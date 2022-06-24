The influence of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” books has been ubiquitous the past 80 years. The books became popular in primary schools, then received an additional boost from the long-running television series adapted from them by Michael Landon. Between the two it is hard to know what is fact and what is fiction.
Despite recent controversy regarding some 19th-century attitudes, her books have become part of America’s frontier mythology.
Laura Ingalls was born outside of Pepin, Wisconsin, to Charles and Caroline Ingalls in 1867. She was the second of five children. Charles Ingalls was a farmer who was always looking for a better place to live. It led him to move the family several times over a 10-year period from Wisconsin to Independence, Kansas, then Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and, lastly, settling near De Smet, Dakota Territory, in 1879.
For Laura, the moves were something of an adventure she would later mine for her novels. But the litany of experiences the family went through — a series of financial hardships, sickness that caused her sister Mary’s blindness, the death of her younger brother Charles, eviction for settling on Osage land in Kansas, crop losses in Minnesota — were quite real. Not until her father took a railroad job at De Smet did their lives settle down.
As a teenager, Laura felt compelled to contribute to the family’s finances. At 16 she became a teacher, though she had not graduated from high school. She also earned extra income working for a dressmaker. Her teaching career lasted for three terms. It was cut short by her marriage to Almanzo Wilder in 1885. Wilder was a friend with his own homestead. Their first child, Rose, was born in 1886. Their second child, an infant son, died in 1889.
For seven years the couple suffered loss and disease. Fire destroyed their home and barn, drought devastated their crops and both caught diphtheria, which left Almanzo partially paralyzed, though he did eventually regain use of his legs. They even traveled to Florida hoping the climate would help his recovery but to no avail. Despite all their troubles their mutual love sustained them.
Move to Missouri
Almanzo had seen advertisements about Wright County, Missouri, the “Land of the Big Red Apple.” They left De Smet, moved to Mansfield, Missouri, and purchased land outside of town. They sold firewood at first. Almanzo planted apple trees, though the orchard was slow to produce. With time they built up a diversified farm with an orchard, dairy cattle and poultry.
Laura took part in local clubs. Poultry was a special interest of hers that led to invitations to talk on the subject. During one meeting in 1911 she had written a talk but asked another person to read it.
The editor of the Missouri Ruralist heard it and learned she was its author. He asked her to submit articles on rural life for the Ruralist. For the next 15 years her articles documented the lives and work of rural women. It honed her writing skills and gave her confidence.
Meanwhile, her daughter, Rose Lane, had become a journalist in her own right. She wrote for the San Francisco Bulletin at first, then as a freelancer for publications such as Good Housekeeping, Harper’s and Saturday Evening Post, among others. She was the first biographer of Herbert Hoover in 1920. She was one of the highest paid women in journalism in the 1920s. Her writing and editing skills were in high demand.
In 1928, she moved back to Mansfield and bought a house in town. The next year, the stock market crash wiped out the investments of the Wilders and Lane. The houses and land were their own, but finances were tight. Wilder thought she could write a book to help support the family.
‘Little House’ books
Wilder had been working on a manuscript about her childhood days and asked Lane’s advice. After a couple revisions, Lane’s publishing connections brought the manuscript to Harper & Brothers (Harper & Row). It was revised and published as “Little House in the Big Woods” in 1932, when Wilder was 65. She received a royalty check of $500 ($9,930 in 2021). The book was well received and her second book, “Farmer Boy,” told the story of Almanzo’s youth. It was published in 1933.
Collaboration with Lane was fruitful at first, but both women had definite ideas on content that eventually led to disagreements. While in Mansfield, Lane wrote two very successful novels for adults based on family experiences and Wilder’s notes (without Wilder’s knowledge). She left Mansfield in 1938 and moved to Danbury, Connecticut. The two still conferred but strictly by correspondence.
Wilder’s books grew to a series of eight published over 11 years. They followed the life of Laura Ingalls from early childhood to the final book, “These Happy Golden Years,” published in 1943, about her marriage to Almanzo. The books were aimed at elementary school students, though she often edited out some experiences she felt the young readers were not ready for. The books have stayed in print and have been perennial favorites among young readers.
Income from the books provided steady support for the aging couple. They continued to live on their farm, Rocky Ridge, well into their 80s. After World War II, they could count on readers stopping by to say hello almost on a daily basis.
Harper & Row published an article in the late 1940s written by illustrator Garth Williams about the locations in the books that stirred more interest in visiting Mansfield. That made the town more aware of the Wilders’ fame.
Almanzo died in 1949, age 92, at the farm. Laura lived on the farm as friends and neighbors looked out for her. She continued correspondence with readers and attended events such as book signings in nearby Springfield. She suffered from undiagnosed diabetes and heart problems that led to her death on Feb. 10, 1957, three days after her 90th birthday.
Wilder’s legacy has been a powerful influence over the past 80 years. Her books have made frontier history personal to generations of readers. They inspired a long-running TV series that portrayed an idealized, nostalgic vision of frontier life.
As period pieces about the 1870s, written in the 1930s and 1940s, attitudes commonplace in either time have changed dramatically in the interim, attitudes toward Native Americans and Black Americans, particularly. Read alone, they reflect the recollections of one woman’s childhood and were not meant to be taken as an all-encompassing history of settlement.
After recent controversy about attitudes expressed in the books, further review has led to calls to use the books as springboards for discussions about what pioneer life on the frontier was in reality. The complications of conflict between the tribes and immigrants, the uncertainties of homesteading, social isolation of women on the frontier, racial prejudices and financial booms and busts all were part and parcel of the frontier during Wilder’s youth.
She couldn’t know or tell about everything. However, she did express the love and commitment of her family through all their hardships and triumphs in a way that continues to move generations of young readers.
