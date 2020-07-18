Joplin's origin revolves around two men who founded rival towns on opposite sides of Joplin Creek. John C. Cox settled on Wig Hill on the east side in 1841, and Patrick Murphy took up residence on the west side in 1871. Murphy's life was shorter than his rival's but just as colorful.
Patrick Murphy was born to Michael and Margaret Murphy in County Moneghan in the north of Ireland in 1839. In five years, Ireland was hit with the blight that devastated potato crops, the staple food for tenant farmers. The Great Famine over five years from 1845 to 1849 starved a million people and forced a million more to leave Ireland, many to the U.S. The Murphys with their five surviving children immigrated to the U.S. and settled on a farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 1849. Michael Murphy died in 1861.
In 1858, Patrick Murphy went west to Pike's Peak in Colorado to prospect for gold. He found success panning for gold along Cherry Creek in 1860. From his earnings, he sent money back to his mother, and he came back to Leavenworth, Kansas, invested in oxen and mule teams, and entered the freight business.
He traveled the Overland Trail west from Plattsmouth, Nebraska. His teams went as far as Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Utah. For five years, he hauled freight. In 1865, he gained a federal contract to convey supplies from Plattsmouth to Fort Halleck in Wyoming. Fort Halleck, along the north slope of Elk Mountain, guarded the trail through the Bridger Pass. It stood about halfway between Fort Laramie and Fort Bridger. In all, he made 31 treks across the plains, which made his fortune, all before he was 30 years old.
At this time, construction of the transcontinental railroad was advancing into Wyoming from Nebraska. Murphy saw the changes coming in freight hauling and sold his teams in 1866. He moved to Fort Scott, Kansas, where he set up a store for a few months before moving to Carthage. There, he and partner W.P. Davis operated a general store for five years. He met Isabel Workizer in Carthage; they married in 1868.
Creating Murphysburg
The discovery of lead in the Joplin Creek valley stirred his vision for a new enterprise. He left operation of the store with Davis. They, with others, purchased 40 acres of prairie land on the west side of Joplin Creek in 1871. That summer, they plotted lots for a town that they named Murphysburg.
He and Davis built a store building on the southwest corner of First and Main streets using stock from the Carthage store. While Murphy was busy building it, a traveler pulled up asking how to find Murphy. He stopped work, introduced himself and promptly sold H. Geldmacher the first town lot. Geldmacher, known by miners as "Moneymaker," translated from the German, constructed the first bakery in town.
Murphy was a shrewd businessman. Joplin, across the creek, with more residents was the older settlement. So he offered lots on easy terms with small down payments. The best offer stated if a house was built on the site in a year, the buyer was offered a deed to the adjacent lot. Growth of the western town was rapid. It soon rivaled Joplin, though in January 1872, Murphysburg had no saloons to Joplin's four. Populations of each were 1,364 in the east and 1,343 in the west in 1872.
Although they were towns in name, the two were mining camps in actuality. The winter of 1871-’72 was known as the Reign of Terror, as various desperadoes fought street fights with occasional shootouts. It convinced townspeople a consolidation of the towns was necessary to provide for a police force. After a shaky start as Union City, the union was declared illegal over contentions that the east did not receive the same police protection as the west.
The towns tried again in 1873 for a more perfect union. A mass meeting was held at which Murphy proposed the name Murphysburg be retired and a unified town be named Joplin. Joplin was successfully incorporated that year. In the 1874 election, Murphy was elected mayor, though due to prior resignations, he is listed as the city's fourth mayor. He sponsored the graveling of Main Street, having contributed $100 toward the work in 1873.
Murphy's businesses
Besides his general store, he leased mine lands. After good strikes, he and Davis built a smelter at B and Joplin streets in October 1871. Always open to new opportunities, in 1873 they built the Joplin Hotel on the northwest corner of Fourth and Main, which became the premier meeting place in town for the next 25 years. His enterprises branched out all through the city. He founded a private banking house in 1877, which became the Miners Bank located at Fourth and Joplin.
He joined Elliott Moffet and John Sergeant investing in the city's first railroad, which opened in 1877 and later became the Girard branch of the Frisco railroad. He invested in and served as treasurer for the Joplin Exposition in 1879. The fairgrounds on a 40-acre tract in the southwestern part of the city had a race track, grandstand, stables and agricultural hall. Its first and only year was a success.
In 1881, he backed the creation of a city waterworks plant, serving as vice president and treasurer of the operation. A woolen mill was another investment in 1882. In all, he had a hand in multiple mines and businesses.
He was liberal in his charities, giving money to various churches for buildings and four building lots for St. Peter's Catholic Church. As the need for a new hospital grew, he gave land at 22nd and Connor for St. John's Hospital in 1900.
Ill health forced his retirement from business in 1898. He died from cancer in 1900. His wife survived him by four years. Looking back on his life, his admirers believed he earned the title "Father of Joplin."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.