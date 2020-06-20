Lead and zinc mining was the nucleus around which Joplin grew. However, as the 20th century began, business leaders could see that mines and smelters had limits. For Joplin to grow, the city needed to diversify.
The excellent railroad infrastructure gave the city unparalleled connections to the region and the nation. While present-day residents don't consider Joplin as located in the Southwest, the Commercial Club and booster clubs worked to attract factories or businesses while citing Joplin as a southwestern metropolis. It was not until the end of the century's first decade that boosters turned their attention to a neglected area resource — agriculture.
It was about 1910 that business leaders discovered the district's farmers. Newspaper articles through the second decade mentioned produce peddled from hucksters' wagons wandering through the streets. Usually they hit residential streets first and were known for shouting their presence early and often. Complaints about noise were common. However, hucksters were peddlers, not farmers.
In 1911, the Commercial Club's Capt. Marion Staples took on the role of advocate for a Joplin market house to host area farmers and their produce. A 1912 News Herald article reported that "Joplin has more or less of a black eye among the farmers, and that this black eye was self-inflicted. That is, the city has done little, if anything, to encourage farmers to come to the city. About the only encouragement has been to arrest an occasional farmer on the charge of blockading the streets. After several such pleasant little experiences as this, the farmer, strange to say, showed a disposition to go elsewhere, to some other place where his presence was more welcome. 'The farmer trade is the life of many communities', said Capt. Staples, 'and Joplin should not sneeze at it. We should encourage the farmers to come to this city.'"
Finding a site
An initial ordinance to build a market house was introduced by councilmen in October 1911. It called for construction of a building between Seventh and Eighth streets along Kentucky Avenue at a cost of $30,000. But Mayor Jesse Osborne killed their enthusiasm by reminding them the city had a $19,000 deficit and voters had not approved any bonds to buy the property or construct a building. The ordinance died.
Staples was not deterred. He enlisted the aid of the South Joplin Improvement Club, which zealously took up the cause later in the year. At the time there were clubs in South, East and West Joplin, friendly rivals, each promoting growth in their part of the city. South Joplin saw an opportunity. It grabbed the reins and promoted three sites — the original Kentucky Avenue site, a tract at Tenth and Main streets, and on Main between 13th and 14th streets. By April 1912, the Kentucky property was not available.
The club narrowed the choices by obtaining an option to purchase the whole block of 12th and 13th between Main and Virginia for $50,000. It might seem unusual that the club could take such bold steps. But members of the booster clubs did the groundwork by visiting market houses in other cities, publishing reports, drawing up plans, drumming up support from all the booster clubs, talking with the three city newspapers and speaking before the council. Some club members were also on the council, which provided institutional support.
Not content to just provide optional sites, the club commissioned building plans to be drawn up — not just one, but three optional plans. There were plans for a single-story, a two-story and a three-story building.
This was the situation at the end of 1912. The council agreed to present a bond issue before voters on Jan. 21, 1913. It provided for $100,000, with $52,000 set aside for the purchase of the property and the remainder for building construction.
All three papers celebrated the overwhelming victory. Of 1,928 votes cast, 1,867 voted yes against 161 no, an 11-1 majority. The Morning Tribune noted volunteers "worked like Trojans for the bond issue." It observed the reciprocity between clubs, as the South Club's wards had voted overwhelmingly for viaduct bonds earlier in the month as it had promised the East Club.
Building the market house
Joplin architect Augustus C. Michaelis was selected by the City Council to supervise the building plans in July 1913. The council approved a two-story plan. Existing buildings on the site were demolished in September. The foundation was prepared in November. Work continued through the winter, and the last touches were added in late April and May.
The official opening was proclaimed on July 29, 1914. The Globe ran a front-page editorial titled "Recognizing the Farmer." The News Herald reported 3,500 farmers attended the opening: "The celebration exceeded the wildest dreams of the most optimistic." It was fitting that the indefatigable Capt. Staples delivered the opening address. Mayor Hugh McIndoe stressed the cooperation between farmer and city, adding the city would "spare no pains nor expense in making the market house a place where farmers will find a cordial welcome."
The market house served its purpose for the next 33 years. It languished when the Great Depression hit but was slowly rehabilitated through the 1930s. By the 1940s, brokers, jobbers and private businesses occupied most of the building with few farmers in attendance. The city commission decided the market had outlived its purpose, and it was sold in 1947.
It passed through several hands and was used by the Joplin Little Theatre, the Golden Glove competitions and the Joplin Flea Market. Two years after the death of its last owner, Laverne Miller, in 2012, trustees decided to demolish the building, ending its 100 years of service to Joplin.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
