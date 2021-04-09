My columns have often described life in Joplin during the mining boom in the 1870s as “rough and tumble.” Even though the city was a magnet for gamblers, thieves, pickpockets, prostitutes, swindlers and rowdies of all kinds, the city was not without lawmen who tried to keep the peace.
When Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant discovered lead along Joplin Creek in the summer of 1870, it turned the area upside down. By the spring, 20 miners learned of the strike and set up camp in the vicinity. The idea of a town growing up around the strikes led John C. Cox in July and Patrick Murphy in September to plat rival towns on either side of Joplin Creek that year. Platting a town on a map and selling lots are the easy steps in building a town, as both men discovered.
In a year, Murphysburg had a population of 1,343; Joplin surpassed it with 1,364, though Murphysburg had no saloons and Joplin had four. Neither town had a constable. In an interview with the Joplin Daily Globe in 1911, John C. Maddy recalled that as a lad of 13 his family moved from Granby to Joplin to set up a boarding house in July 1871. They found “hundreds of tents pitched in what is now East Joplin; the smoke of scores of camp fires soared upward lazily; roughly clad men with mining tools rushed hither and thither from their work to improvised tent shops; a saloon flourished under two trees, with only a rough wooden counter upon which to pass the drinks; every gambling game at the time known was operated openly in a tent; the clash of hammer and steel filled the air.”
The first arrest
Maddy remembered a visit by a couple of men from Seneca one night shortly after the family set up shop. They burst into his father’s sleeping room with a lantern and guns and informed Maddy Sr. they were looking for horse thieves. Not finding any, they rented a room.
The next morning, one of the men left $700 in gold with Maddy Sr., and the two went “into town” to investigate the mining camp. They made sure to check out the saloon, and in short, order word spread about two strange men who were shooting up the town. They fired shots at various people and set up tin cans on Main Street (Broadway) for target practice.
News of their shooting match reached miner William “Big Bill” Lupton, who was prospecting on Moon Range, the hilltop east of Joplin Creek.
“Somebody ought to stop them,” he said as he paused operating his mine windlass. “Somebody might get hurt.”
“But we don’t have any officers,” said his friend.
“Any citizen has the right to arrest a violator of the law. All it takes is a little nerve.”
“Why don’t you arrest them, Lupton?”
“Because I’m busy here. Besides, they haven’t bothered me yet with their shooting.”
“Yes, that’s the way,” a bystander remarked. ”You brave fellows always have some excuse.”
The remark cut deep. Lupton quit work, walked into town, found the two men and single-handedly disarmed them. He placed them under arrest, rented a livery rig and took them to Carthage. When he returned, he wore a star as a newly appointed deputy sheriff.
Reign of terror
The escapades of the two gunmen were just the tip of the iceberg. Both towns languished without any official lawmen.
Transient rowdies drifted through the towns with names such as “Three-Fingered Pete,” “Rocky Mountain Bob” and “Reckless Bill,” each more bold than the last. It was unsafe for women and children to be outside. On Saturday night, street fights were particularly common.
The baddest of the bad men was a desperado who called himself “Dutch Pete from Bitter Creek.” He terrorized Murphysburg. Townsfolk put up with him and didn’t try to confront him. But by January 1872, he had gone too far. Lupton, who was a good shot and had more than enough strength to subdue his opponents in a knockdown, drag-out fight, walked up to Dutch Pete and told him that “unless he mended his wild and woolly ways,” he would take a hand himself.
Friends begged Lupton to avoid making trouble, as Pete was a renowned street fighter. Instead, Lupton picked a time, “walked boldly up to the braggart, grappled with him, threw him bodily to the floor and, after tying his hands, disarmed him. The incident completely silenced the self-styled ‘bad’ man, and the ‘reign of terror’ was brought to a close in short order.”
Lupton was appointed constable of the mining camp. When Murphysburg and Joplin had their short-lived merger as Union City, Lupton was appointed city marshal. He retained the post in 1873 when the newly chartered city of Joplin was formed.
Even though the “reign of terror” ended, Joplin was still unruly. Joplin suffragist Emily Newell Blair remembered Joplin as unstable even after the “reign of terror” ended. Her mother moved their family from Joplin to Carthage after a stray shot broke a window, tore out the blinds and put out a lamp in their room.
Judge W.H. Picher recalled an incident after Lupton became city marshal. “Only once was there ever an effort to ‘shoot up’ the town. At that time, three men rode in from Baxter Springs and, after chasing everybody off Main Street, went down into the (Kansas City) bottoms. There Marshal Lupton found them after he had been called from a trip to Spring River. Lupton never carried a gun. He went to the house where the trio of terrors had decided to rest awhile. He demanded admittance. They told him to go along or they would kill him. ‘What, kill a man who is unarmed?’ he asked.
“Finally, one of the bad men opened the door to see what sort of a man had the nerve to make such a request. As the door was opened a little bit, Lupton rushed in. Before they knew what was up, he had thrown them into a heap and disarmed them. They were fined $200 and costs apiece with the warning that if they came back into town again they would receive the extreme penalty. One of the men remarked as he took the sentence, ‘You bet, I’ll never come back here again. When one man without a gun can take care of three with guns, it is no place for strangers.’”
Lupton was marshal until 1874, when a controversy over accusations of pocketing fines and his subsequent removal almost started a riot. But that’s a story for another column. In the words of Joel Livingston, “Big Bill” Lupton’s work ending the “reign of terror” “proclaimed him the man of the hour, and brought forcible to the attention of the citizens of the towns the necessity of having a local government and officers to enforce the law.”
