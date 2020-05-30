A few months ago, I looked into the origin of Joplin street names. Most were named for Joplin's founders or people who had some historic attachment to mining, industry or government. I stopped at 1940.
Today, I want to look at four other famous men who became namesakes for Joplin streets.
'Gabby' Street
Charles Evard "Gabby" Street has several claims to fame. He was the first person to catch a baseball thrown from the top of the Washington Monument on Aug. 21, 1908. He was the favorite catcher for Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson. He took up managing the Joplin Miners in 1922.
Though he only led the Miners for two years, in his first year, he met Lucinda Chandler and later married her. He made Joplin his home base. After the Miners, he managed other minor league teams before getting the call to manage the St. Louis Cardinals in 1929.
The Cardinals took the National League pennant in 1930 and 1931 and the World Series in 1931. The Cards let him go in 1933, and he managed minor league teams as well as a year for the St. Louis Browns in 1938.
In the 1930s, he spearheaded the creation of a youth baseball league as a means of building character and combating juvenile delinquency. The Gabby Street League lasted from 1937 to 1961.
Street was the radio color broadcaster for the Cardinals from 1945 to 1950. The Joplin City Council voted to honor him by renaming 26th Street as Gabby Street Boulevard on Dec. 13, 1949. The name avoided the awkward moniker of Gabby Street Street. The boulevard's name stayed until 1997, when the council decided to change the name back to 26th Street, largely because of 911 concerns and lack of common usage. It also put up signs marking Gabby Street's contributions to Joplin at 26th and Main Street and 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
Langston Hughes
Writer, poet and playwright James Mercer Langston Hughes was born in Joplin on Feb. 1, 1902, at 1046 Joplin Ave. It wasn't long before he moved with his mother to Mexico and later lived with his grandmother in Kansas, eventually settling in Cleveland, Ohio. It was there he discovered writers such as Carl Sandburg and Walt Whitman and began writing his own poetry.
As a young man, he moved to New York City, his writing earning him a place as a leading light in the Harlem Renaissance. Over the next five decades, he published books of poetry and was a newspaper columnist, a war correspondent in the Spanish Civil War, a playwright and university lecturer.
It was in 1976 that a petition was presented by Mrs. Jessilyn White to the Joplin City Council to rename Broadway in his honor. The council approved it on first reading. However, controversy arose over some of Hughes' early writings. After a town hall meeting and an additional council hearing, the controversy was settled.
On June 8, 1976, the council unanimously approved an ordinance renaming the street Langston Hughes Broadway, which still included the original 1872 street name. A dedication ceremony was held at Langston Hughes Broadway and School Avenue on July 26, 1976.
Dennis Weaver
Actor Dennis Weaver grew up in Joplin and attended Joplin Junior College. He gained notice first as Chester Goode on the television series "Gunsmoke" and later starred in "Kentucky Jones," "Gentle Ben" and then "McCloud," which gained him fame and awards. He often returned to Joplin making appearances at what was then Missouri Southern State College, hosting an air show and airport dedication in 1971, and doing volunteer work for Missouri's Easter Seal drive.
In 1971, the Zoning and Planning Commission recommended naming the unnamed entrance road into the Joplin Municipal Airport in Weaver's honor. When the airport's three-year, $1.7 million improvement program was completed, Weaver was named the honorary host for the air show and dedication on May 29, 1971. The road on the south side of the airport to what is now the General Aviation terminal was named Dennis Weaver Drive.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes
The fourth street was named for Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes. The first governor eligible to serve two consecutive terms, Hearnes served from 1965 to 1973. He made education an integral part of his program for the state. In 1964, Jasper County passed a $2.5 million bond issue to construct a new campus for what would ultimately become Missouri Southern.
Hearnes strongly supported legislation to create state funded senior colleges to complement the junior colleges in Jasper and Buchanan counties. Bipartisan support led to a bill creating Missouri Southern State College and Missouri Western State College. Hearnes signed the legislation in Joplin during ceremonies held at the old armory at 32nd and Main streets on July 22, 1965.
The council recognized Hearnes by renaming South Main Street from 32nd Street to Interstate 44 as Hearnes Boulevard. A dedication ceremony was held in conjunction with the signing ceremony.
As with Gabby Street Boulevard, popular usage of South Main Street overshadowed the name Hearnes Boulevard. To alleviate confusion for travelers on Interstate 44 looking for Main Street, the council approved the name change back to South Main Street in 2016. However, Missouri Southern suggested that the city support a petition to the Missouri State Highway and Transportation Department renaming a section of the Route 249 Bypass after Hearnes.
Though street names can give historical context, the streets must still serve the changing needs of a community. In the case of Gabby Street Boulevard and Hearnes Boulevard, utilitarian needs overcame historical sentiments.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
