In 1914, San Francisco won the contest between it, San Diego and New Orleans for a 1915 World’s Fair. Even as the world political scene grew more tense, organizers invited nations and U.S. states to participate. Eventually, 31 nations and 22 states created exhibits.
One writer noted the acumen of the division of exploitation in approaching state legislatures one after another using state pride and rivalry to gain participants. For example, the director of livestock visited Kansas first, then Missouri, which quickly agreed, and then Tennessee followed suit.
Missouri’s Legislature appropriated $100,000 for an exhibition building, furnishing and exhibits. It hired H.H. Hohenschild, a St. Louis architect, to design a building. The two-story Georgian-style structure was unusual in that it was a permanent structure to be given to the federal government for a clubhouse for the Army once the fair was over. It had a reception hall, a library stocked with books by Missouri authors and apartments for visiting dignitaries on the second floor.
Otto Ruhl chosen
The state had two very prominent exhibits that drew much attention. Missouri’s agriculture exhibit was one. But the state’s mining industry was front and center. John McNatt, of Aurora, was the state’s exposition chairman. In April 1914, the News Herald reported he asked Otto Ruhl to prepare the state’s mining exhibit. He could not have asked for a more energetic organizer.
Ruhl was an independent mining engineer based in Joplin. He had edited the Lead and Zinc News and wrote occasional columns for the News Herald and Globe. He had connections far and wide among Missouri mine operators. At this time, Missouri was the leader in lead and zinc production with mine fields in southeast and Southwest Missouri.
The state appropriated $6,000 for the minerals display. In three months, Ruhl had assembled specimens from around the state for lead, zinc, barytes (sources of barium), tripoli and building stone. He actively solicited specimens from private individuals.
In the exhibit, the first feature was a relief map of Southwest Missouri. An operating model churn drill would show cuttings from different formations in the district. Old-style horse hoisters, hand jigs and other early mining tools were gathered. A cross-section model of the famous Oronogo Circle mine was shown.
A compact model concentrating plant having a 25-ton capacity was constructed by Ruhl from materials contributed by Joplin business concerns. Photographs of Joplin lead smelter methods and photos of zinc smelting illustrated the latest procedures.
Southeast Missouri had its own similar contributions that Ruhl also assembled. He arranged for the Rolla School of Mines to have 75 feet of booth space for its own displays.
An artistic display
Under the headline “Artistic entrances,” the New Herald reported, “One of the arched entrances will be composed of zinc and lead boulder and concentrates from Southwest Missouri, the other of lead boulders and galena cubes from the southeastern portion.”
A postcard of the exhibit shows the boulders as well as pigs of lead stacked neatly next to raw specimens. The News Herald concluded that Ruhl had collected enough material for the mineral displays alone to fill three railroad cars.
On Christmas Eve 1914, two of the carloads of zinc cornice work, lead and zinc pillars and arches, with lead, zinc and tripoli specimens, were shipped to San Francisco. A carload of ore was shipped on New Year’s Day to build a retaining wall around the booth. He supervised the exhibits’ construction in time for the exposition’s Feb. 20 opening date.
The Missouri exhibit was awarded two gold medals for its lead and zinc in September 1915. Joplin’s commissioner of revenue, Charles Robinson, was awarded a silver medal for the lead specimen he lent to the exhibit, which had been on display for several months at the Connor Hotel bar before the fair. Altogether, Missouri’s mining exhibit was awarded 57 medals in various categories.
Missouri’s exhibit gained international notice, which led Ruhl to arrange a visit to the district by Takeshi Hirabayashi, chief engineer of the Japanese government, in November 1915. Hirabayashi said, “Joplin is — what you call it — cosmopolitan, from my impression. It is the most busy city I have seen in accordance to size.”
In January 1916, Ruhl returned to Joplin after almost a year in San Francisco. He called the mining exhibit a success. Many former Missourians visited, curious about their old home state, he said.
He distributed hundreds of copies of the News Herald’s 1915 Mining and Industrial edition before he ran out. “Many of the larger specimens of ore from this district that were exhibited at the exposition were sent to the Rolla School of Mines. Various schools throughout the country received some parts of the exhibit, and a portion of it was brought back to Joplin.” In February 1916, he thanked mine owners “who loyally helped us in making whatever success our exhibit made at the exposition.”
Ruhl’s praise was echoed by Missouri State Fair Vice President W.D. Smith. “Missouri put her best foot forward at the fair. Because of the excellence of our exhibits and the rooms we had available for receptions and meetings of various kinds, ours was one of the most popular of any state building on the grounds, and we got more publicity and advertising probably than any other states, except California and New York.”
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
