced, with Rogers standing in the background. This happened after Osborne had been earlier lauded as the best Democratic candidate.
In the 1909 election, Osborne was defeated by Republican Guy Humes. Humes ran for reelection in 1911 against Osborne. This time Osborne defeated Humes and won again in 1913. However, the city had just adopted a new commission form of government, which Osborne, keen on the political tides, had not opposed. The change meant a new mayoral election was held in the midst of his term. He ran against Hugh McIndoe, the spark plug behind the change, and lost. McIndoe was elected to a four-year term.
However, McIndoe could not ride the political tides as well as Osborne. He offended a fraternal club and was recalled in his third year. In 1918 the mayoral election saw the two men in a rematch; Osborne won, serving until 1922.
Yet it was not the end. F. Taylor Snapp was elected mayor in 1922. He arrived with significant baggage. Through the early 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan had widespread support in the county. While Snapp never claimed membership, the word on the street was that klan members had the edge on any city job openings, according to former police Chief Joe Myers.
Members of Joplin's anti-Klan movement called on Osborne to come out of retirement to face Snapp in the 1926 election. While he was reluctant because of health concerns, he was against the Klan and returned to run a seventh time. In what was called "the hottest political campaign since days of old-time ward battles" and an "anti-Klan victory," Osborne carried the day by 457 votes over Snapp. He began a four-year fifth term.
The stress took its toll on the mayor. By November, his health had declined. He suffered a stroke that ended his life on Nov. 3, 1926. City offices slowed to a standstill as tributes began to pour in from around the region.
The Globe remembered his quote: "On the whole, people are pretty much alike. None of us are perfect, all of us have some good qualities. It would be a happier world if people would keep this in mind and be more tolerant of each other." Continued the editorial, "His political strength, founded first on kindliness and tolerance, was bolstered up stanchly by his conviction that people do not like to be bossed; that the best government is that which governs least. It brought Jesse Osborne political success and a measure of honor that few citizens of any town are ever able to win."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
