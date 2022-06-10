After the Civil War, one of the signs a town had matured was the character of its schools.
Public schools, while common in rural areas, were often little more than primary schools to the sixth grade. High schools could be found in larger towns, but their attendance numbers were small. To be a college town meant having a window into the world of culture, music and literature, and professions.
That window opened in the area in 1924 when Ozark Wesleyan College moved to Carthage. The campus is now home to the Catholic Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer.
The roots of Ozark Wesleyan go back long before 1924. The college was formed by a merger of three Methodist schools: Arkansas Conference College in Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Carleton College in Farmington, Missouri; and Marionville College in Marionville, Missouri.
The Arkansas Conference College was a short-lived school in Siloam Springs. Founded in 1899, it was granted ability to confer bachelor degrees in 1905. It was a combination college and preparatory school with a combined average attendance of fewer than 70 students. It offered a classic liberal arts education, but struggled financially. As one memoir said, it was “a story of defeat and disaster” with success and triumph being personal, not institutional. It finally closed in 1917.
Eliza Carleton
The oldest of these three schools was Carleton College, established in 1854. Its founder Eliza Carleton was born in 1826 in Virginia. Her mother died while Eliza was an infant. An only child, she was raised by grandparents in Virginia and Indiana. Eventually, she moved to take care of her father’s home outside of Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.
She had attended various schools but by age 17 had only 24 months of official schooling. Yet she was determined to learn. She taught herself Latin grammar by memory in nine weeks.
In 1845, she was 19 and teaching by subscription for $3 in trade or $2 in cash. She saved her money and with the help of Farmington’s principal of schools was admitted to the Methodist College of Arcadia. She was the first woman to be admitted with the understanding she would drop out if she could not keep up. Four years later she graduated with her bachelor of arts as valedictorian.
She rented a log cabin north of Farmington in 1854 to found Carleton College. It began with 30 students. The school was formally incorporated by the General Assembly in 1859 as the Carleton Institute. After 24 years in the log cabin and surviving the Civil War, she moved it onto a 16-acre campus in Farmington in 1878. A new four-story brick building housed the school.
She was the heart and soul of the school, even manager of the football team that once beat St. Louis University. Carleton deeded it to the St. Louis Methodist Conference in 1883 though she continued to direct it. The school offered bachelor of arts degrees in addition to being a preparatory school. Attendance reached as high as 250 students.
When a new brick building was constructed in 1915 at a cost of $36,000, it seemed the future was bright. But that same year, Carleton died at age 89, and the school quickly foundered. The new building was used for one year before closing in 1916.
The third school was Marionville College founded in 1872. Originally a project of the Lawrence County Teachers’ Association, it was adopted by the Methodists. Plagued by delays, its first building did not open until 1876. It, too, was a preparatory school and junior college.
It played an important role in the city given that enrollment averaged over 100 students in a town of less than 1,300. More buildings were added to the campus over the years. It changed its name to Ozark Wesleyan College in 1910. Even though the college had eliminated its debt by 1920, the conference decided Marionville was too small a town for future growth. A larger city was needed.
Move to Carthage
Jasper County had made its mark in mining, manufacturing and wholesale business. Yet there were no colleges in the county. Rolla had the University of Missouri School of Mines, and Springfield had Drury College and Missouri State Normal School. Even Marionville had a college. But there were none in Jasper County.
When the St. Louis Conference decided to move Ozark Wesleyan, it hit upon Carthage as the most likely candidate. Yet that move was conditional. A statewide $1.5 million fund drive was started on Feb. 2, 1924, for the building and endowment. Jasper County’s assessed quota was $400,000, of which Carthage’s share was $300,000. If it failed its quota, the college would move elsewhere.
A $50,000 cash pledge started the campaign along with several $10,000 donations. Students from prominent Carthage families led teams that canvassed the county’s business community. The headquarters for Carthage and the eastern half of the county were located in the Drake hotel.
Ads appeared in the Globe declaring the advantages of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “Go to college and live at home,” it said. A campaign office was opened in the Connor Hotel for the Joplin district under the direction of a well-known minister. He went to every mining town and camp from Carl Junction to Duenweg in an effort to raise $100,000.
By the end of May, Carthage was $2,900 short of its goal. The first week of June, Joplin was $9,000 short. Ads exhorted Joplin not to fail. Both districts finally exceeded their goals by $6,000.
Though it had no campus as yet, properties south of Carthage were purchased and the homes were used as classrooms with some activities scheduled in Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
Veteran minister and educator William Wirt King was appointed president. The first 50 students enrolled on Sept. 15 and were later welcomed by King in Memorial Hall.
The conference chose the architectural firm of Bonsack and Pierce, of St. Louis, to design the college’s main building. Of course, they chose Ozark gray marble from the Carthage Marble Corp. Construction began on the three-story building in 1924 and was completed the next year, though classes were not held in the building until early 1926.
Enrollment of 225 students for the 1925-26 year surprised administrators. The sports teams were strong; the football team was a “machine.” Musical and literary programs by students and faculty were presented all around the county, much like the 1924 ads promised.
A million dollar campaign in 1929 to boost the school’s finances began just as the economy turned down. The Great Depression choked off new donations, old pledges went unfulfilled and indebtedness increased. The school struggled on until the conference decided it could not support OWC. In 1932, it was consolidated with Central Methodist in Warrenton.
Carthage businesses tried to resurrect the school as Ozark Junior College with the OWC faculty and building. It operated for two years from 1934 to 1935 but closed. A New Deal program preparing girls for college used the campus from 1936 to 1937.
Then it stood vacant until it was purchased by the he Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in 1944 to establish a preparatory school for boys. It was renamed Our Lady of the Ozarks and operated until 1971.
Four years later, the school was sold to the Catholic Vietnamese Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, since about half of the order were refugees having fled Vietnam as boat people. It has become the focus of Marian Days celebrations for Vietnamese Catholics around the country.
The founders of Ozark Wesleyan and its forerunners devoted their lives to educating students. Their lofty ideals led them, in the words of one professor, to build monuments to education, such as Ozark Wesleyan, which still stands and serves to this day.
