Today, the medical scene in Joplin is dominated by Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System. Longtime residents will remember a third hospital, Oak Hill, which merged with Freeman to become Freeman East. But few remember the predecessor to Oak Hill, Joplin General Hospital.
The locations for the two leading hospitals were different than today. St. John’s Hospital, the city’s oldest, which had opened in 1896 as a 10-bed facility, was at 22nd Street and Connor Avenue. Freeman Memorial Hospital, founded in 1925 as a 75-bed facility, was at 22nd Street and Sergeant Avenue. Both hospitals underwent expansions in the succeeding years.
Though both hospitals served the public, district osteopathic physicians felt the need for a hospital based on osteopathy. Through the first half of the 20th century, there was friction between osteopathic and allopathic medical practitioners.
In some states doctors of osteopathy were not licensed and hospitals could refuse to let them practice in their facilities.
An osteopathic surgeon in Verona, Missouri, Dr. Walter E. Heinlen, responded to this perceived need. Heinlen, formerly of Des Moines and Chicago, had operated an osteopathic hospital in Verona for two years. He sold that hospital to another doctor from Des Moines.
Joplin General founded
He moved to Joplin and leased the old Lee Shepherd home at 521 W. Fourth St., from the Home Owners Loan Corp., a Great Depression mortgage assistance program, in 1938. The home became Joplin General Hospital, an osteopathic hospital.
The two-story structure, with a basement, was extensively remodeled, redecorated and equipped under Heinlen’s supervision. When it opened on June 13, 1938, it was an eight-bed facility. A complete X-ray, laboratory and full examining service was provided. A fully equipped surgery was on the second floor.
The first floor included a lobby and waiting room, an emergency room, X-ray department, consultation room, a ward, dining room and kitchen. In addition to the surgery on the second floor, there were a maternity room, three private rooms and one two-bed room, and other supply rooms.
The Globe reported, “The hospital, the first of its kind to be established here, will be open to all osteopaths. A registered nursing service will be provided.”
For a time, Heinlen was the sole physician in residence. He ran ads in the Globe announcing his practice as the residential physician and surgeon. Sometime later, Dr. K.A. Wintle became associated with the hospital.
The business successfully met the needs of the district osteopaths and their patients over the next 10 years. In 1946, a three-story brick addition was added to the hospital. The hospital was incorporated in 1947 with Heinlen and Wintle as its owners.
In 1951, Heinlen left Joplin to serve as chief of staff of the Des Moines Still Hospital. However, he retained his ownership of the hospital. Wintle continued as the surgeon in residence. Heinlen returned to Joplin in 1956 and resumed management of the hospital.
That year the property north of the hospital was acquired for office space. The laboratory was completely modernized. It had 38 beds and employed 40 people, including nurses, X-ray technicians, laboratory technicians and administrative staff.
However, after just a year back in Joplin, Heinlen decided to sell his stock to Dr. I.F. Kilbane, an osteopathic physician of Joplin. He moved his family back to Des Moines and started a surgical practice. Meanwhile, Joplin General was managed by Kilbane and Wintle. Kilbane did the diagnostic and X-ray work, while Wintle handled the hospital’s surgical operations.
Management of a small hospital by the two doctors was a heavy burden. Wintle sold his stock to Kilbane by 1959, leaving Kilbane and his wife as sole owners of the hospital. Kilbane proposed to incorporate the hospital as the Tri-State Osteopathic Hospital Association, a nonprofit organization, with a 16-member board of directors. The directors would serve without pay. He would step down from managerial duties and become one of the 11 staff physicians. Kilbane had hoped that 20 doctors would invest in the newly incorporated hospital to cover future expansion, though only 10 had done so.
All through the 1950s, rising standards of prescribed service by the state health department put more stress on small hospitals’ ability to comply. Even with the investment of contributing physicians, keeping up with the technology and regulations was an onerous burden for Joplin General.
New hospital proposed
Just two years later, the chairman of the board, E.L. McAllister, announced that the hospital would have to close by 1962 unless a new hospital could be built. On March 14, 1961, a campaign to raise $100,000 was launched to help pay for a 42-bed osteopathic hospital at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. The cost for the proposed hospital was $650,000. Half of that amount would be supplied through a federal grant under the Hill-Burton Act — if the association could provide matching funds.
The Hill-Burton Act was a program initiated by President Harry Truman in 1946 to modernize existing hospitals and build new ones where needed. The program provided for matching money if localities would raise half the cost. Many hospitals in Southwest Missouri, including Freeman and St. John’s, as well as nursing homes took advantage of this to finance expansions or new construction.
The first dinner meeting of the campaign in March raised $40,000 from area physicians. In the next four weeks, another $32,000 was donated or pledged. With the self-imposed deadline of May rapidly approaching, those involved in the campaign appealed to the general public for support. In the two remaining weeks, the last $28,000 was raised.
With the $100,000 and a $250,000 first mortgage loan, the hospital met the Hill-Burton requirement. By September, the last of the pledges and loan money was acquired.
Allgeier, Martin & Associates, of Joplin, was chosen as the architect, and M-P Construction Co., of Carthage, was selected as contractor. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held on Aug. 27, 1962. Construction began in September with completion set for June 1963.
The hospital was not completed until Sept. 1, 1963. The new board of directors decided to change the name to Oak Hill Hospital. Joplin General Hospital would be sold once patients were moved to the new building.
Oak Hill provided 42 beds and employed a staff between 65 and 75 people. The hospital could house another 30 patient beds and a nursing home wing without further expansion of the hospital service area. It was located on 10 acres of a 37-acre site.
It featured new amenities such as air conditioning for the whole building and televisions with remote controls in every patient room. An obstetrical unit with nursery, a surgical unit, X-ray department, diagnostic facilities and a laboratory were features of the modern hospital.
The final day for Joplin General Hospital was Sept. 18, 1963. The 25 patients were dismissed in the afternoon and admitted to Oak Hill. The transfer was conducted by ambulance and automobiles.
For 25 years, Joplin General Hospital served osteopathic physicians and their patients. It had grown from a single physician to 16 physicians on staff when it closed.
The efforts of its medical community and the public contributed toward Joplin becoming the medical center of the district.
