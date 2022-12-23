Growing up I remember having to learn how to write a “friendly letter” when I was in third or fourth grade.
Usually the practice letters were to parents. But if the lesson fell at the right time of year, Santa Claus could be the recipient. (You can tell how long ago that’s been.)
In the U.S., children’s letters to Santa have a long and varied history, in which newspapers played an important role.
The origins of Santa Claus are usually tied to the Dutch celebration of St. Nicholas Day. While Dutch settlers in New York were quickly outnumbered by English settlers, their custom of St. Nicholas Day was revisited by the author Washington Irving in 1812 in his revision of “A History of New York.” It included a scene of St. Nicholas, pronounced Sinterklaas, high above the treetops in a flying wagon. Two years earlier, John Potard had published a pamphlet calling for reviving the Dutch traditions of St. Nicholas, which he called ‘Sancta Claus.’ Their works led to Santa Claus entering the popular culture of New York state.
However, Santa Claus or St. Nicholas wasn’t originally the jovial gift-giver. In the early 19th century, St. Nicholas’ efforts were focused upon correcting bad behavior as a disciplinarian. One early picture showed him putting a birch rod in a stocking with instructions: “Directs a Parent’s hand to use, when virtue’s path his sons refuse.”
Letters came from Santa with instructions on moral rectitude or comments about events from the past year of which he disapproved. The letters were often found near the fireplace or in the stockings tacked to the mantle because that was Santa’s mode of entry. Children’s replies were put in those places.
As the postal system grew with the explosion of mail during the Civil War and the decline in cost of postage, it became easier to send letters to children from Santa and vice versa through the post.
Thomas Nast’s ideal Santa
The growth of national magazines after the Civil War, such as Harper’s Weekly and Leslie’s Weekly, created a national audience that shaped and tapped into the public mood. Harper’s employed the talented cartoonist Thomas Nast, who illustrated everything from Civil War battlefields to feature stories.
Nast illustrated Christmas stories in the 1860s that emphasized family separation during the war and humble family life after it. Santa’s workshop was detailed in one including his account book recording children’s behavior. It also listed his address as Santa-Claussville, N.P. By this time, Santa’s home at the North Pole was common knowledge.
It was his illustration of Santa Claus in 1871 that captured public imagination. Santa was seen sitting at his desk with a stacks of letters on each side. A stack of letters in a box labeled ‘Letters from Naughty Children’s Parents’ towered on his right while on his left was a very short stack in a box labeled ‘Letters from Good Children’s Parents.’ The idea that Santa was keeping track of children’s behavior still focused on letters from parents. At this time, Nast had several young children. His oldest was Julia, age 9.
Through the 1870s, Santa mellowed through interaction with children in his drawings and lost his disciplinarian look. In 1879, Nast drew a child standing on tiptoes reaching to put a letter to Santa into a mailbox. Now children were writing letters to Santa.
News Herald revives ‘Letters to Santa’
As children began sending letters to Santa, the postal officials saw them as undeliverable and returned them to senders or dropped them in the dead letter office. However, when newspapers reported on the post office’s dilemma, they realized this could be a heartwarming, holiday feature. Papers began soliciting letters for publication. Some had contests for the best or the top three letters with gifts for the winners. Other papers published the letters and encouraged readers to fulfill the requests.
While what was then the Post Office Department had ruled such letters would go to the dead letter office to be destroyed, there were exceptions. Some postmasters as in Chicago and Brooklyn took it upon themselves to give the letters to local charities to distribute clothing, food and toys to needy children. Had they asked permission, it would have been denied.
Newspaper editorials and protests by charitable organizations to the post office finally brought about a change in 1907. Postmaster General George von L. Myer ruled postmasters could release letters addressed to Santa Claus to charitable organizations. But it was for one year only. The flood of letters had swamped charities, so they then complained to the post office.
In the interim, the Joplin News Herald took up the local challenge to meet the desires of children writing to Santa. On Dec. 16, 1909, it published a front page template letter to Santa. The newspaper would accept the letter and publish it the week before Christmas. Names and addresses were included so readers or church groups could respond to the requests.
The letters were printed over three days. Dolls were favorites as well as ribbons, doll buggies and cradles and clothing for girls. Candy, nuts and oranges were common wishes. Boys wanted caps with ear flaps, popguns, pocket knives, horns, boots and wagons. Some asked Santa to remember poor children and orphans.
There were also heartrending requests. Another letter asked for anything Santa could spare, because her family wouldn’t have much Christmas because her father was killed two days before in a mine accident. A group letter from the Joplin Children’s Home written by Myrtle Wigger listed small items, dolls, ribbons, clothing and shoes. She asked Santa not give the boys horns, though, as “Aunt Daniels says they make too much noise without horns.” The requests inspired a local businessman to contact Joplin school Superintendent George Buchanan for names of any children in need of shoes. He offered to purchase a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks for needy children.
It took four years and the new administration of Postmaster General Frank H. Hitchcock for change. When asked, he first said “no” to any change. But he reconsidered. On Nov. 1, 1911, he ruled postmasters could once more release letters to charitable groups. It became a permanent change.
Eight days later, the News Herald trumpeted the change for Joplin. Postmaster Luther McGehee was authorized to accept requests for the letters. By Dec. 9, the Joplin post office had received 50 letters stamped and addressed to Santa Claus. Any unstamped letters were to be sent to the dead letter office in Washington, D.C., though they would be returned to Joplin if a charitable organization requested them.
Five years later, the local post office had perfected its routine. Said Assistant Postmaster V.L. Vawter, “It makes no difference how the letters to Santa Claus are addressed for we are going to see that he gets them anyway. Any kind of a stamp will do the work and even if there is no stamp at all, we’ll see that Santa gets the letter. We are saving the letters carefully and want to turn them over to some charitably inclined persons or organizations to take care of.”
That was the origin of the Postal Service’s “Operation Santa.” The name has changed over the years and now includes stricter guidelines for safety’s sake. The program is voluntary and practices are varied to meet the needs of individual towns and cities. But the bottom line is still the same, letters to Santa will be safely delivered.
