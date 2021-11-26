The ongoing construction on Pearl Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets of the new Joplin courts building is the first new Jasper County courts building since 1975.
Joplin’s courthouse has migrated through the city over the past 127 years.
The county seat for Jasper County has been Carthage since 1842. The first wooden building on the square was completed on June 29, 1842. It was replaced by a stone and brick building, including a jail, in 1854.
This courthouse served as a hospital during the Civil War. It was burned in October 1863 in a fire that destroyed much of the city. In 1865, the schoolhouse at Cave Springs was designated the courthouse by order of the governor. For the next 28 years, the county court used various temporary buildings for county business.
After two failed attempts to finance a new county courthouse, in 1891 a special election was held proposing two courthouses: one in Carthage at a cost of $100,000 and one in Joplin costing $20,000. The city of Carthage paid $50,000 toward the cost of the Carthage building.
The issue passed but had been bitterly contested by Webb City. Webb City challenged the results over the kind of ballots used. The Missouri Supreme Court voided the election on those grounds. The proposal was resubmitted in May 1893 and passed overwhelmingly despite Webb City’s opposition.
Joplin courthouse
The cornerstone for the Joplin courthouse was laid May 8, 1894, with great fanfare. An estimated 15,000 people, including 3,000 schoolchildren, attended the event.
It was dedicated in April 1895. It was located on the southeast corner of Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue. Much smaller than the Carthage courthouse, it housed county offices, a courtroom and a fine law library but no jail.
On June 13, 1911, the structure was destroyed by a fire thought to have been caused by a keg of cleaning fluid stored in the basement directly beneath the tower that exploded and set fire to the building. Only three men were in the building at the time. They were able to raise the alarm and help save part of the law library and some records not stored in the vault. Low water pressure plagued firefighters, and the blaze destroyed the building in minutes.
Court was temporarily moved to the second floor of a building on the southeast corner of Seventh and Main streets; the first floor was a saloon. Insurance in the amount of $17,000 was not collected due to legal wrangling between the county court and the city of Joplin. That dragged on until 1917 when a bill passed by the Legislature allowed the money to be given to Joplin.
The next year, the court proposed a bond election for a new county jail in Carthage, a Webb City juvenile detention home, a Joplin courthouse and remodeling of the county poor farm. However, contention between the three cities stalled calls for a special election. The court continued to be held above the saloon, much to the chagrin of Joplin businessmen who saw it on par with the decrepit county poor farm.
For six years, the Joplin division of the circuit court was held above the saloon.
That changed in 1917, when the county took a 10-year lease on the McKinley building on the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Joplin Avenue. Owner A.T. Blackwell, of Joplin, agreed to add a third floor to the building at a cost of $30,000. It would house the Joplin division of the circuit court and the law library. Rooms for the circuit judges, jury, attorney and witness rooms would be located adjacent to the courtrooms on the third floor. On the ground floor, the circuit clerk and deputy sheriff’s offices were to be placed together. A new elevator “will have the latest electrical operating devices.” Recently added fire walls made the building fireproof.
The county leased the building for $350 a month. The lease could be continued or terminated by the county at any time after 10 years. The hope for a Joplin courthouse did not die, however. In 1928, the county court proposed building a combination City Hall and county courthouse, like the arrangement between the county and Carthage, and construction of a new county jail. The court proposed the city pay for half the cost of the courthouse. Cost for a new courthouse was estimated at $200,000. The old City Hall at Second and Joplin was crowded, housing the police and fire departments, commissioners and multiple city offices.
O.P. Mahoney, commissioner of streets, spoke favorably of the idea, but the rest of the council had not expressed its opinion. Plans were to be submitted to the council in late December, but time ran out as terms of the county judges in favor of the proposal ended in December. The proposal was never acted upon.
The building changed hands multiple time over the next two decades. In 1949, the weight of the law library on the third floor caused the floor to sag. The library was moved and the owner promised to shore up the floor. Over the next two years, plans to remodel the building were made. But an inspection in 1952 showed it was not structurally sound enough to sustain the weight of a remodel. The county then decided to look for another building.
New location at Sixth and Pearl
The Kroger grocery store at Sixth and Pearl offered an opportunity. The grocery was leasing the site, and the county entered negotiations with Kroger offering to pay Kroger to cancel its lease in May 1954. Kroger accepted and consolidated the store with its store at 17th and Main streets. The remodel at a cost of $162,000 was finished in December 1953. The county offices stayed in the McKinley building until January 1954.
This new remodeled courthouse served the county until June 23, 1972, when a fire caused by an electrical short circuit consumed it in an early morning blaze. Records in various vaults were saved, but the building was a total loss. Most of the offices disrupted by the fire moved to leased spaces in the Miners Bank building under a two-year lease. The city of Joplin provided space rent-free in the municipal building for the prosecuting attorney, magistrate court and county clerk.
After eight months of discussions, the county court decided to rebuild on the same site. The court gave an estimated cost of $500,000 for the new building. By the time the building was nearing completion in April 1975, the cost had risen to $1 million. It housed circuit courts, judges, offices for circuit clerk, sheriff, juvenile officers, prosecutor and public defender, county clerk and the law library.
The volume of court cases handled increased steadily over the next 40 years. Technology changed, making upgrades to the building more complicated. Later, cracks were found in the foundation. An accumulation of issues led the county to ask voters in 2019 to extend the county sales tax to 2035 in order to pay for a new Joplin courts building. It passed overwhelmingly, opening the way for plans for a new courts building to get started.
The new building is under construction. It was estimated to cost $30 million. When completed in 2022, it will be the sixth Jasper County courts building for Joplin. Previous courts buildings served for an average of 25 years. The hope for the newest addition is that it will serve for 50 to 75 years, which will be quite a legacy to leave to future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.