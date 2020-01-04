Readers often want to know about the origin of Joplin's street names. There are obvious names such as Main and Joplin, but there are others named for individuals who have passed out of common knowledge. This column will be devoted to streets named prior to 1940.
Joplin grew out of two towns named for pioneering citizens. John Cox, who platted the eastern town, named it Joplin City after the Rev. Harris Joplin, a Methodist minister who pastored a little church for a few years in the area in the late 1830s. Murphysburg was named by and for Patrick Murphy, who formed the company that platted the town on the hills on the western banks of Joplin Creek.
The towns were merged in 1873 under the name of Joplin. Murphy accepted the name in order to make peace between the towns.
Because Joplin originated from existing towns, Joplin City and Murphysburg, there was no initial convention for naming streets. The leading streets in each town were perpendicular to one another and continue to be major thoroughfares.
In Joplin City, often called East Joplin, Broadway stretched east and west into the Joplin Creek valley, later named the Kansas City Bottoms because of the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks. Murphysburg's leading business street was Main Street going north and south. The creek and the railroad kept separate the two halves of town for the first several decades. Broadway crossed the creek and tracks connecting the towns, but travelers on foot or by buggy took their chances to take it alone at night because the bottoms were home to disreputable characters.
Joplin notables
In East Joplin, two streets reflect mining. Those are Mineral and Galena avenues. Furnace Avenue is named after the first smelter that Moffet and Sergeant built north of Broadway. Cox Avenue is named for John C. Cox, who laid out Joplin City back in 1871.
In Murphysburg, founders of the real estate company named streets for members of the company. West of Main Street, Joplin and Wall is Byers Avenue, which is named for William Byers, who was a county judge and prominent investor in the 1870s. Moffet Avenue is named for Elliot Moffet, who was appointed first mayor of the unified city of Joplin by Missouri Gov. Silas Woodson in 1873.
John B. Sergeant (sometimes spelled Sargeant) is the inspiration for Sergeant Avenue. He and Moffet prospected along the Joplin Creek valley and struck lead in 1870 on land leased from John Cox. They used the money to invest in more mining land, a smelter, the first railroad into Joplin as well as other businesses.
Thomas Connor, of Connor Hotel fame, gave his name to Connor Avenue. Murphy Avenue is named for Patrick Murphy, who founded Murphysburg and invested in mines throughout the area. He also promoted road building to connect mining camps and towns to Joplin.
Judge O.H. Picher, president of the Picher Lead Co., developed the process to collect and convert lead fumes into white lead pigment. His company was a forerunner of Eagle-Picher Industries. Picher Avenue was named for him. Empire Avenue reflects the sentiment often expressed that this was the Empire District, though it preceded the electric utility of the same name.
Charles Schifferdecker, the Joplin philanthropist, brewer and investor, is remembered on the west side of town next to the park named for him. Jasper County's first woman to hold county office as county clerk (before women could vote), Annie Baxter, has a road named for her on the west side of town.
States, geometry and horse racing
West of Maiden Lane are a series of avenues named for presidents. East of Main Street are a set of avenues named for states. Range Line Road comes from a surveying term describing a line running north and south that defines the east and west line of a township border. Royal Heights was a suburb built around the streetcar line with streets alphabetized from Jaccard to Zora, with Euclid Avenue cutting across the parallel streets with geometric precision.
It could be confusing to learn there is Murphy Avenue and Murphy Boulevard. Murphy Avenue is named for Patrick Murphy, while the boulevard was named for his son, Howard Murphy, because of his work with the Joplin Special Road District.
Probably the street with the most colorful mythic origin story is Maiden Lane. The street on the west side of town, according to popular lore, was named for being a red-light district of bawdy houses during mining days.
However colorful that might be, Maiden Lane was far from downtown, where saloons, gambling and entertainment were concentrated along Main Street in Joplin's early days. On the edge of town, Maiden Lane was home to mining properties and prairies.
What was located north of 20th Street and along Maiden Lane was Barbee Park, the racetrack operated by political boss and Joplin Globe editor Gilbert Barbee. The track operated from 1872 to 1909. Horse racing was a popular, unregulated pastime in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Horses that have not won a race are referred to as maidens. Maiden races are common, and the road leading to the track would be a maiden lane.
Joplin has even more streets named for notable people, but that is for another column.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
