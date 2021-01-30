For many years, Joplin and Webb City claimed to be towns that jack built — "jack" being ruby jack, or sphalerite, the mineral containing zinc sulfide. It's the major ore of zinc. Although lead was the metal that first attracted miners to the area, zinc was more prevalent and became the real moneymaker for the Tri-State District.
The district endured the typical boom and bust cycles common to mining districts around the world. The panics of 1893 and 1907-08 were notably hard on miners and mine operators. Mining here was known as a "poor man's" district, as small operators were the first to prospect for lead and zinc.
Cooperation among the owners was not common. It was not until the end of the first decade of the 20th century that the first cooperative association grew out of concerns about the increase in miners' consumption, namely silicosis and tuberculosis. That group centered around sanitation and safety.
However, with the start of the war in Europe in 1914, the demand for zinc began to skyrocket as traditional European sources were cut off and armament construction ramped up in the U.S. The federal government, in an effort to streamline the nation's wartime production, encouraged cooperative associations that would have been seen as monopolies or trusts just a few years earlier.
American Zinc Institute
In July 1918, a year after the U.S. entered World War I, the zinc industry — whose leaders included several Tri-State District mine operators such as Frank Wallower and Charles Orr — set up the American Zinc Institute during a meeting in St. Louis. The institute acted as a clearinghouse for information on the zinc industry. Whereas other associations for silver, copper and iron were secretive about their statistics, the zinc industry was notably different for its transparency on production and prices.
The wartime boom in demand for zinc stirred major investment in ore production and smelting facilities in all zinc-producing regions. It did not bode well for a peacetime economy. The institute published a monthly journal of industry news. Articles beginning in 1919 discussed the prospect of overproduction because of the heavy wartime investment in mines and plants. Liquidation of surplus plants was an obviously realistic solution to some consultants, which did not go over well with members.
Zinc was mixed with copper to make brass, the first of three main products. The second was steel galvanized by a coat of zinc. While galvanized buckets and tubs may be iconic zinc products, galvanized sheet metal was the zinc industry's largest commodity.
Third was zinc roofing shingles and sheets, which had been promoted by companies before the war but had not gained widespread acceptance. But in Europe, zinc roofing was prevalent in cities such as Paris. It was said 85% of Parisian buildings had zinc roofs. Zinc roofing's strength was its enduring quality. Roofs could easily last 100 years or more. Zinc oxidized, creating a patina that healed minor scratches.
'Make it of zinc'
When the war ended in November 1918, suddenly the demand for brass and other alloys used in munitions dropped. Government calls for galvanized steel dropped as well, which left the zinc roofing industry as the only area with potential to absorb the now surplus production.
Unfortunately, the industry had not done much in promoting its products beyond its traditional clients, which put it at a distinct disadvantage once the war ended. The institute decided to combat the slowdown with a major advertising push in the construction industry led by the slogan, "Make it of zinc."
Producers were encouraged to act as advertisers talking up the metal. Companies in the Tri-State District put the slogan atop their official letterhead and on envelopes. Next to the flag of the News Herald on the left side was a box with ore prices and the label "Make it of zinc." Chambers of commerce in Miami, Oklahoma, and Galena, Kansas, encouraged members to join the Jasper County towns using the slogan. For an industry that had generally had a policy of "Let George do it," this was an about-face.
The institute translated a Belgian work on zinc roofing into English for distribution to architects and builders. Architectural service sheets were printed up and distributed to builders and appeared as a courtesy article in the Sheet Metal Workers Journal. The Sheet Metal Contractor's Association invited an institute member to a place on its program at its 1921 convention and encouraged zinc roofing companies to set up booths at the convention. One of the prejudices the institute faced was from sheet metal workers who feared that use of zinc roofing would put them out of work if it was widely adopted.
Despite the institute's labors, the handwriting was on the wall in the words of a letter from a New York advertising man, Alfred Hearn, who had worked with it for two years. In 1921, Hearn wrote: "It was unfortunate that the soundness of the plan received such slight consideration (from the membership)." He pointed out that zinc would always have a place in the nation's economy but that unless the industry took "up the matter of creating a wider market for zinc products and acquainting the general public with the advantages of its many and new uses ... partial liquidation may be the only solution."
Surplus production continued to plague the Tri-State District through the decade of the 1920s. Some buildings such as the Scottish Rite Cathedral and Emerson School in Joplin sported zinc roofs, but those were uncommon. While the institute still served as a clearinghouse for information, it could not create a major interest in zinc as an alternative roofing product, which it saw at the time as the only large-scale market option available. While "Make it of zinc" was intended to be a rallying cry for the industry, it could not bring back the halcyon days of the World War I boom.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.