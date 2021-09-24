Joplin has had a number of native sons and daughters who became celebrities. Usually we think of film stars. However, even grand opera was not out of reach for one as talented as Pauline Donnan, a Joplin girl who achieved her desire to become an opera singer.
Pauline Keller Donnan was born in September 1885 in Joplin to Andrew and Pauline Donnan. Andrew Donnan was active in local municipal government as a councilman and city civil engineer in 1900. He was president of the Beckey Sharp Mining Co., which operated on property just north of the city.
Pauline graduated from Joplin High School and went to Lindenwood College in St. Louis. She attended Wilson College, a private women’s college in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. While attending Wilson, she studied voice from the German-American contralto Ernestine Schumann-Heink. Her teacher encouraged her to study in Europe.
Studying in Europe
At age 22, she took the advice and moved in 1907 to Paris, where she took lessons from two noted opera singers. The Polish tenor Jean de Reszke was famous for his dashing appearance and strong voice. Reszke regularly sang for the Paris Opera, Covent Garden in London and the Metropolitan Opera in New York in the 1890s.
Donnan’s second teacher was the famed Belgian coloratura soprano Alice Verlet. She had debuted in 1893 in the Opera-Comique before Belgian royalty. She focused on French opera venues, though she sang for the American ambassador to Belgium, which led to an invitation to sing in the U.S. in 1896.
A few years later, Donnan made recordings for Edison’s Victor Talking Machine Co. Her recordings were favorites of Thomas Edison’s because she had a style largely free of what Edison termed “tremelo,” which he hated. For Edison’s business meetings, she sang duets with her recordings, alternating with the recording through the song.
She studied for three years in Paris, Brussels and London. She could sing in French, German and Italian without accent. By 1910, her repertoire included Lakmé, Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet,” Marguerite in “Faust,” Philine in “Mignon,” the Queen in “The Huguenots” and Queen of the Night in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
In 1910, she made her debut by appearing in a solo recital hosted by the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, Charles Page Bryan. He had invited members of the Belgian royal household as well as diplomats from the Brussels diplomatic corps. Her singing was a great success. One reviewer commented, “She has a great success before her, and as she has, in addition to her beautiful voice, a very charming presence, she ought to make her mark on the operatic stage.” A French reviewer noted, “Her encores were all sung in English, though her French, German and Italian diction are equally as good as her English.”
She returned to the States to visit family in 1910. In Joplin, she was given a grand welcome. The City Council recognized her return, while the Commercial Club encouraged its members to attend the recital she was giving at the Club Theater. It was the society event of the week, according to the Globe. After the concert, she appeared for a short recital for the Scottish Rite fall convocation at the Connor Hotel. For the next month, she sang for churches and fraternal orders. She was the talk of the society pages of the Globe and the News Herald.
In January 1911, she left Joplin for Pennsylvania before returning to Brussels. She sang a solo performance with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and then in concert in the Philadelphia Academy of Music with the Philadelphia Operatic Society. She saw her future in music.
Carl Rosa Opera Company
When Donnan returned to Europe over the next two years, her associations gained by her debut led to performances in a number of receptions given by the nobility in Belgium, Germany and other European nations. She was still undecided whether to go into concert work or opera. Her mother was her constant companion during those years.
In England, a popular musical institution was the Carl Rosa Opera Company founded in 1873. From 1869 to 1872, Carl Rosa and wife Parepa had toured the U.S. giving operatic performances in English. It was such a success that when he started his company in 1873, he kept the premise that his operas would be presented in English with reduced ticket prices “for the masses.” Rosa’s company performed many of the first English versions of popular operas such as “The Flying Dutchman,” “Carmen” and “Aida.”
By the turn of the century, the company had become a household name. Since the company had been incorporated in 1887, it survived Rosa’s death in 1889. One of his successors, Walter van Noorden, gave it a new lease on life. It was under his leadership that in 1912 Donnan was hired for soprano roles.
She toured with the company for the next four or five years. She took on roles in “The Tales of Hoffmann,” “Faust,” “Bohemian Girl,” “The Magic Flute” and “Carmen,” among others. Reviewers complimented the strength of her voice. Her acting ability as the automaton-doll Olympia in “The Tales of Hoffmann” was touted, as well as the character Marguerite in “Faust” who sang “The Jewel Song.”
With World War I ongoing in 1917, she left opera and took a volunteer position at the St. Dunstan School in London, where she taught vocal music to veterans with musical ability. Her mother had told friends that she and her daughter had been working with the Red Cross doing important work for the allies in London.
Her work was reported in the Musical Courier in October 1918. Her years of vocal training made her an excellent voice teacher. Her meticulous work enabled several students to sign three-year professional contracts as voice teachers. She also taught and directed performances of several operettas, emphasizing both singing and acting. She was described as “a tireless worker for the cause ... rejoicing that she can be the means of helping these blind but musically gifted men at St. Dunstan to become self-sustaining after the war.”
In late 1917, her mother left Britain for health reasons. While she was gone, Donnan’s mental health deteriorated. Just what led to her decline was unknown. Her mother returned to London in 1920 to find her in a very poor condition. They returned to the States with Donnan unable to even sign her passport application.
She lived with her sister for a time and then was transferred to the Missouri State Hospital in Fulton, where she lived until her death in 1934 at age 49. The tragic turn of her life story mirrored the tragic operas she had spent years performing on stage.
