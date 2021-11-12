While doing research on a local exposition in the 1920s, I ran across an entertainer with whom I was not familiar. Yet the Globe article stated she was a local talent who sang for WDAF radio. That stirred my curiosity. Just who was Velva Nalley? What kind of musical career did she have?
Velva Nalley was born in Neosho to blacksmith John and Eva Nalley in 1907. She went to Neosho schools. She had musical talent and was a student at Miss Bess Anderson's Music Studio in Neosho, performing in recitals. As a high school student, she was a vocal medalist in Neosho's Gold Medal Contest in 1921. She was class pianist and performed at local churches.
After graduation, she landed a place with Jack Daly's Kentucky Serenaders in 1927. The Kentucky Serenaders were an ensemble orchestra that gave concerts and performed at hotels, theaters and dance halls across the country. As early as 1923 they were promoted as presenting “a program of popular music with all the frills that are required to make it the jazziest of jazz.” Nalley's contralto voice made her a natural as a “blues singer.”
She was hired as a studio singer for the Kansas City radio station WDAF. It was a clear-channel station, so listeners could listen from as far away as Hawaii, London and Panama. On Saturday nights, it broadcast a program variously named the Mid-Nite Frolic or Nighthawk Frolic. It broadcast from remotes in night clubs as well as the Muehlebach Hotel. Nalley was a featured singer. Looking through papers throughout the Midwest, her name appears for shows in Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio and Missouri. Ads listed her as a “famous blues singer” of WDAF.
In April 1927, Joplin's Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Pure Food Show and Industrial Exposition at Memorial Hall. It provided vaudeville entertainers all through the week. She had performed with multiple bands and was one of the featured singers. She took time to visit her parents in Neosho before going on to similar convention in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the next week.
In 1928, she was the toast of Cincinnati, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. She was singing the all-Cincinnati waltz hit “If I Have You” nightly over WBBM of Chicago. She was regularly listed in the Kansas City Star's radio schedules for WDAF.
Hollywood murder
Her regional fame led her to Hollywood and to seek work as a singer and movie extra some time in the early 1930s. She didn't gain the recognition in Hollywood that the Midwest gave her. She worked for a couple years as a singer and dancer. She also became acquainted with Harry Meagher, who the Los Angeles Times politely described as a “wholesale liquor dealer,” otherwise known as a bootlegger. Though married, he dated Velva on the side.
In January 1933, Meagher was visiting Velva and her roommate Kay Platt, after a fight with his wife. At 12:30 a.m. he left and 15 minutes later neighbors heard an automobile crash and the sounds of shooting outside his home. Allen James North was found dead "in the back seat of (Meagher's) sedan and Meagher was lying on up the driveway to his garage with a .32-caliber automatic by his side.”
Robbery was the suspected motive as Meagher was known to carry large sums of cash with him. North was thought to have staked out the Nalley residence and hid in the back seat of Meagher's sedan waiting for him to leave. As Meagher was pulling into his driveway, North acted and struck Meagher. He lost control of the car and it crashed into a concrete post. In their struggle, fatal shots were fired, killing both men.
The inquest brought Nalley national attention though she was cleared of any connections to the crime. It was enough to send her back to the Midwest. She quickly resumed her singing career, even singing in Joplin for the Monte Carlo ball hosted by the Robert S. Thurman Post of the American Legion in February 1933, just a month after the Meagher murder.
She sang with Joe Baldi's orchestra in Cleveland, Ohio, and made appearances on the NBC Red Network in 1935. She performed in the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Ontario. She sang and played piano in clubs and hotels dividing her time between Cleveland and Detroit.
Benny Goodman band and Lou McGarity
In 1942, Benny Goodman was taking his band to New York after recording music for the movie “The Powers Girl.” A friend and promoter, Lt. Monroe Shaff arranged for Goodman's band to appear at Camp Crowder. Peggy Lee was the featured singer with the band, but for a local connection, Velva Nalley was hired as a vocalist and solo pianist. A prominent member of the band was trombonist Lou McGarity. He had made a name for himself as a jazz musician and had been a member of the band for a couple years by this time. They met and became an item.
McGarity left Goodman's band in 1943 and headed to New York City. Nalley followed him, and they were married. She played piano and sang in various hotels in the city. McGarity worked as a studio musician for CBS until he went into the military in 1944. He rejoined Goodman after the war for a short time before going back to work as a studio musician in 1947. He was known for his love of Dixieland and jazz.
In 1947, McGarity worked with Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts radio show. The sponsor was Lipton Tea, for which an introductory ad segued into a signature trombone lead by McGarity for Godfrey's theme song “Seems Like Old Times.” McGarity continued with Godfrey as the show moved to television in 1948 until concluded in 1958 and then on radio into the 1960s. Godfrey would talk with bandsmen and McGarity was a frequent sounding board for the host.
Velva and Lou had a summer place in Grand Isle, Vermont. Velva was a collector. When she started to dispose of odds and ends, she found numerous buyers. What started as a garage sale grew into an antique shop. In 1949, the couple received a boost when Godfrey gave 12 minutes of his show to ask McGarity how their shop was doing. The free advertising sent the shop on its way.
Lou was a sought-after studio player and produced albums of his own. Velva left the music scene once they moved to Grand Isle, though she was often persuaded to sing or play for charitable or social occasions. Lou died of a heart attack in 1971 at age 54.
Velva continued to operate the shop until 1981, when she sold it and moved to Palm Springs, California. The last mention of her comes from the Palm Springs Desert Sun where she was once more playing piano for a Christmas gathering at a senior center in 1984.
Though she didn't make any recordings, she was described in one review as “a Blues singer of considerable ability, also received her share of applause and more demands for encores than she could give,” which is a far cry from Miss Anderson's Music Studio in Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.