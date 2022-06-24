Want to go?

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home & Museum is located at 3060 Highway A in Mansfield. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday from March 1 until Nov. 15. Admission is $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and younger.