The intersection of Fourth and Main streets was the hub of Joplin's business district through the first half of the 20th century. With the Connor and Keystone hotels sitting on opposing corners and the House of Lords on the northeast corner, the southwest corner was home to a dilapidated saloon and a vacant lot for the first 25 years.
Downtown Joplin was part of one of Patrick Murphy's first additions to his original plat for his town of Murphysburg in 1872. The lots in question were numbered 185 and 186. Although it was included in Murphysburg, the land was not unoccupied, as it had first been homesteaded back in 1859.
David Tandy was the first owner who filed for the land on June 10, 1859. At that time, the land was a rolling prairie above Willow Branch to the south and Joplin Creek to the east. The constant raids during the Civil War left the area untouched until after the conflict. Tandy is not recorded as having reoccupied the property after the war.
It was the discovery of lead in 1870 along Joplin Creek by Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant that led to the surge of miners along the creek banks. John Cox and Patrick Murphy set up rival towns on opposite sides of the creek in 1871. Cox named his town Joplin in honor of the Rev. Harris Joplin, a Methodist minister who had lived in the area in the late 1830s. Murphy made his town his namesake, Murphysburg.
Both were little more than mining camps, isolated from the industrial centers and without a railroad. Within two years, the founders and residents realized the towns were not sufficiently organized to maintain law and order as the mining boom grew. After a failed merger attempt, on the second try, the city of Joplin was given a charter on March 23, 1873.
The city boasted two business streets, Broadway in East Joplin and Main Street in the west. Murphy had been liberal in distributing lots in the old Murphysburg in order to attract businesses and residents. He operated a general store at First and Main. First Street crossed Joplin Creek to connect to Broadway. Main Street was macadamized in April 1873. In July, construction began on Murphy's three-story brick Joplin hotel on the northwest corner of Fourth and Main.
The lot across the street had multiple owners after Tandy first homesteaded it. According to a 1925 Globe article, the price was often nominal, though one owner lost it in a bet on a horse race. The next listed owner was Oliver Picher, who sold it to Murphy in April 1873. John Ferguson Sr. purchased lot 185 from Murphy the next year. That same year, he moved a two-story frame building from Baxter Springs, Kansas, onto the lot for a saloon. Seven years later, he sold it to the Joplin Land and Mining Co. for $4,000. He bought it back from T.A. McClelland for $6,000.
Ferguson family impact
Ferguson, while not often remembered today, was a miner and investor. He and his brother, Barney, had moved from Baxter Springs to Joplin in 1873. Barney operated a saloon named Barney's Place at that location. The News Herald said "in the early days the clink of chips and whir of the roulette wheel issued through its doors." It was considered one of the best buildings in town at the time. When John Sr. died in 1892, his holdings included the saloon and 127 acres of mining land at Cave Springs on both sides of the Missouri-Kansas border. His father, Cormack Ferguson, who lived in Blacklion, Ireland, inherited that property, while John Ferguson Jr. held a part interest in the building and other business buildings in the city.
The divided inheritance proved to be an obstacle for business development of the property. Cormack Ferguson, in his mid-80s and blind, was content to receive the income from the saloon and was not interested in building improvements. The building continued to decline, becoming an eyesore when compared with the two hotels across the street and then, after 1908, the new Connor Hotel. From 1900 to 1915, the city kept after the elderly Ferguson to make improvements, but his age and distance impeded any changes.
Finally, John Jr. decided to go to Ireland to convince his grandfather to tear down the old saloon and construct an eight-story business building to take advantage of the downtown location. He left New York for Ireland on May 1, 1915, on the Lusitania. He died when a German submarine sank the ship on May 7. His death left the estate in limbo, as John Jr. was a bachelor and left no will. His attorney, John Spurgeon, closed the saloon. The city eventually condemned the property, which was razed in 1916.
For the next eight years, the lot was vacant as heirs sought compensation from the German government and Cormack Ferguson became more frail. During the war, its central location made it a convenient site for public gatherings. Rallies to sell Liberty bonds for the war effort were regularly held there. It became known as the Liberty lot. Viewing stands for patriotic parades were set up on it.
In December 1919, the Provident Association used it to store firewood for needy families during the national coal strike. The Boy Scouts set up an exhibition camp out there in February 1920. The Red Cross discussed using the lot as a refreshment site for returning soldiers, though that never materialized. One policeman even used the lot to set up a little garden, which he checked when he made his daily rounds downtown in 1923.
Cormack Ferguson died at age 90 in 1921. His heir, James Ferguson, announced plans to construct an eight-story business building as his brother, John Jr., had intended. By March 1925, the Liberty building was open for occupancy. The Globe printed a special section describing its construction and the lot's history. The business hub of Joplin was complete.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
