Bill Caldwell: Monster parade marked Labor Day in 1910

Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer. Some cities honored workers as early as 1885 and Oregon passed the first state holiday on Feb. 21, 1887.
The first Labor Day parade planned by the Central Labor Union was held Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, when 10,000 people took off work to march from City Hall to Union Square. The parade was followed by picnics, concerts and speeches.
Twelve years later, on June 24, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the bill setting aside the first Monday in September as a national holiday to honor workers. The manner of celebration was suggested as “a street parade to exhibit to the public ‘the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations’ of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families.” With large crowds, speeches by orators were a given.
Joplin celebration
Celebration plans fell on local unions and labor councils. In the Tri-State Mining District, the first Labor Day celebration was held in Joplin on Monday, Sept. 6, 1886, under the auspices of the Knights of Labor, which tried to unite skilled and unskilled labor and store owners.
Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County” noted the parade consisted of “J.C. Petitt, grand marshal, and staff; the Joplin Military Band; the fire department, a drum corps; Knights of Labor; carriages with the orator of the day; reception committee and city officials.”
After lunch at Castle Rock along Turkey Creek, the assembly heard guest speaker Jesse Harper, of Illinois. Harper was a prominent orator sought for his advocacy of labor over banks and corporations. In the next few years, a series of violent strikes across the country led to declines in membership and the Knights of Labor passed from the scene.
The mining boom that hit in the 1890s did not result in any strong union efforts in the field. Joplin did have trade and craft unions that often followed the leadership of Democratic party boss Gilbert Barbee. As editor of the Globe, he was able to popularize reforms important to laborers. It was not until 1910 that the Joplin Trades Assembly and Building Trades Council was organized enough to attempt a large scale celebration on Labor Day. In July, the committee planning the parade invited unions from cities in Missouri and Kansas as well as chapters of the Anti-Horse Thief Association. That group was quick to respond, announcing more than 250 horsemen eager to participate. Holiday rates for rail and interurban cars were scheduled. An estimated 3,000 union members were expected. The Electric Park was engaged for activities after the parade. Special attractions, music and speakers were planned.
The guest of honor was Missouri Gov. Herbert Hadley, a progressive Republican. In those first two decades of the 20th century, both national parties boasted progressive wings. Hadley promoted reforms for safety and health, criminal law and anti-trust prosecution.
Labor Day 1910
The News Herald’s headline read: “Labor Hosts Capture Joplin with Monster Parade,” and the paper reported that “Visiting delegations arrive by special trains and help swell the multitude of marching workers. Circus adds to the gayety of the occasion.”
“From Marshal F.E. Payne and his prancing horse at the head of the procession to the steam calliope at the tail end of the Sells-Floto circus parade was a good three miles, the greater part of which were unions,” began the News Herald’s account. The parade began at Sixth and Main streets, progressed to 15th Street, then marched back to Third Street, west to Joplin Avenue and wound down at Fourth Street. Crowds lined the whole route only breaking to allow street cars to pass.
Hadley was late to the parade as weather delayed his train and those of the Kansas delegations. However, local unionists were well represented. The typographical union, carpenters, stone cutters, railroad workers, women laundry workers, barbers, iron molders, foundry men and boilermakers, stage workers, farriers, brewers and ice workers, followed by bartenders and bakers. Next were the A.H.T.A. horsemen with “a line of mounted farmers. There was a wide variation of horses in the parade. Prancing horses, high-headed and spirited, cavorted beside harness-marked and rough-looking plow horses.” Another band, several business floats and automobiles followed with the Sells-Floto circus parade rounding out the procession. What was significant was the absence of any miners’ unions. For Joplin, the union movement involved skilled trades and urban workers.
Hadley’s speech was quoted in full in the News Herald. He called for regulation of industry for safety and efficiency’s sake. Unregulated industrial development was an obsolete concept, whereas, “the best government ... does the most to promote the happiness and welfare of the people and protect them against injury and oppression.”
He advocated for what would later become workman’s compensation laws, as it would “promote the welfare and happiness of the people of Missouri.”
The large crowds stirred the Commercial Club to join forces with the Trades Assembly to make the most of business opportunities. A Globe editorial in 1914 saw potential in attracting shoppers for Labor Day sales. Labor issues and reforms were not as high on the list of concerns. Inclement weather and reciprocal visits of union members to neighboring towns for the holiday kept record crowds away in succeeding years. Still, parades and picnics continued in Joplin until World War I. During the war the holiday was observed but without large parades. By 1919 the celebration revolved around picnics and speeches at Schifferdecker Park. That characterized Labor Day observances in the 1920s. By then, picnics, movies and baseball had supplanted large scale union demonstrations in the Tri-State District.
