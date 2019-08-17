Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.