Mass marketing has been part of the business landscape for more than 100 years. Today, we give it little thought unless it’s as an irritant such as junk mail, spam email or those six-second ads that appear in YouTube videos. One of the most successful entrepreneurs to see the potential for national sales after the Civil War was Lydia E. Pinkham, whose ads for her Vegetable Compound could be found in newspapers across the country for decades.
Lydia Estes Pinkham was born in 1819 to William and Rebecca Estes in Lynn, Massachusetts. Originally a shoemaker, her father became wealthy dealing in real estate. After private schooling, she taught school. As a Quaker, she was an abolitionist and feminist.
She married Isaac Pinkham, a shoe manufacturer and land speculator, in 1843. His businesses were rarely successful. The couple had five children who later worked in her business.
Vegetable Compound
In her day, medicine was still very crude. Doctors were expensive and weren’t available to many, and treatments could be daunting. People often turned to herbal remedies brewed by local druggists or neighbors.
One of the sources for such remedies was Dr. John King’s “American Dispensary” (1854), an encyclopedia of herbal remedies. Lydia used it to make remedies for neighbors, though not for sale. She gained a local following for her home remedies.
Her Vegetable Compound formula was said to have been obtained by husband Isaac in payment for a debt. The secret formula contained unicorn root, life root, black cohosh (a favorite of Dr. King), pleurisy root and fenugreek seed suspended in a 19% alcohol solution. It was brewed at home and not for sale, although she found women often visited her to obtain a bottle. Word of mouth had spread news of her remedy.
Meanwhile, Isaac’s real estate business failed in the Panic of 1873. The family was ruined, and Isaac’s health was broken. Two years later, Lydia and her sons — Dan, Will and Charles — decided they could sell her Vegetable Compound. They patented the formula, and the first batches were brewed in her kitchen. The local market was saturated quickly, so they decided to try to sell it in New York City. Dan went there to pass out trade cards promoting the remedy and had some sales.
Newspaper ads save the day
Dan’s attempts did not blossom as hoped. Instead, Will secretly took a portion of the profits and hired an advertising agent to place newspaper ads for the remedy. The family was shocked when they learned what he did. Once they recovered, inquiries began arriving from wholesalers asking about this Vegetable Compound. She mortgaged her house and bought $1,000 worth of newspaper advertising.
The family decided they needed a down-to-earth face for their product, so Lydia dressed for a portrait in a severe, grandmotherly dress with a brooch at her neck. That picture became iconic. The story is told that a newspaper compositor misplaced her photo to the top of every column in one edition. Her picture at the top became a template for future ads.
Lydia had written up the advertising copy herself along with a four-page pamphlet on women’s health issues. Her signature line: “Only a woman can understand a woman’s ills.” In her ads, she invited women to write for advice about the compound or other health issues. The latter was significant, as the Comstock Act of 1873 had prohibited sending “obscene, indecent or immoral” publications through the U.S. mail.
All letters sent were confidentially answered, at first by Lydia and later by her all-women staff in the Department of Advice. She was concerned women were ignorant of their own bodies, so she wrote a facts-of-life manual titled “Lydia E. Pinkham’s Private Textbook upon Ailments Peculiar to Women.” It was offered free in ads for the compound and did not run afoul of the Comstock Act.
The Globe and the News Herald carried Vegetable Compound ads regularly. Through the decade of the 1910s, her ads ran two or three times a week in each paper. At this time, the papers were separate, so the Joplin market was saturated. Each ad had at least two testimonials. Sometimes the ad would have a headline in bold type, such as “5 Women Avoid Operations” or “Answer This Question.” The last paragraph would offer a reward if anyone could prove the testimonials were false.
Success and tragedy
By the end of the decade, the family business was earning almost $300,000 annually (about $8 million in 2020 dollars). But in 1881, Dan and Will both died of tuberculosis. In 1883, Lydia died after suffering a stroke. Charles and sister Aroline, with their spouses, were left to carry on. Charles saw newspaper advertising as the way to build the business. Aroline managed the Advice Department, though news of Lydia’s death was kept quiet.
Her picture still led the ads and answers to letters continued to be written under her name.
At the turn of the century, Lydia Pinkham was a household name. Its very popularity attracted attention of journalists determined to prove the patent medicine was not a cure-all as claimed. In 1905, Ladies Home Journal published a story with a photo of Lydia’s gravestone. The company responded that it did not imply letters were answered by Lydia but that her granddaughter, Jennie Pinkham, was overseeing that work.
A more serious complication arose when the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 was passed. The FDA required contents to be listed on labels of patent medicines. Prior to this, patent medicines commonly contained morphine, cocaine, cannabis and alcohol. For example, a similar cannabis solution contained 74% alcohol (148 proof). The new labels revealed the reduced 15% alcohol content, nor could it claim to treat diseases or tumors. Still, that did not slow down sales. The company expanded production and exported the compound in pill and liquid form to Canada, Mexico and the U.K. It hit peak production in 1925.
After 50 years of sales targeted to middle-aged women, the company realized it needed to change its image. It had survived Prohibition, but now it remade its image to focus on younger women. Ads talked about young mothers needing energy and pep. Other ads referred to despondent and listless girls who needed something to restore their energy. Of course, a family’s tried and true solution was Lydia Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, trusted by mothers and grandmothers.
Competition with large-scale pharmaceutical companies pressured the family business, and its market slowly declined. The formula has been revised multiple times. In 1968, the company was bought by Cooper Laboratories for $1 million. Now, Lydia Pinkham’s Herbal Supplement can be found in drugstores, complete with a stylized portrait of Lydia at the top of the label.
It’s easy to look back and declare her compound “quackery.” However, her life was more complex. Marketing her home remedy provided for her family and met a perceived need, even if it resulted in a placebo effect. Her genuine concern for women’s knowledge about their own bodies resulted in medical health information disseminated without government censorship, even as her compound was advertised in newspapers across the country. Biographer Sarah Stage observed, “The story of her life, like her famous portrait, has been touched and retouched until the actual woman has become obscured.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.