Towns in the area often sport mottoes that reflect their claims to fame. Joplin has been “The Town that Jack Built,” Webb City is “The Zinc City,” Neosho named itself “The Flowerbox City.”
Sarcoxie has called itself “The Peony Capital of the World” after its nurseries, which supplied fresh flowers and root stock to all 50 states and 40 countries. The name came from nurseries founded and maintained by generations of the Wild family.
The story begins with Herman Wild, a German immigrant from Saxony, who came to the U.S. in 1844, at age 20. Landing in New York City, he headed west via the Erie Canal and settled for a time in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he met and married Marie Haase. They had eight children.
He had been a weaver and was postmaster at Montello, Wisconsin, for several years before he operated a packet steamer on Wisconsin rivers. Then the family moved to St. Louis where he worked in a cigar factory.
After the Civil War, the family went by wagon train southwest stopping in Springfield when some wagons needed repair. He took leave of his family temporarily to scout on horseback the area southwest of Springfield.
He was impressed by the locale of Sarcoxie with the abundance of wild flowers and productive soil. He went back to Springfield, gathered his family and brought them by wagon to Sarcoxie where he purchased land in 1868.
Farmers become nurserymen
Wild and sons farmed and raised cattle as well as planted vineyards and gardens. He built greenhouses that grew into a nursery business. Always enterprising, it is said he started a cigar factory in Sarcoxie in 1870.
The nursery business had expanded so that the three brothers, James B., Henry N., and Frank H, officially founded the James B. Wild and Brothers Nursery in 1875.
Their first best selling seedlings were Osage Orange trees. This was before barbed wire. Hedges of Osage Orange trees made good fence rows though they often required pruning because the trees grew so thick. Forest trees of various varieties were grown, sold and shipped by rail to Colorado and California. To preserve the seedlings the brothers built a frost-proof, brick storage building. It was large enough to store 20 carloads of trees at once.
In 10 years time, the nursery’s inventory had grown to offer fruit trees, strawberry plants, grape vines, brambles, shade trees and evergreens. Some of the strawberry varieties were ones developed by Neosho’s Hermann Jaeger.
In 1885, Henry Wild purchased $45 worth of peonies for his nephew Gilbert, the son of James B. Wild. Gilbert, age 8, planted them. The Sarcoxie Horticultural Association had been promoting strawberry sales using refrigerated box cars.
Three years later Gilbert shipped a crate of cut flowers along in a carload of strawberries to a market in Omaha, Nebraska. He was surprised with a return check of $3. The cars proved just as useful to haul cut flowers. He followed up with shipments of 232 cases of flowers for a return of $186 ($4,400 in 2022). By 1887 he was growing an acre of peonies.
In 1903, Gilbert Wild set up his own nursery, Gilbert H. Wild & Son, that focused on flowers, specifically, peonies, iris and daylilies. Meanwhile, Henry N. Wild bought out his brothers’ interests, naming it the Wild Brothers Nursery. Wild Brothers also sold peonies, but operated as a full scale nursery.
Peony Capital of the World
The Wild nurseries both benefited from two developments in the late 19th century. First was the demand for ornamental flowers and trees to decorate the yards of homes in new towns springing up across the country. Roses, snowballs, iris and daylilies were popular.
Next, the new national holiday of Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, called for flowers to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers.
By the middle 1890s American nurserymen had begun to take up cultivation and sales of the peony, originally imported from Japan and France. The blooming season of peonies coincided with Decoration Day, and the flowers were sturdy enough to be shipped. Gilbert Wild serendipitously was among the first to anticipate this trend. The Wild nurseries were first to take advantage of the growing market that called for cut flowers as well as for root stock.
Instead of sending the flowers to markets, the firm turned to wholesale florists starting in Chicago, then branching out to Detroit, New York, Ogden, in Utah, and Minneapolis in Minnesota.
By 1911, Gilbert’s two acres had grown to 20 acres with an average of 600 to 1,000 cases of cut flowers shipped each season.
In a 1911 News Herald article, the writer marveled at the fact that 35 acres of flowers were grown in Sarcoxie — beauty and dollars all in one place. He quoted Gilbert Wild as shipping “roots or bulbs each year to the value of about $4,000 ($125,000 in 2022). In 1910 he shipped flowers to the value of $3,521.90 ($110,000 in 2022), and estimates this year as good or better than last.”
Besides Gilbert Wild and Wild Bros., Frank H. Wild had just started his own nursery specializing in peony floriculture. Peonies were big business.
Peony Sunday
Peony Sunday was a tradition that grew out of news articles about Sarcoxie. In 1909, Mrs. A.H. Rogers wrote a story for the Joplin Globe lauding the beauty of the acres of peonies after she had visited Sarcoxie.
According to Dale Wild in a 1975 interview, the next Sunday, “traffic at Sarcoxie was so heavy it was hard to handle.” It marked the tradition of driving to Sarcoxie to see the fields. The nurseries set up routes for cars to take showing off the best views. Wild Bros. had 35 to 40 acres in peonies.
Dale Wild recalled the 1920s, “Peony Sundays were rough. We’d get up at the crack of dawn to cut flowers after wrestling with tourists all day Saturday ... It always seemed to rain on Peony Sunday morning. We’d pick peonies and by the afternoon we’d bring them in from the fields ... One day we passed out numbered cards hoping to keep track of the number of people who visited. By midafternoon we handed out 3,000 cards and ran out.”
Gilbert Wild & Son advertised Peony Sunday in the Globe promoting their cut flowers. When weather caused an early or late bloom, the ads reflected those changes.
Gilbert Wild & Son at its peak had over 125 acres of peonies and almost as many acres of iris. According to Allen Wild in a 1977 interview that number had dramatically changed to nine acres of peonies and 130 acres of daylilies.
Peony Sunday was popular drawing as many as 50,000 visitors in 1950. But late freezes in 1957 and 1963 caused the nurseries to focus on selling plants instead of shipping cut flowers, though they still sold cut flowers locally. Then the practice of decorating graves on Memorial Day with peonies changed as life-like artificial flowers became available.
nursery sold
Times may change, but gardeners still wanted quality plants. The descendants of Gilbert Wild sold the nursery to Greg Jones in 1991. Jones continues to follow their tradition selling peonies, iris and daylilies with an online presence.
Who would have guessed that $45 worth of peonies given to an 8-year-old could grow into multiple nurseries that sold and shipped millions of peonies around the country and the world.
