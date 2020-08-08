Joplin's reputation as a rough-and-tumble mining town made it an easy target for temperance groups at the turn of the last century. Temperance activist Carrie A. Nation set her sights on Joplin in July 1901. Her visit threatened saloons and the politicians who frequented them.
Carrie Amelia Moore was born in Kentucky in 1846. Her family moved to a farm near Belton, Missouri, in 1854. The Civil War prompted moves to Texas and back. As a young woman, she helped nurse soldiers injured in a raid in Independence, Missouri.
She married Charles Gloyd, a Union physician, in 1867. Unbeknownst to her, Gloyd suffered from severe alcoholism. She left him to return to her family's farm while she was pregnant with their only child. Six months later, Gloyd died from excess drinking. It stirred in her a profound antagonism to alcohol. The sale of property and Gloyd's medical tools paid for schooling for a teaching certificate. She taught school for four years.
It was in 1874 that she married David Nation, a widower 19 years her senior. He was a lawyer and minister. They eventually settled in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. She worked with the Women's Christian Temperance Union helping destitute women.
Kansas had passed a seldom-enforced prohibition law in 1881. Fines and loopholes actually led to more saloons in some towns, according to the Kansas Historical Society. Nation's mission against alcohol took shape in the 1890s as she and another woman would stand outside a saloon, sing hymns and talk to bartenders and customers. When saloons in Medicine Lodge closed, she interpreted it as a sign.
But a dream in 1900 led her to attack saloons and smash liquor bottles with rocks, first in Kiowa, then Wichita, then Topeka. When Kiowa was hit by a tornado after her visit, she believed it confirmed her righteous cause. Her husband humorously suggested she use a hatchet instead. She replied, "That is the most sensible thing you have said since I married you."
Joplin visit
When Nation visited Joplin in July 1901, her reputation as a smasher was well established. She was imposing at 6 feet tall, which added emphasis to her words and actions. She gave her lecture at the Club Theatre at Fourth and Joplin. The Globe reported the crowd, mainly WCTU members, numbered around 150, far short of the theater's 1,400-seat capacity. She brought along souvenir hatchets and her paper, "The Smasher's Mail." The Globe described her: "The queer little woman with her kindly, motherly expression, her iron gray hair, her quizzical little eyes, shielded by old-fashioned glasses, and most of all her ready wit, created as big a sensation in Joplin as almost anyone is capable of creating."
After the lecture, she set out to see the council at City Hall and examine Joplin's saloons. She drew a crowd of an estimated 1,000 supporters and curiosity-seekers who tagged along. The council had already adjourned before she walked the block to City Hall. Council members had gone to the Cooper Drug Co. to sample the newest soft drinks. She found all the council gathered at the back of the store.
As the crowd poured in the building, "Councilman Campbell observed under his breath, 'I'm glad that she caught us at a soft-drink establishment.' And the words were echoed by more than one of the members in a guilty tone which suggested that it was not altogether impossible but that she might have caught them in a place were drinks were stronger."
Taking a bowl of ice cream, she joined them and peppered Mayor J.C. Trigg with questions asking why he didn't compel all the saloons to go out of business "and making a few other pointed queries. At one time, she turned around and said, 'This is angel food cake; don't it make you feel angelic to have me with you tonight?' No audible response was made to this, but Councilman Evans said under his breath, 'I feel very highly complimented to have such a prominent woman with us.'"
Before the council left, cigars were passed all around, to which Nation gave a look of horror, and all the councilmen ducked their cigars under the table. When a lone reporter dared to smoke, she pointed at him, and the cigar went under the table. Evans excused him as newly married, to which Nation said with a smile, "Well, he has a very indulgent wife."
With that, the council escaped, and Nation went on her way.
Tour of saloons
She and her entourage toured saloons, wandering in, filling each one, but were ignored by bartenders and customers alike. Not until she hit the Miners Exchange did she climb a staircase to exhort the assembly. She may have had "little eyes," but it didn't stop her from seeing on the wall a picture of a scantily clad woman.
"Take it down," she intoned more than once before the bartender slowly scraped it off the wall.
"I feel at home in a saloon more than any other place," she said. "Some of the best friends I have are saloon keepers, and they say that they stay in business because they cannot get out of it."
Her speech brought cheers, and they all left for the next saloon.
At the Opera Buffet and Grill, she again protested the gallery of famous art hanging on the wall. After calling for the owner and the crowd merrily presenting unlucky men one by one as the owner, Teddy Harris — the real owner — waded through the crowd to meet her. As she lectured him on the evils of such art, the crowd asked about specific pictures in rapid succession.
"How about that one behind you, Carrie?" asked someone.
"That is horrible," she said without looking.
The crowd roared. She turned to see a picture of herself.
Not disconcerted, she cordially shook hands with Harris and thanked him for the pleasant reception as well as with Jimmy Maxwell, the bartender. As she held Maxwell's hand, someone called, "Kiss him, Carrie." It was taken up by many in the crowd. She leaned so close to Maxwell some thought she would. Instead, she "dismissed Jimmy by saying, 'It wouldn't hurt me much to kiss him, would it?' and then addressed Maxwell, saying, 'You're too pretty to be working in this place.'"
With that, she left with her manager and returned to her room in the Keystone.
She never officially revisited the city, though she may have passed through by train, as she spent the last four years of her life in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Unlike other towns, Joplin escaped the ravages of her wrath and seemed to take her in stride as a curious but momentary diversion.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.