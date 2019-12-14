For many years, one sign of the Christmas season was the decoration of storefront windows, especially those of the Newman building on the southwest corner of Sixth and Main streets.
Newman’s, which was the city’s oldest department store under the same ownership, took pride in being a model department store with a display manager who created arranged and managed all decorations inside and outside the store. The store’s grand opening in 1910 dazzled shoppers and was covered by the Globe and News Herald.
Newman’s founder Joseph Newman had moved in 1871 from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Pierce City, which at the time was the western terminus of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. He set up a men’s clothing store.
Business was good, and Newman served as mayor of Pierce City for 17 years. His son, Sol, opened a branch in neighboring Monett in 1890. Although successful in those towns, the men set their sights on Joplin, as it was the center of the burgeoning lead and zinc field. Another son, Albert, and his brother-in-law, Gabe Newburger, had set up a store at 517-519 Main St. in 1898.
Growth of Joplin store
As Joplin grew through the decade, so did their business, which expanded from one ground floor to include an adjoining building and then the second floor of the main building. It originally employed 25 workers who were kept busy meeting the increased sales. In May 1910, Sol moved to Joplin to join the family enterprise.
At the time, Joplin was undergoing a building boom. Multistory buildings such as the Connor Hotel, the Keystone Hotel and Christman’s department store marked the city skyline.
The Newman store had outgrown its site by the end of the decade, as Joplin continued to boom. In 1907, Albert Newman and Newburger purchased the lot at 602 Main along the west side of Willow Branch that crossed Main Street at that time. They contracted 29-year-old Austin Allen as the architect to design a six-story building. Allen oversaw construction of the $500,000 edifice ($13.5 million in 2019 dollars). Allen and contractor H.F. Strange were both younger than 30.
Construction was a challenge in that Willow Branch was notorious for flooding downtown. After heavy rains in November 1909, the excavated basement was flooded with 4 feet of water. The contractor appealed to Mayor Guy Humes, asking the fire department to use its trucks to pump water out of the pit. It was estimated it would take several days to clear the 100-foot-by-110-foot lot.
By spring, work had resumed, though not without issues. Strange ran afoul of the Joplin Building Trades Council for not hiring union carpenters to build concrete forms. After arbitration in April 1910, he agreed to hire union workers except for unskilled workers.
The papers kept readers informed daily as the building grew. The 68-foot tower to hoist building materials for the elevators atop the frame attracted numerous spectators and reporters as workers held on tight while it swayed in the wind.
The old location at 517 Main St. was leased to F.W. Woolworth for a new Joplin store. Workers moved merchandise from the old store and unloaded 29 boxcars filled with fixtures and merchandise for the new location. Fixtures alone cost $91,500, while the elevators cost $11,500. To commemorate its grand opening, the company commissioned a set of photo postcards displaying the merchandise and facilities from all six floors.
Grand opening
The grand opening at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1910, attracted thousands of visitors. Joseph Newman, 81, watched over the event.
An estimated 10,000 people flocked through the doors to examine the new store. Kachelski’s 30-piece orchestra furnished music to entertain clients. Ushers answered questions and directed foot traffic. Electric lights festooned the structure inside and out and illuminated the giant Newman’s sign atop the roof.
The Globe’s Bart Howard laid on the purple prose describing “the palatial home of merchandising. They (clients) walked across a maple floor, smoothed down to the true of the exacting level, and under tungsten illumination, clear as the light of day, they saw merchandise displayed in solid mahogany cases, mirrors gleaming in mahogany frames... They went from floor to floor in elevator cabs of solid bronze. ... Every window fixture and every lock and key in the building is of solid brass. Solid bronze drinking fountains with marble basins and solid bronze drinking cups are found.”
The store also boasted a children’s playground, free restrooms for men and women (a novelty for that era), free checking rooms for purchased goods, free telephones and a post office substation. The mezzanine floor was reserved exclusively for women. Ladies’ wear on the third floor was “an Eden that shall be Adamless and (man) hurries to the floor above, while the fair sex loiter in rapture.” A sprinkler system protected against fire. A forced air ventilation system changed the air completely every 15 minutes.
The opening was tremendously successful. Wrote Howard, it was the “model department store — of Missouri? Yes. Of the United States? Yes. Of the whole world? Yes — the model department store of the wide world.”
The paper pointed out the opening fulfilled a prophecy made in 1899, just after the first Joplin store opened: “The official at that time predicted the company would, in about 10 years, build a big department store, ‘the finest that money can build.’”
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
