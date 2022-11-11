Fourth and Main streets was the business hub of early Joplin.
But its close rival was Sixth and Main with the Frisco building's professional offices and passenger depot, the Newman department store accross the street, and on the northeast corner, Ramsay Brothers Dry Goods Co. Ramsay's was one of the pillars of downtown Joplin for over 60 years.
The story of the Ramsay stores did not begin in Joplin. It started with Albert A. “Chappie” Ramsay, the son of a Scottish dry goods merchant at Dunfermline, Scotland, a city on the outskirts of the capital, Edinburgh. Albert, born in 1867, was the fourth of six children to Robert and Annie Ramsay.
He was apprenticed to one of his father's stores at a shilling a week. When the family moved to Cupar-Fife, a nearby city, he continued his apprenticeship for four years. When he was 21, he immigrated to the U.S. after encouragement from a friend who was living in Connecticut. He worked in a dry goods store in Connecticut for a year and half before striking out west to St. Louis.
While in St. Louis, his older brother, Robert Jr., immigrated and joined him there. He clerked in a dry goods store with an eye toward setting up his own store somewhere west. The brothers planned to pool their resources if they found a good prospect.
A friend described the new mining districts of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas as a booming area. The friend told of an opening for a clerk in a company store of the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Coal Co. in the new town of Pittsburg. Albert sent off an application but was rejected. Still the town sounded interesting, so he went to look it over.
The town was small, still in its infancy, with “flimsy frame buildings, wooden sidewalks, hogs wallowing in the streets and unlimited opportunities.” He persuaded Robert to join him and with a friend, Pat Martin, each contributing $1400, the trio started a dry goods store in competition to the company store. The first year the store did $50,000 in business. Martin was bought out and left town.
Albert and Robert grew the business and started a second store in Guthrie, Oklahoma. They persuaded their father to immigrate and put him in charge of the Pittsburg store. In 1895 they decided to set up a store in Carthage, a town that already had 18 dry goods stores. Their discounted prices soon gave them a leading place among their competition. Over the next two decades they established stores in Iola and Atchison, Kansas; Joplin; Okmulgee and Miami, Oklahoma.
Ramsay's in Joplin
As the district's largest city, Joplin held great opportunities. In 1910, the brothers bought out the Austin & Hockaday store located at Fifth and Main. It proved too small for their vision. They leased the Hays store on the northeast corner of Sixth and Main in December 1910. They immediately announced construction of a larger store on the site: “The building will be the finest of its kind in Jasper County.” They said Joplin would become the headquarters for the Ramsay Syndicate.
The grand opening the next year on Sept. 28, 1911, was a formal event. Through the evening hours, over 6,000 visitors toured the three-story building adorned with flowers and potted plants, music provided by the Kreyer orchestra and souvenirs offered in every department. Women made up a large portion of the crowd. Said the Globe, “The new store is one of the most beautiful and up-to-date dry goods establishments in the Southwest. It is large and airy and has a mass of large windows that make the inside of the store as light as outside. The woodwork is finished in walnut and cherry and the entire interior decoration of the store harmonizes in color.”
The Joplin store was managed by W.L. Smith, while Albert managed the Carthage store and Robert managed the Atchison store. The Globe reported that the building was constructed so that additional stories could be added “as fast as found necessary.”
From the start of their business in 1890, the Ramsay brothers made a steady stream of trips to New York, Chicago and St. Louis in search of the latest ready-to-wear, “high class, dependable dry goods” and millinery supplies. In 1912, Albert opened an office in New York City to deal with wholesale houses located there.
Stores in transition
Throughout the 1920s the stores advertised with quarter- and half-page general ads in the Globe and News Herald as well as smaller ads on specialty sale items. The company offered a variety of services besides sales of clothing and dry goods. Millinery services were advertised during the holiday seasons.
The Joplin store also had a furrier department that sold mink, lynx, lamb, sable and beaver coats. The furrier would store the furs belonging to clients through the summer months and freshen them up for the winter season. It started its own beauty shop. In addition to high dollar items, the store had a shoe repair shop in the basement. The wide variety of goods and services offered helped it to survive the Great Depression.
In 1934, Robert Ramsay died at age 72. Albert was the last of the original founders left, though his son, Robert, and nephew, Ronald, were managing stores by that time. They celebrated their golden anniversary in 1940 with a special sale while Albert continued to look after the Carthage and Joplin stores.
Albert died of complications from a fall in 1945 at age 78. In 1946, Robert and Ronald chose to divide up the stores with Ronald taking up the Iola and Atchison, Kansas, stores. Robert managed Joplin, Carthage, Pittsburg, and Miami, Grove and Okmulgee, Oklahoma, stores.
In 1966 the Joplin store added a “fashion floor” as part of a store revitalization. The city had been undergoing urban renewal, which meant tearing down old buildings and making parking lots on Virginia and Joplin streets, in an effort to handle the ever increasing automobile presence downtown.
However, the downtown urban renewal effort was too late to keep stores from moving to a new venue, the Northpark Mall on Range Line Road, proposed in October 1966. As progress on the mall continued, two downtown stores announced moves into the new mall, the Newman store and J.J. Newberry dime store (McGrory's).
In September 1971, Albert Ramsay's grandsons sold the Joplin and Carthage stores to Vandever Inc. of Tulsa, Oklahoma. In December, the new management announced it would move the Joplin store to the Northpark Mall. It was rechristened Vandever Ramsay. The store continued in the mall until the Dunlap Corp., owner of Vandever, decided to close it in November 1984.
Ramsay's was one of four original department stores in downtown Joplin decades before Northpark Mall. Albert A. and Robert W. Ramsay were pioneers beginning with a store in a town with wooden sidewalks. It grew and changed, eventually moving into the new auto-friendly shopping mall. For over 80 years their area Ramsay's stores were known for high-quality goods at competitive prices.
