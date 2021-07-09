Everyone talks about the weather, especially in Southwest Missouri. In the first decades of the 20th century, it was no different. However, Globe readers knew they could keep informed and get a dose of humor reading Mike the Duck’s forecasts.
Mike the Duck was the creation of Oscar Frank Nelson. Nelson was born in Illinois in 1878. His family moved to Joplin sometime later. He graduated from Joplin High School in 1897. Shortly thereafter, he landed a job with the Joplin Daily Globe.
The Globe, News Herald and the Morning Tribune were the main Joplin dailies, though each of the surrounding little towns had their own papers. The Globe and News Herald trumpeted the fact they subscribed to telegraphic news syndicates such as the Associated Press, while the Tribune carried William Randolph Hearst’s International News Service. Those services gave them access to national and international news as well as daily sporting news, particularly baseball and prize fighting.
However, the reproduction of photos with engraving plates was a time-consuming process. So, the news services provided metal stereotype plates of illustrations and photos of prominent people. The papers had their own workarounds by hiring staff artists who could create line drawings, caricatures and cartoons to take the place of local photos. Artist Thomas Hart Benton was one such who got his start hiring on as an artist for the short-lived Joplin American in 1903.
The artists provided papers with opportunities for special features, often tailored to their politics. Joplin councilmen received short shrift at their pencils. Ralph W. Downing was the cartoonist for the Globe after 1900 until around 1916 when he became a staff artist for the Kansas City Star.
Around 1910, the Weather Bureau began to provide daily weather maps for morning and evening papers to go with the forecasts. Unfortunately, the maps didn’t go over well with the newspapers. It was estimated that only 20 newspapers in the country carried a weather map to go with a forecast. Prior to that, the information was text only. It was compiled by the news services and sent to subscribers. The Globe included forecasts for the Four States in very general terms, such as “cloudy,” “fair,” “warmer” or “sunny.” Temperatures were not forecast.
Mike the Duck debuts
That’s when Oscar “Lord” Nelson came up with his concept of a duck to forecast the weather. After all, who should know more about the possibility of rainy weather than a duck? With the assistance of Downing, Mike the Duck entered the pages of the Globe. The exact date of his debut is unknown, but it was some time just after 1900.
Mike usually sported a corncob pipe, though he was partial to good Havana cigars whenever he could find them. He was rarely without a cap. If the weather was cold, he might have a tartan tam or a scarf to ward off the chill. Early illustrations showed him with a celluloid collar and tie. He was a Globe staffer with a desk and wastebasket all his own in the newsroom. He used the wastebasket to good effect whenever someone was hunting him down. When necessary, he would take calls in the newsroom, though how he managed to hold the receiver was never illustrated.
He fancied himself a “ladies’ duck” and often got in predicaments when the girl of his attention was more interested in duck on a menu. Occasionally, his flirting was too successful. Before Valentine’s Day in 1910, he was on the run because his main admirers, Pearline and Tootum, were very jealous. It didn’t help matters that in the recent January local option election, he claimed to have voted dry 48 times, having been charmed by 48 winsome damsels who tied white ribbons around his bill. It was sad because that only left him time to vote wet 16 times before the polls closed.
Nelson let Mike ramble on about anything and everything before he ended with a weather comment along the lines that Mike would see about improving or changing the weather due to his good connections with Jupiter Pluvius.
Mike becomes popular
Local politicians could get skewered by Mike’s sharp bill, particularly congressmen. When “Uncle Joe” Cannon was ousted from his powerful position as speaker of the House of Representatives in 1910, he offered a condolence letter to the speaker. He warned Cannon he needed to hide from all the bad things folks would say about him now that he was no longer all-powerful. He concluded saying, “So long, Joe, I’m sorry I can’t say something cheerful. But you know you never made me feel cheerful until right now, and I can’t spare any of my good feelings, yet with kindest regards, accompanied by profound satisfaction, I am, in haste, Mike the Duck.”
He often came out to support local improvements such as the first city cleanup day in April 1910. He was prepared to use a broom to “make his lot look like a Sapolio advertisement.” (Sapolio was a famous soap.) He claimed credit for settling controversy about the Union Depot. He would occasionally visit area towns and comment on personalities or issues of the day.
He was so well known that area newspapers would cite him for good or ill. The Galena (Kansas) Republican chastised him for urging shoppers to go to Joplin for cheap goods when they could trade with local merchants for quality items. The Neosho Daily News quoted his success at forecasting. The Galena paper used his forecasts to advertise raincoats. The Parsons (Kansas) Daily Sun quoted a story about how Mike investigated a vagrant about whom townspeople had doubts.
His popularity was so great that when the Elks Club had a fair in 1905, a booth was made featuring a large replica of Mike. For a nickel, the replica would quack loudly and dispense a prize such as a little doll or a bar of soap from the interior of the cabinet that housed him.
Somewhere around 1904, Nelson moved from Joplin to Pueblo, Colorado, and Mike took a hiatus from forecasting. But the Webb City Register noted that in December 1906, Mike was resurrected “to the regret of a long-suffering public.” While the Register may have lamented Mike’s return, the public enjoyed his commentary — so much so that the Globe began a Sunday commentary and advice feature, long before “Dear Abby,” where Mike expounded on topics such as truth, ambition and hope. He concluded with his answers to submitted questions or offered unsolicited advice.
Just who took over the task of writing Mike’s columns is not known. Downing continued to draw Mike until he moved to Kansas City and the column was discontinued. Nelson took a post at the Pueblo Chieftain and worked his way up to becoming editor. From news accounts, he continued to use the nom de plume of Mike the Duck at the Chieftain for weather forecasting and observations. So Mike the Duck was able to be in two places at once for several years. Nelson contracted typhoid fever in October 1912. He rallied for a short while and came to the newspaper office to keep track of the World Series. But the strain was too much for him. He died Oct. 12, 1912.
Mike’s swan song was a full page in the Globe’s annual Mining and Industrial Edition on March 5, 1911. He was given a stenographer to transcribe his article titled “What If They All Came Back,” which reminisced on the lives of Joplin pioneers. His finals words were: “‘There,’ said Mike the Duck, handing the sheet of his copy to the city editor, ‘how’s that for a suggestion? Why can’t Jasper County have a great old settlers’ reunion, a homecoming week, so that all the folks who have gone away may come back and see what we have to offer them?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.