Friday was May 1, also known as May Day. Although it's not a national holiday, it, like St. Patrick's Day or Halloween, was marked by celebrations arranged by communities, schools, clubs and individuals. Yet despite being quite popular through the first half of the 20th century, it declined as a public celebration.
May Day has long been associated with the advent of spring from Roman times celebrating Flora, goddess of flowers. A combination of the Romans' Floralia and the Celtic festival of Beltane in Britain became festivals with flowers, plays, a May queen and a maypole raised to be decorated with streamers wound around it by young dancers.
It was in the late 1800s that May Day festivities were popularized to emphasize the Anglo-Saxon heritage in the U.S., which was seen in some quarters as being endangered by the influx of many new immigrants from non-English-speaking Europe. What began on women's college campuses such as Bryn Mawr with maypole dances, May queens and the giving of May baskets of flowers spread to public schools as an end-of-the-school-year activity.
But about the same time, May 1 gained a very different connotation after a strike by 30,000 Chicago workers in 1886. The next four days saw police fire into a crowd of strikers, killing two, and a protester throwing a bomb at police, with another death and more injuries. The Haymarket Square incident became a rallying cry for labor organizers, and May 1 became the day for labor parades in the U.S.
The day was adopted by labor movements in Europe to such an extent that Americans began to see it as a foreign affair, not an outgrowth of the American labor movement. After World War I, U.S. labor unions focused on celebrating Labor Day in September. By midcentury, May Day became associated in American culture with the Soviet Union and communism.
Dual identities
In the early years of the 20th century, schools enthusiastically took up May Day festivities. The Globe reported Bryn Mawr College hosted an "English May Day of long ago" in 1910 with a May queen and dances. Social clubs such as the Elks Club in Galena, Kansas, sponsored May Day festivities in 1913. Carthage held a May Day celebration in its park for an estimated 300 Jasper County children with three maypoles in 1913.
The next year, the dual nature of the day was demonstrated in a Globe story about Pittsburg and Frontenac in Southeast Kansas. On May 1, the Manual Training Normal School in Pittsburg, the institution that would become Pittsburg State University, hosted a maypole dance, May queen and "Settlement of Kansas" pageant.
In Frontenac, the city celebrated International Labor Day with a parade and an official welcome by Mayor Menghini to "Mother" Mary G. Harris Jones, the celebrated labor organizer who was the featured speaker. Jones had just returned from the Colorado coal fields, where the United Mine Workers struck Rockefeller-owned Colorado Fuel & Iron Co. in a series of violent confrontations over two years. She was both celebrated and vilified, depending on the perspective.
Front-page newspaper headlines in the Globe and News Herald typically associated May Day with Bolsheviks, anarchists and riots in European countries. In 1937, Joplin police Chief Joe Pratt denied the Congress for Industrial Organization a parade permit for a May Day parade just weeks after a violent Blue Card union parade had resulted in one death and eight injuries in Galena, Kansas. Meanwhile, on the society pages, May Day in celebration of spring was covered as women's clubs, churches and schools announced their activities.
School-sponsored May Days
Joplin schools celebrated the day at elementary schools and at a festivity held at Cunningham Park in 1916. Children from Alcott, Irving, Lafayette and Franklin schools performed maypole dances for parents and spectators on the afternoon of May 1. The News Herald reported there were eight maypoles and 2,000 students in attendance.
Maypole dances conducted by the schools were not impromptu events. During school hours, children practiced the moves around the pole to musical accompaniment. Dances could be simply walking around the pole winding down the streamers, or there could be equal teams facing each other, bowing in time, walking past each other in a more complex pattern. The dances were well-rehearsed performances. Schools around the area conducted May Day fetes throughout the 1920s to 1940s.
After World War II, another thread began to appear associating May Day with "Americanism." In the early 1950s, the Elks created the slogan "Keep May Day American," encouraging young people to "keep May Day American-style." Again, newspaper headlines highlighted Soviet and Allied May Day parades as hostile to America.
In 1958, the Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored Loyalty Day on May 1 as a counter to "Red" influence. A local letter to the editor by a VFW member in 1963 reemphasized the idea that May 1 had become a "Red" propaganda point.
Neosho's May Day fete held in Big Spring Park with 1,200 students in the 1930s to 1950s was famous for its size and the variety of dances. Capper's Farmer monthly newspaper noted the amount of community involvement required to create it. However, it was discontinued in 1953 when Mrs. Jo Payne, women's physical education teacher, took on additional duties as tennis coach. She was no longer able to go to the elementary schools to prepare students for the dances. It was never resumed.
By the mid-1960s, the last reference to a school-sponsored May Day fete was in Seneca in 1964. Clubs and churches still announced May Day-themed functions, but large-scale May Day festivals had ceased.
May Day lingered as an advertising theme for women's clothing and for florists. In the U.S., Labor Day honored laboring men and women. May Day fetes are occasionally revived, but have largely passed into memory much like the flowers they celebrated — for a time brightly blooming, then fading away.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.