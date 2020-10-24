Mining in the early days of the Tri-State District was an individual enterprise. Miners worked their own land or leased tracts to take advantage of shallow surface deposits. As independent operators, there was little incentive to work together. It was every man for himself.
But by the 1890s larger mining companies were formed to follow lead and zinc deposits that required heavy investment in machines and personnel. One of the problems plaguing the district as the mining field developed was overproduction. The rise and fall of ore prices could be devastating. In an attempt to control prices, a trade association was formed of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas mine operators in 1890. It had limited success.
In an effort to control increasing cases of silicosis and tuberculosis, operators formed the Southwest Missouri Mine Safety and Sanitation Association in 1914. Dr. A.J. Lanza, an engineer with the Bureau of Mines, spent eight months in the area examining dust problems. He called conditions "appalling." He promoted a water drill that sprinkled the rock face as it drilled. The association only made recommendations, but it proved to be a first step toward cooperation among companies.
World War I
World War I saw a boom in mining and the explosive growth in the mine fields in Northeast Oklahoma. Through the war, production climbed, and prices held strong. The boom was short-lived. The post-war depression hit lead and zinc industries hard. Once more, overproduction was seen as the biggest problem.
Mine operators in the district were active members of the American Zinc Institute, formed in 1918, which promoted the industry nationally. At the May 8, 1923, meeting in St. Louis, local mine operator Frank Wallower was named president. He returned to Joplin, and a new organization was proposed, which became the The Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers' Association
Through the year, association members explored ways to limit production. Rather than try to set prices or to set production quotas, one idea floated was a five-day work week. While labor groups had talked of a five-day work week, the desires of laborers were not under consideration. The goal was to limit production in order to support ore prices. Attempts by individual mines to shut down and wait for prices to rebound had not worked. By October, 100 mines had agreed to try the five-day week plan. (Labor relations will be the topic for another column.)
As the new center of mining had become Northeast Oklahoma, Picher hosted the association offices. Subscriptions were taken up in 1923, and a one-story building was constructed. It boasted a zinc roof in order to promote zinc shingles. The office became the clearinghouse for mine information from the district.
Clinic established
Over the next three years, the association adopted the old Safety and Sanitation Association's work. In 1926, it hired two nurses, Ruth Hulsman and Bertha Tindell. Their work grew far beyond checking on miners. Poverty was a major contributing factor to the ill health of miners and their families. The women provided health care and public health information. They were, in effect, social workers providing help for handicapped children, locating sources for eyeglasses and prescriptions and acting as a clearinghouse for charities.
A clinic was set up at the Picher office to aid the women. Silicosis leading to tuberculosis was a regular diagnosis among miners and families. In the late 1920s, Hulsman often took TB patients to the sanatorium in Talihina, Oklahoma. Immunization clinics against childhood diseases as well as smallpox were conducted. In the 1930s, a trachoma epidemic hit. Trachoma causes partial or complete blindness. To treat sufferers they turned the office into a little hospital with cots from Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The women worked 12-hour shifts to monitor their charges. Eventually, the outbreak was eradicated.
When Ottawa County established its own health department in 1944, the nurses were no longer alone. By 1947, mine closings had caused their work to wind down. Hulsman, the last nurse, retired that year after serving 21 years. The nurses had made an estimated 75,000 visits over that 21-year period.
All through the 1930s and 1940s, the association could see the writing on the wall. The higher-grade ore had been mined. Lower grade ores could not compete with international suppliers. Officials lobbied the federal government long and hard for tariffs and price supports. World War II brought a brief mining resurgence and more lobbying efforts to maintain price supports. Lobbyists talked of the economic hardship mine closings would cause the district. They touted the influence the nurses and clinic had in preserving public health but to little avail. In 1947, the premium price support for lead and zinc was discontinued.
All through the 1950s congressmen visited the district in support of mining. But mines closed, pumps stopped and water levels continued to rise. A last major bill to reinstate price supports was passed in 1960. It was vetoed by President Dwight Eisenhower. A few mines struggled on with help from a stop-gap bill in 1961, but the last closed in 1970. Meetings continued through the 1960s, but its work was over. It formally dissolved in 1976.
The office became the Picher Mining Museum with mining artifacts, specimens, ore production and clinic records on file. The museum lasted until the Picher buyout in 2008. The collection was divided. Artifacts went to the Baxter Springs (Kansas) Heritage Center and Museum, and production and clinic files went to Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
As a trade association, it had modest success maintaining prices. But it was the work of its nurses, clinics, public health and safety programs that proved to be lifesavers for an impoverished population.
