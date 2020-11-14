Bill Caldwell: Postcard craze hits Joplin

When actress Meg Ryan started up her computer listening to the dial-up sound, it was obvious she was eagerly waiting to hear, "Welcome, you've got mail." And so began the movie "You've Got Mail." The rapid growth of personal email in the late 1990s with the anticipation of receiving emails is similar to a fad from the first decades of the last century. Those years were characterized by the postcard craze, and Joplin residents were enthusiastic participants.
In the U.S., postcards have been around for almost 160 years. According to the Smithsonian's postcard history, Congress passed a law allowing privately printed cards to be sent in the mail in 1861. The same year, John Carlton copyrighted the first postcard. His cards were reissued in 1870 by Hyman Lipman as Lipman's Postal Cards.
Two years later, Congress passed a law authorizing the government to print postal cards. The "postal card" first printed in 1873 had message space on one side and the address on the other. Private companies could continue to print their cards, but the postal rate favored the government cards: 1 cent for government cards, called "penny cards," but 2 cents for privately printed cards. Companies would often purchase the penny cards and then reprint an ad on the message side with a small space for a personal message.
The Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 was a turning point for postcards. Fair organizers sent penny cards to the American Lithograph Co. It printed images on the message side with the phrase "Official Souvenir Postal." Sold as individual cards or sets of 12, they were a choice souvenir.
The Panic of 1893 slowed business. It was not until 1898, when Congress changed the law to allow commercially printed cards to be renamed "Private Mailing Card" and reduced its rate to 1 cent, that postcards took off.
This began the widespread printing of images, photographs, drawings, paintings and even cartoons on the message side. Towns saw the promotional advantages, and suddenly buildings, parks, landmarks, famous citizens and skylines all decorated cards. In 1901, the law was changed yet again, and the name "Post Card" could be carried on commercially printed cards.
Joplin's postcards
A number of Joplin's early cards had iconic images. Grand Falls was common. The new federal building was another, as was miners operating drill rigs. The Carnegie Library, St. John's Hospital, Keystone Hotel, Connor Hotel, Elks building, Miners Bank, Joplin High School, mine mills and miners underground all were common illustrations touting Joplin.
But postcards grew into another niche — tourism. Cards made from leather were a novelty for four years until they were banned in 1908.
Postcard shops sprang up, taking their own photos not just of objects but also of people who wanted to remember their visit with a postcard. The Postcard Shop, Fogel Studios and Newman's all took postcard photos. Some provided props, costumes and backdrops.
Photos could be as simple as standing behind a Joplin sign or elaborate as a costumed pose. One showed a tourist piloting an airplane over downtown Joplin. On closer inspection, one notices the plane's propellers were not moving.
Of course, even animals got into the act. A 1915 postcard proudly showed a Missouri mule with the caption: "I'm from Joplin, Mo." No doubt there were various ways to take that.
Postcards advertised events. One promoting an air show in 1913 printed on the back: "From Joplin, the liveliest town on the map."
Collecting postcards became a new hobby. Scrapbooks with decorative covers suitable to grace the family's parlor were the newest item in decor. Scrapbooks were favored Christmas gifts.
Postcard craze
According to the Joplin postmaster, the city received the majority of its postcards from the West Coast and Colorado. Newspapers began referring to the postcard craze. They were called the "poor man's telephone." The post office listed postcards separately in its records. The population of the U.S. was estimated at 87 million in 1907. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 1908, the Post Office recorded handling 677,777,798 postcards, almost eight cards for every man, woman and child.
Postcards gained pivotal roles in newspaper reporting. Several national stories about bomb threats sent via postcards made front-page headlines. Ransom demands by kidnappers were sent on postcards. Kidnapped victims were compelled to send postcards pleading for ransoms to be paid. One infamous divorce case played out in the newspapers revolved around a postcard being altered by a lonely housewife in order to gain the affections of the mailman.
Advertisers were quick to use postcards to solicit customers. "Just send a postcard to the following address," then samples would be sent. Postcard makers could earn $15 a week in 1910, according to the Commercial Art Co. ad in the News Herald.
As postcards grew more elaborate and collectible, American printers protested imported cards from Germany. German lithography was top quality. German printers could undercut U.S. printers, give a higher quality product and could meet 10-day deadlines for cities. Congress responded to printers with the Payne-Aldrich Act in 1909 to put a tariff on imported postcards. Instead of helping, it did the opposite. Importers stockpiled German cards ahead of the tariff so much so that the market was flooded. "Most retailers were faced with a year's supply of cards. In an effort to move stock, price cutting began. Cards which sold two for 5 cents became three for 5 (cents), then a cent each, and even 10 for 5 cents." Woolworth's sold them for 10 cents a dozen.
By 1913, 15 card publishers went out of business. Others moved to greeting cards. As World War I loomed on the horizon, postcards no longer fascinated the public. In 1914, the remaining publishers canceled their annual convention, and the next year, postcards were not to be found in trade journals.
In 1914, the News Herald editorialized, "After all, the picture postcard has catered to our laziness even more than to our feelings of economy. A thing that has been at the same time a fad, a convenience, a popular common carrier and a common popular pest is now about to take its place with the bicycle as a thing that may be used with discretion but never again made a mania of."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
