Joplin’s park system has long been the pride of the city, with most of the land for it having been donated by wealthy individuals or mining companies.
The first land donated for park purposes was that by Thomas Cunningham in 1898 in south Joplin. Parks were scarce on the north side of Joplin until the creation of Mineral Park. But while Cunningham Park did not grow, Mineral Park became the seed for a park sprawling from the hills above Joplin Creek into the valley below.
Mining camps were, by definition, short on amenities with saloons being the most common cultural institution, using cultural in the broadest possible sense. Any camp with hopes of becoming a permanent town had to grow in ways besides merely adding population. Incorporation as a city, a system of streets, public utilities, schools beyond primary level, railroads, a business district, permanent residences, all made it possible and desirable for people to put down roots.
Leisure activities beyond saloons were not major priorities. However, once the mining industry and businesses supporting it were established, the town’s newly wealthy residents began to find ways to improve the city through their largesse. Civic pride was a major motivating factor.
Park Board formed
The Joplin Daily Globe’s Mining and Industrial edition in 1911 described the situation: “The transformation of a booming western mining camp, in which business was conducted with the reckless abandon characteristic of the type, into the sane, conservative Joplin of today, has been an industrial miracle. Scarcely less wonderful has been the transformation of that mining town’s physical aspect into its orderly beauty of today.”
In 1905 the city established a 5-mill tax levy for city parks. At the time, Cunningham Park was the city’s only park. It had languished for eight years in overgrown brush. A nine-member park board was composed of prominent residents such as Charles Schifferdecker, W.H. Landreth, P.A. Christman and Joel Livingston.
Cunningham Park was tackled, clearing out the brush and replacing it with walks and flower beds designed by a landscape gardener. But it was still the only park and on the city’s southwest edge.
The East Joplin Improvement Association had not been idle. As early as 1893 it launched a cleanup plan. The Kansas City Southern Railway Bottoms was notoriously dangerous as a hangout for criminals and ne’er-do-wells. Anyone walking Broadway (before the viaduct) between east and west Joplin at night was fair game for robbery or worse. The association graded 10 miles of streets, laid six miles of sidewalks and planned a city park. All that took time.
Mineral Park established
In March 1906, William and Catherine Leckie donated four lots in the original town site of Joplin as a city park on the hill above Joplin Creek. “The park occupied roughly four undeveloped blocks from the west end of East Valley Street to North Landreth Avenue, from the north lot line of the properties on East Hill Street to the south lot line of the properties on East Pool Street (then Finn Street), following a tributary of Joplin Creek.” Two months later James Cox donated another four and half lots.
In 1910, additional lots were donated by the Picher Lead Co. and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Barrett, which brought the park to 15 acres.
The East Joplin Improvement Club, in addition to changing its name, had big plans for the park. In 1911, the organization proposed the site of the first strike by E.R. Moffet and John B. Sergeant in St. Joe hollow be preserved and a monument put up to celebrate the foundation of Joplin’s prosperity.
To defray the city’s cost, the club asked all the city booster clubs to contribute toward purchasing the property, just west of the existing park, to add to Mineral park.
Area mine operators were asked to donate prime mineral specimens for a monument. The property was purchased but a mineral monument was not constructed, though a marker was put up to locate the first mine shaft.
The park board and the East Joplin Improvement Club shared plans for expansion of Mineral Park during years prior to World War I. The club purchased property along Joplin Creek and south to Broadway in 1912. The park board had an extensive plan for parks and boulevards connecting parks across the city. Mineral Park was the cornerstone for parks and parkways along Joplin and Turkey creeks.
The club was vociferous in its protests when, in 1912, two developers were seen as trying to persuade the city to sell the park in exchange for property the developers would donate as a park, next to their subdivision. That plan failed in the face of unanimous club opposition.
Mineral Park Grows
The 1913 plan printed in the Daily Globe showed a boulevard extending north of the Broadway viaduct to what is now Ozark Christian College, then north to Turkey Creek and winding back east to Castle Rock and St. Louis Avenue. From St. Louis Avenue, the parkway would wind southwest to Central Avenue and Bryan Avenue (now East Third Street). The park itself would extend south to Fourth Street. The whole program was designed to create “breathing spots” for the laboring public.
That same year a bond issue was passed in August for the park system. Mineral Park was enlarged by several lots. In addition, a concrete bandstand was constructed. A separate, concrete block building was made for agricultural education programs such as home economics and poultry farming.
The new improvements proved successful. The pages of the Globe and News Herald carried stories of picnics, church events, ice cream socials and Victrola and live band concerts, all through those pre-war years. Summer Union Church services held in the park were popular.
Flowers started at Cunningham Park were distributed to the parks. Henry Davis was appointed the park caretaker in June 1914.
From 1916 to 1918 expansion of parks was a regular topic among council members. By 1918, 13 acres were purchased to expand Mineral Park into Sunshine hollow. City workers cleared out the brush but the new property also contained “temporary shelters” housing squatters.
The East Joplin club considered those shacks an eyesore and moonshine and drugs trafficked there a hazard the city had ignored for too long. Pressured by the club, the city gave the squatters notice they were to be relocated and the shelters removed .
A swimming pool and bath house were in the plans as was a “driveway extending through the entire length of the park (which) may be made into a boulevard to Fourth Street beneath the Fourth Street viaduct.” That was the Southwest Missouri Railroad streetcar viaduct. From 1920 to 1927 the park grew when the Joplin Consolidated Mining Co. donated 17 acres on its north side.
The successful doubling of the park levy in April 1922 paid for for the pools and bath houses in Mineral and Cunningham parks.
Then, in November 1928, Mr. and Mrs. William H. Landreth donated 100 acres north of Mineral Park to the city, which was named Landreth Park in the donation letter. The city accepted the property and combined the two park properties, naming them Landreth Park on Nov. 6, 1928.
Today, Mineral Park is recognized as a separate park with a small playground. A lonely rock bridge is all that remains of what was once east Joplin’s “prettiest breathing spot.”
