Miners and mine operators took pride in their work. Miners would often find unusual or beautiful specimens of lead and zinc ore, which were then set aside for mine owners. But those collections were private and seldom open to the public. Not until 1929 did the idea of a permanent mining exhibit gain support. The exhibit become the Schifferdecker Mineral Museum, later the Everett J. Ritchie Tri-State Mineral Wing of the Joplin Museum Complex, now celebrating its 90th anniversary.
The first exhibition of Joplin mine specimens took place in 1873 and was prepared by John H. Taylor. The exhibit was shipped to Austria for the Vienna World’s Fair, but Taylor was unable to attend. No mention of its return is made in Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County.”
The second and more unusual exhibit was promoted by John C. Temple, a Carthage store owner, who had the idea to take two wheelbarrows filled with 50 pounds of mineral specimens to the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia in 1876. He persuaded mine owners to donate the specimens. Two custom wheelbarrows costing $125 were built by J. Brownsell & Co., a Carthage carriage manufacturer. After a 105-day trek, he and his son arrived in Philadelphia and were given a place in the machinery hall.
The Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 saw another selection of Jasper County minerals collected by Col. H.H. Gregg. The Louisiana Exposition, or St. Louis World’s Fair, in 1904 led Jasper County mine owners to pull out all the stops to show the district’s progress. Five trainloads of specimens were taken to St. Louis along with a working mill.
The Panama-Pacific Exposition in San Francisco in 1915 was the last fair to display the district’s mining operations. Otto Ruhl, a mining engineer and columnist for the Globe and News Herald, collected Missouri’s exhibit. While including specimens from the rest of the state, he made sure Southwest Missouri was well represented with mineral specimens, historical displays of tools and models and a working model of a 25-ton concentrating plant he constructed.
These fair exhibits demonstrated the pride area residents had in their mining industry and the lengths to which they were willing to go to show off their achievements. However, there was no permanent exhibition of the mining industry.
Museum planned
On Sept. 3, 1929, the Globe reported that Joe H. Myers, a member of the Joplin park board, was appointed chairman of a special committee to make arrangements for a mineral exhibit in Schifferdecker Park. The committee included Fred Nesbitt and Richard Jenkins, of the Tri-State Lead and Zinc Ore Producers Association; Billie Stevens, of the Miami (Oklahoma) News Record; and J.H. Wadleigh, mining editor of the Globe and News Herald.
The park board chose the large concession stand to house the exhibit. Myers said he had plans for “one of the most complete mineral exhibits ever prepared in the Tri-State District.” He had already talked to several mine operators who volunteered to donate specimens. The next month the board approved an entire remodeling of the building, hoping it would become the home of the largest collection of mineral exhibits in the Southwest.
The exhibit gained the editorial support of the Globe, which noted that no matter how “complete” a display might be in the rooms of the chamber of commerce, it would never be seen by visitors to the area. “On the other hand, most strangers who are here for a day or two get to Schifferdecker Park, and the majority of them would see and be interested in an exhibit of minerals there. What a better idea the 90,000 tourists who have visited Schifferdecker Park in the last three years (according to estimates of President L.B. Cook of the park board) would have of our district and its mineral products if a complete display of specimens had been available at the park.”
Cost estimates were announced in March 1930. The building, originally costing $12,000, would be remodeled and enclosed for $1,500 by the park board. Glass display cases for smaller specimens would be paid for by the producers association and capped at $1,000. The display cases would be arranged in the middle of the first floor with benches to hold the larger specimens built around the outer edge of the first floor. Companies were asked to donate samples of their products for display on the second floor. It required a year to remodel the concession building and assemble the initial collection.
Dedication
When the museum was dedicated on May 17, 1931, Joplin attorney Mercer Arnold noted the area’s long mining history. Charles Neal, president of the producers association, officially accepted the museum on behalf of the people of the Tri-State District. He lamented that few mine operators were in attendance, which reflected the dismal state of the mining industry. However, his lament was not mirrored by attendance numbers over the next four weeks. In June, the Globe reported that residents of 20 states had visited and signed the register.
The museum was popular but suffered from a lack of funds. It was essentially a one-man operation. Harry Kingsbury, a retired ore buyer, was named custodian. He talked to visitors and accepted new donations; old photographs he accepted but could not display. One day in 1932, he had an estimated 3,000 visitors. He lasted three summers before retiring in 1934.
Retired car dealer and mineral collector Harry Packer took his place. For the next 12 years, he managed the growing collection and sought out specimens he thought the museum needed. He supplied Globe mining editor Wadleigh with regular updates on the museum, visitor statistics, new specimens and specialty collections. In 1937, Packer planned a calcite cave to go in the stairwell and two calcite columns to be built on the south side of the building and have them illuminated. He was named director of the museum.
Even in the war years, Packer was busy soliciting items. Mine equipment such as a tub and a steam drill were donated. By 1946, after 12 years at the museum, at age 80 he decided to retire. His retirement year was also the year when the writing was on the wall for lead and zinc price supports. When they ended the next year, so did district mining.
His dedication to the museum gave it the needed foundation that made it much more than a park curiosity. He was most proud of the many contributions made by operators, miners and collectors. Their work reminded him of this story told by the wife of a Joplin man: “The citizen viewing a mineral collection in the New York Museum of Natural History was asked by the curator where he was from. When he answered ‘Joplin, Missouri,’ the curator asked: ‘Why are you looking at this small collection of minerals when you have one of the finest mineral collections in the United States?’”
Commented
