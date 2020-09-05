Bill Caldwell: Rain dampened Joplin's Play Day at McClelland Park

Vacation time is something we look forward to and take for granted.
At the turn of the last century, vacations were something reserved for the wealthy. Newspaper accounts of that time described area business owners and families taking trips to northern summer resorts, wintering in San Antonio or Los Angeles or even making international tours. But for miners, retail workers, farmers and any others, taking time off from work was usually reserved for national holidays.
The constant emphasis on work to the exclusion of all else gained the attention of reformers in the Progressive movement. Reformers worked for changes in labor laws regarding women and children as well as promotion of the eight-hour workday. But what workers did with their time off was also a concern, which led reformers to advocate creation of city parks and playgrounds.
Joplin's first parks
Joplin's first park was 7 acres donated by Thomas Cunningham in 1898. It was followed by Mineral Park in 1906, which grew into the present-day Landreth Park. In 1908, Thomas McClelland donated 160 acres along Shoal Creek and Grand Falls, which the News Herald in 1913 described as being "to Joplin what Franklin Park is to Boston, what Beile Isle is to Detroit, Swope Park to Kansas City and Prospect Park to Brooklyn — in other words, the 'People's Country Club,' a place where the open beauties of nature at her best can be preserved and enjoyed."
In the same article, the virtues of the four school playgrounds were extolled. "Organized play need not be any less refreshing than unorganized, and it teaches many lessons of self-control. In Chicago, as well as other cities, the juvenile delinquency has been greatly reduced since the establishment of playgrounds. Competent supervision is undoubtedly the secret of a successful playground."
It was in this atmosphere that Joplin's Progressive politicians tried to keep up with the times. A new city charter passed in 1914 created a city commission government. The new mayor was Hugh McIndoe, an attorney who led that change. McIndoe might be described as a technocrat. He almost single-handedly revised the city code. He emphasized efficiency in city government. And he was alert to Progressive ideas being practiced throughout the state.
In July 1915, St. Louis Mayor Henry Kiel proclaimed July 24 the first Municipal Play Day as a way to popularize city parks. It was a rousing success. Mayor McIndoe took note. By Aug. 1, he had persuaded the other four city commissioners to follow suit with Joplin's own Play Day to celebrate the opening of McClelland Park. The News Herald paraphrased McIndoe saying, "(He) believes the city should give itself over to having a good time at least one day in the year, and if the municipal picnic this month proves a success, it will be made an annual event. ... The 'play day' is in line with a similar move in many cities throughout the United States where municipal picnics are becoming fixed affairs."
Play Day proclaimed
Thursday, Aug. 26, was proclaimed Municipal Play Day in Joplin by Charles Patterson, the acting mayor. (McIndoe was on his way back from a vacation in Wisconsin.) City workers were given the day off, and businesses were encouraged to do the same for their employees. The Missouri Pacific was persuaded to run hourly excursion trains from the depot to a specially constructed platform in McClelland Park, though not down to Grand Falls, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost 10 cents.
People were urged to bring a basket dinner. The city provided free ice water. Patterson prepared a big barbecue. Games, boating and bathing were available "diversions." The Joplin Municipal Concert Band provided musical selections through the day. McIndoe was slated to speak, as was Congressman Perl Decker. The congressman had double booked the day for events in Golden City and Joplin.
As the day dawned, showers dampened early visitors to the park. An estimated 200 people assembled to look over the improvements in McClelland Park before noon, according to the News Herald. But as the sun broke out just after midday, the park was crowded with "droves" of picnickers as more people arrived by train, automobile and on foot.
Carnival games along with plenty of Faygo Red Pop (a period strawberry soda) kept the crowds occupied as they listened to the band perform such standards as "When You Wore a Tulip." Some hiked down to Shoal Creek to swim, while others waited for speeches by McIndoe and Decker.
Decker arrived late because of wet roads. His speech was copied verbatim in the Globe. He lauded the beautiful park and emphasized how it brought people together over meals and games. Joplin was not just a town of miners but was growing into a full-fledged city. Parks and school playgrounds created a community of good citizens. Parks "broaden the minds of the people and bind them together in stronger friendship."
McIndoe spoke of McClelland Park's potential to become "the most beautiful and most popular park in the southwest." The final estimate of the crowd who heard the speakers in the afternoon was 1,000 people, which was far short of the hoped-for numbers.
The mayor continued to promote McClelland Park as a possible municipal-commercial enterprise with the Missouri Pacific over the next year. However, the railroad was in receivership and had no interest in investing in a pleasure park. There was no Play Day in 1916. Then in 1917, the event lost its chief cheerleader when McIndoe was recalled in a fractious confrontation with a fraternal organization.
Joplin's hastily planned Play Day was a limited success. Overall, the idea of a municipal play day briefly held sway in the second decade of the century. But it became just a fond memory pushed into the background as World War I occupied the nation's attention.
