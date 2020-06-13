Bill Caldwell: Joplin papers gave Pulitzer Prize winner Bart Howard his start

Through the years, the Globe, News Herald, Morning Tribune and Joplin American all have been proving grounds for reporters, editors and photographers. After their hire, some decide journalism is not their calling, but for others, it becomes a vocation they wouldn't change for anything. One man who claimed both the Globe and the News Herald as his own was Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer Bart Howard.
Howard was not a Joplin native. He was born in 1871 in North Brookfield, Massachusetts. His family was well off, sending him to Phillips Exeter Academy and then to Williams College. He took to heart an Exeter instructor's admonition to memorize a passage from a favorite author each day. That showed as his writing style matured. But he wasn't a bookworm. He was a talented baseball player. At Williams College, he was a left-handed second baseman.
Trading baseball for journalism
He left college to play professional baseball a year before graduation in 1892. He played for the Western Association's St. Joseph Saints in St. Joseph, Missouri, among other teams in the 1890s. He was captain of that team and "counted as a wonder as a left-handed second baseman." According to his Pulitzer biography, he earned as much as $200 a month by the time of the mid-decade depression. That princely salary gave him the freedom to change jobs.
Toward the end of the decade, he took a job as a cub reporter at $6 a week with the Gazette in Schenectady, New York. He took a detour through South America for a short while before he moved to Joplin and the News Herald as a sports writer about 1900. His writing about the Missouri Valley League, of which Joplin was a member, gained him local attention. At that time, Joplin's games were played at Cox Park at 16th and Main streets.
Howard didn't stay a sports reporter for long. He was given general assignments and had bylined columns. His local fame was such that the Globe, then under Editor Gilbert Barbee, hired him away from the News Herald by the middle of the decade. Initially, he was a reporter, then editorial writer and later managing editor.
He didn't put aside his athletic interests while working for the papers. He was an active member of the Joplin Country Club, which was then located along Spring River in Riverton, Kansas. Howard was an avid tennis player. He organized tennis tournaments through the club. While some were remembered for their golfing, he was remembered for carrying around his tennis rackets. It was through the club that he met Ann Picher, daughter of W.H. Picher, of the Picher Lead Co. They were married in St. Louis in 1912.
Globe writer, editor
Howard was known for his ability to turn a phrase, especially using alliteration. He could be focused and concise, such as when he reported on the Legislature's fight to allow Joplin to vote to change its city charter to a commission government: "The charter bill is not dead, but is sleeping soundly; and its slumbers are guarded well. Will it finally be strangled in committee?"
On the other hand, he could turn on the purple prose when necessary. The opening of the Newman department store in 1910 showcased two voluminous bylined stories on the store and its fixtures. To describe the "model department store of the world" required that he marshal troops of adjectives, superlatives and poetry to begin to do justice to the "many wonders of (the) big merchantile establishment."
"The great crowd that had gathered at the imposing pile of brick and stone and glass and beckoning light at Main and Sixth streets passed through the tiled vestibules, paneled in mahogany, and entered the model department store — of Missouri? Yes. Of the United States? Yes. Of the world? Yes — the model department store of the wide world.
"From stylobate to Corinthian cornice, it was a blaze of brilliancy, this Newman building, and those of imagination who mingled in the throng last night beheld not only an assertion of attainment but a splendid prophecy, too."
Howard became managing editor of the Globe. However, in the aftermath of the Gilbert Barbee-A.H. Rogers confrontation over ownership of the Globe, he left suddenly in December 1910 to take a position with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
It wasn't long — a month — before A.H. Rogers had lured him back to "his old chair at the paper's family table, and is again its managing editor." Rogers promised Howard would "give (readers) the best that is in him, as editorial writer, on a paper once fettered by chains of prejudice, passion, pessimism and petty intrigue, and now regenerated into a messenger of optimism, sincerity and fair play and an instrument for the upbuilding of all the good institutions within the Inland Empire where it circulates." One might have seen Howard's hand in the composition of that sentence.
Editorial writer for Post-Dispatch
Still, it wasn't long before he moved to the St. Louis Republic as feature and sports writer, then the Daily Oklahoman as editorial writer and at last in 1919 to the Post-Dispatch, where he stayed until his death in 1941.
In St. Louis, he wrote editorials railing against the Kansas City Pendergast machine and a satirical whimsy on Dizzy Dean or sweet cornbread. It was a set of four editorials in 1939 about the consequences of the Munich Pact of 1938 that earned him the Pulitzer Prize for best newspaper editorial work.
When the awards were announced in May 1940, observers called his writing prescient: "He has the genius of being at all times 'human.' Whether Howard is writing about economic questions involving dollars or the glories of the Ozarks, he makes his subjects readable."
People also said that "many ... occasionally turn out an epic, but few type literature as a daily stint."
Howard did not get to enjoy the accolades for very long. He died suddenly of a heart attack at his home in February 1941.
He summed up his editorial foundation with the "three documents that everyone should know: the Sermon on the Mount, the Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights. Those three had 'all the religion, all the politics and all the rules for good living that anyone needs.'"
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
