In 1923, Joplin celebrated its 50th anniversary. It served as an occasion of pride and examination of the progress the city had made in five decades. However, that examination also brought out needs that had been put on hold because of World War I, the influenza epidemic and the post-war depression of 1920-21. Joplin recovered as lead and zinc prices rebounded, and the city focused on becoming the regional commercial hub.
One part of the picture was little changed: the school district. The schools were old: Central, founded in 1878 at Eighth and Wall; Garfield, built in 1883 at First and Gray; Jackson, built in 1889 at Fourth and Jackson; Franklin, built in 1892 at 14th and Wall; Parr Hill, which replaced an existing frame school in 1898; Eugene Field, built in 1899 at Galena and Persimmon; and Longfellow, built in 1901 in Chitwood and condemned by the fire chief and building inspector in 1916.
High school students originally attended Jackson School, then moved to a high school at Fourth and Byers that was constructed in 1890. They moved again into a new school, Memorial, at Eighth and Wall. Although delayed by World War I, it opened in 1918. That new high school was the first new building in almost 10 years, even as the city's population shifted as miners and families moved to new mine fields.
Those schools had not been built with longevity in mind. Parr Hill was an example, as it languished in disrepair so epic that a Globe account with notable hyperbole editorialized: "The Parr Hill school is in a horrible shape; it is a nightmare to the sleeping and a horrible example to the waking; it is so dilapidated and so full of holes that a dog can be thrown through it almost anywhere." That was in 1898, and its replacement only lasted until 1910.
It was in that atmosphere that the school board in 1920 discussed closing and consolidating schools such as Longfellow and Jefferson in Chitwood and West Joplin, and Eugene Field and Washington in East Joplin, and Central and Franklin schools just west of Main. Tempers grew hot in the neighborhoods as locals wanted the status quo. Residents in Chitwood, in particular, felt aggrieved because they believed there was a promise from the district to maintain Longfellow School because they had contributed a sizable $2,700 from their school treasury upon merging with Joplin. Nothing was decided.
Bond issue fails
In January 1921, the board proposed a $575,000 bond issue to consolidate four of the schools into two new buildings, repair existing buildings and refinance old bonds for construction of the Memorial school. At the time, the board stated it plainly: "The facts regarding the condition of nearly all of our ward schools is that they have for years been not kept in good or even fair repair. Columbia, Byers, Garfield and Jackson schools should be replaced by new buildings, as they have outlived their usefulness, and if the board had the money, they would gladly give the children of these schools what they are justly entitled to. ... The danger from fire or panic at the Washington, Franklin and Central schools is too great to be longer permitted."
Despite this, on Feb. 7, the bond issue failed miserably, with 4,051 against to just 1,609 for. It was back to the drawing board. Over the next four years, voters approved one much smaller bond issue specifically for repairs only as well as a small tax levy increase.
In May 1925, the board proposed an even bigger $750,000 bond issue with definite terms spelled out. It had commissioned a "scientific study" by Dr. M.G. Neale of the University of Missouri. He made recommendations on consolidation, construction of new schools, repair of existing schools and the future establishment of a junior college, all within the framework of a 20-year plan.
This time, the board appointed an advisory board of prominent businessmen as well as a women's committee to promote the program. Members would speak at their respective clubs, with some giving four-minute speeches at theaters and civic organizations. New elementary schools and a junior high were listed for construction.
While opposition was not as vocal as in 1921, the board and its advisers had forgotten two precincts. On election day in June 1925, the bonds gained a majority, but not the two-thirds majority necessary. It failed in the precincts of Chitwood and Smelter Hill.
Unlike 1921, the board asked people in the precincts why they voted it down. Voters felt their concerns were ignored. Intense discussions followed, with an amended program to add a Longfellow school and a Smelter Hill school (Eagle-Picher school) and a new heating system for Lincoln School.
Success
This time, the November election saw all the stops pulled out. Parent/teacher associations were in charge of publicity. More speeches, more club meetings. Volunteers were ready to drive voters to the polls, and the Globe and News Herald gave full support in editorials and by printing detailed explanations of the program in front-page stories. Architects volunteered their services for free. Eagle-Picher Lead Co. promised to donate ceded property for the Smelter Hill school.
Election day saw the largest city vote to date, with 6,261 for and 3,027 against. The two-thirds majority was surpassed by 69 votes. The board called on the advisory board to assist in implementing the program. The first schools were opened in 1927. Irving, Emerson, Washington, Columbia, Alcott, West Central, Longfellow, Eagle-Picher and South Junior High were all on that list. And while it is not often noticed, Joplin Junior College did become a reality in 1937, still within the 20-year plan proposed in 1925.
Those schools served well, some even into the 21st century. Even today, Joplin still reaps the legacy of those farsighted voters in 1925.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
