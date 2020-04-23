For 96 years, the Durward G. Hall Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse served Joplin and Southwest Missouri as the home for Joplin's post office, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri and various federal agencies.
Joplin had a federal presence all the way back to founder John C. Cox's time in 1841, when he served as the first postmaster gratis, though at that time it was the Blytheville post office. After the Civil War, that post office (renamed for Joplin City) was moved to East Broadway in 1871.
In 1872, a Murphysburg post office was set up at First and Main streets. Rivalry between Murphysburg and Joplin City led to the closing of both of their post offices. When the two towns merged in 1872, a new location at Second and Main streets with the name "Union City" was established. However, that did not last a year. The Union City merger was declared illegal. When the mutually acceptable name of Joplin was chosen, the merger was completed in 1873. The new Joplin post office stayed at the same location.
The mining boom brought dramatic growth to the city, increasing work for the post office. The Second and Main office was moved to the Club Theatre building on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Joplin Avenue in the early 1890s. The building was home to the theater, post office and the Joplin News Herald.
New building campaign
It was in 1889 that members of the Joplin Club, a forerunner of the Commercial Club, formed a committee on public buildings. Col. H.H. Gregg led the committee over a 12-year campaign to obtain a federal building. Missouri's 15th District congressman, Maecenas E. Benton, of Neosho, promoted the project in the late 1890s. In 1899, word was made known through confidential channels that a building was in the works, and a downtown site at Third and Joplin streets had been selected.
Benton's work culminated in a bill passed in March 1901 appropriating $100,000 for the construction of a federal building. The Globe reported the lot the city had purchased cost $10,000, with the city furnishing half the amount and the other half used from the appropriation.
In 1898, the Club Theatre owners wanted to raise the $800-per-year rent if the lease was renewed. The lease was not renewed. The post office moved to the McKinley building on the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Joplin Avenue, where it stayed until the new building was completed.
Construction of the building took place over three years and was not without controversy. What kind of material would be used for the building? Rivalry between Carthage and Joplin fueled public debate. Three Carthage stone companies and one Joplin company bid for the contract. The Globe reported each company submitted sealed bids in February 1903. The Joplin White Lime and Cement Co. was accepted with "the lowest and best bid." The paper noted it was "a purely Joplin enterprise."
As the new building took shape, construction and furnishing costs grew by another $50,000. The post office was moved over a weekend to its new home. It opened at 7 a.m. on Dec. 19, 1904, to great fanfare. According to the Globe, "Joplin's postal patrons will find Uncle Sam's appointees transacting business at the brand-new stand at Third and Joplin streets. The government building, the first floor of which is devoted to postal business, is a crackerjack. ... It's a long story, the history of the government building in Joplin, a story of hope deferred and patience tried, but as the public files into the post office tomorrow morning, it may be confidently predicted that it was worth waiting for. Elegance and solidity are the commanding features of the new post office. The floor of the rotunda or court is concrete and oak. Iron and bronze have been used in artistic proportion in the interior."
The story went to great lengths describing the offices for clerks and carriers as well as lookout posts for monitoring the clerks.
Annex added
Joplin continued to grow, and the post office felt the strain. A branch office was established at 1606 S. Main St. in 1922. But further expansion did not occur until 1934, when Congress authorized a $150,000 Public Works Administration appropriation. It called for a three-story extension, a new and enlarged federal courtroom on the second and third floors along with an elevator to the courtrooms, and an expanded postal workroom on the first floor.
The building was extended west to within 8 feet of the alley. The style was to match the original building. The expansion involved rewiring the building and removing hundreds of feet of pipes for gas lights. The original chandeliers were equipped for gas and electric lights. The gas lights were rarely used, intended to supplement the electric lights, then regarded as not entirely dependable.
The annex was formally opened on Oct. 9, 1936, in conjunction with the impending start of airmail service from the new Joplin municipal airport. Ceremonies included a parade of 17 bands and drum corps that marched down Main Street from 16th to A streets. From there, cars proceeded to the airport for a ceremony announcing airmail service and then back to the federal building to dedicate the annex.
For the next 26 years, the building housed the post office and the court. In 1962, a $351,000 appropriation was made for remodeling to make room for federal offices that had been leasing space in the city. The post office was moved to a new building at First and Broadway, leased for $38,900 a year on a 20-year lease-purchase contract.
In 1972, Congress designated it the Durward G. Hall Federal Building, honoring the 7th District congressman. In 1989, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri closed its clerk's office in the building. In October 2000, the General Services Administration ruled the building was surplus property and transferred it to the Economic Security Corp. the next year.
For 96 years, it served long and well in providing federal services to the public.
