Railroads, lead, zinc and coal mines don’t automatically lead to a life in the literary world. But for Phyllis Playter, daughter of Franklin Playter, the founder of Pittsburg, Kansas, her father’s money gave her an education that opened the way to the world of literature and publishing.
Phyllis Playter was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Franklin and Minnie Playter in 1894. Her father had maintained an interest in literature even as he pursued careers in law, railroads, mining and land development. He passed that interest on to his daughter. She was well educated and completed college classes in Boston in 1911.
She returned to Joplin, where her parents lived. Through the decade of the 1910s, she was part of the social scene for young, well-to-do women. Society pages in the News Herald and Globe mention her often as hosting friends or an embroidery club. She was an officer in the Galena Equal Suffrage Society. Once the U.S. entered World War I, she became a member of the Navy League for young women who knitted sweaters and socks for sailors. Her life was not much different than those of her friends.
University Extension Center
In June 1917, the News Herald reported that a “large number of influential Joplin residents banded together for the purpose of bringing to the city some of the most noted lecturers of England and the United States.” They hoped to recruit 100 members who would subscribe to “six lectures by five men of international reputation.” They named it the University Extension Center.
Lectures were held in the roof garden of the Connor Hotel. Topics included famous authors, famous historical figures and questions of the day. The lecturers were part of American Society for the Extension of University Teaching, whose members crisscrossed North America speaking in cities large and small.
One of the first five speakers was the English poet and author John Cowper Powys. He was slated to give two lectures in January 1918 on a literary figure and a geographical topic.
Powys at the time had been lecturing in the U.S. for more than 10 years as an itinerant lecturer. He had been educated at Cambridge in history but didn’t want to be a teacher. After teaching for a couple years, he worked as an extension lecturer for Oxford and Cambridge universities in the late 1890s. His marriage was unhappy, but his wife would not give him a divorce.
So at age 30, he left England. He became an extension lecturer in the U.S. in 1905, which he did for more than 25 years. His ability as a lecturer was celebrated, attracting enthusiastic crowds on the circuit in the U.S. and Canada.
Meeting Powys
Phyllis Playter attended the university extension lectures at the Connor. In an interview many years later when asked how she met Powys, she recalled, “It was in Joplin, Missouri, in (March) 1921, and Mr. Powys was lecturing on Dostoevsky. The lecture was so powerful that three people in the audience fainted. I knew he was the man for me.”
Powys’ schedule had him in Joplin for two separate lectures with travels to other circuit cities in between. While Playter was sure of her affection for him early on, he was slower to return the feelings. His next scheduled Joplin lecture was in November 1922. But despite their age difference — she was 27 and he was 49 — he fell in love with her.
In that same month, she found a job as a reader for E. Haldeman-Julius, of Girard, Kansas, publisher of Little Blue Books. Her first assignment was to edit Powys’ “One Hundred Best Books” as a Little Blue Book. In all, 10 of his works were published as Little Blue Books.
In 1923, upon completing that task, she left the U.S. to spend several months in France, where she accepted the job of translating works by the French philosopher Fontenelle. She returned to the U.S. in 1924 and took up residence in New York City with Powys. He continued on the lecture circuit, though she didn’t travel with him. Her diary entries recount her loneliness during his absence and her fervent joy at his return.
Life with Powys
Over the next several years, Powys wrote poetry and his novel “Wolf Solent.” The couple moved to upstate New York in 1930, where they lived for four years. He named their rural home Phudd Bottom. The landscape was dear to Powys, and he reveled in the sensuality of the streams, rocks, plants and hillsides. But his own idiosyncrasies and obsessive-compulsive behaviors made him unforgettable to his neighbors. He would forget things. One elderly neighbor remembered, “Now there was one strange guy. Used to walk around in the snow in his bare feet. He’d say he just forgot to put his boots on. and then you’d sometimes see him banging his head on the mailbox. Strange guy.”
While there, he wrote his “Autobiography,” “Weymouth Sands” and “A Glastonbury Romance.” A libel suit over the latter cost him money. All the while, Playter, his greatest admirer, stayed by his side even though she was more inclined to city life.
The couple moved to England in 1934 and then to Wales in 1935. Powys felt inspired by the Welsh culture and language. Playter encouraged him to write the historical novel “Owen Glendower,” set in fifth century Wales. It was published in 1941. He was greatly influenced by her criticisms and suggestions and was a constant presence in his diary entries.
He continued to write more novels, literary criticism and letters — he kept up a large correspondence with prominent authors. Playter organized and compiled his letters. Powys lived to be 90, dying in 1963, 40 years after he and Playter fell in love.
Playter lived on in their home in Wales for the next 19 years, hosting visiting scholars and readers. She died at age 88 in 1982. She was remembered as “a woman of unusual charm and intellectual distinction. ... She combined an adventurous, pioneering spirit with a perceptive appreciation of literature and the arts.”
From that first lecture at the Connor Hotel in 1921 until his death in 1963, she had no doubts — Powys was her man.
