Bill Caldwell: Ratification of 19th Amendment cause for celebration

Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote. A century ago, Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. It marked the culmination of a long series of battles to win for women the right to vote.
The U.S. Senate first voted on the Susan B. Anthony amendment in 1887, with 16 senators being recorded for it and 34 against it. The next vote was in 1894, with senators divided 35 for and 34 against. On Oct. 1, 1918, the vote was 54 to 30, two less than the necessary majority. It failed once more on Feb. 10, 1919, by one vote less than the necessary majority.
After 41 years of debate, the Senate passed the amendment on June 4, 1919, by a vote of 56 to 25. Thus began an intense lobbying effort by suffragettes and their allies for the amendment's ratification by state legislatures across the country.
Missouri had a leading activist in Carthaginian Emily Newell Blair. She had written multiple articles advocating suffrage for women in the years before ratification. She originated the idea of the Golden Lane demonstration at the Democratic National Convention in St. Louis in 1916. The Golden Lane was a silent demonstration on Locust Street of women dressed in white with golden sashes on the opening day of the convention. While women had an advocate in President Woodrow Wilson, it was three more years before the U.S. Senate was persuaded to approve the 19th Amendment.
Within the first 12 days, six states had ratified the amendment. In regular sessions, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin each ratified it on June 10; while Kansas, Ohio and New York ratified it in special sessions. Missouri's Legislature, called to special session by the governor, ratified it on July 3. The process continued through the year and into the next with ratifications piling up, though the Southern states of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland rejected it.
On March 22, 1920, the tipping point of 35 states was reached as Washington ratified it. Over the next five months, Mississippi, Delaware and Louisiana rejected it. In August, Tennessee deliberated. After a hotly contested debate, Tennessee approved it by one vote on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Joplin celebrates
The news caused rejoicing across the country. In Joplin, a "monster mass meeting" was planned downtown on the Liberty Lot at Fourth and Main streets, the Globe reported. Under the auspices of the local Democratic Party, a band was employed and speakers from area towns were engaged. Banners from years past were brought out of attics to be displayed. A possible parade was under consideration as well as contingency plans to use the roof garden of the Connor Hotel in case of rain. All women in the area were invited.
Inclement weather led to use of the Connor's roof garden. The band performed songs as the crowd sang along. Women from Joplin, Carthage and Miami, Oklahoma, gave impromptu talks. Mayor Jesse Osborne created a sensation as he addressed the women with the phrase "fellow citizens," which brought several rounds of applause.
Plans for the next night were announced for an outdoor jubilee at Schifferdecker Park presented by the League of Women Voters. The Globe estimated 1,500 women would be in attendance. Emily Newell Blair was the first speaker on "Suffrage Past." Mrs. Howard Gray spoke on "The League of Women Voters — Future." The legion band performed a concert and accompanied community singing. The News Herald noted: "A special invitation to men to attend the jubilee has been issued."
Registering to vote
The day after his speech at the Connor, Mayor Osborne announced he was proposing to the city commission to arrange for voter registration for the newly enfranchised women so they could vote in the upcoming September special election on making the water works a public utility. At the time, municipal voter regulations revolved around length of residence in the city and whether one had voted in previous municipal or national elections. City Clerk Hiram Phillips laid out the labyrinthine path in a News Herald article 10 days later.
Phillips estimated there were 5,000 men and 3,000 women eligible to register to vote. In the 10 days after ratification, 32 women had registered. He was somewhat surprised no more women than that had registered. But by Sept. 10, 441 women had registered, although the city commission, seeing public sentiment against purchasing the water works, was ready to cancel the special election.
When four women were asked by a News Herald reporter why rush to register if the special election was called off, they thought a moment and replied, "We'll register anyway. You can never tell what a bunch of men will do — they may change their minds."
The special registration was only good for that one election. County registration was to open in October for everyone to register to vote for county, state and national elections in November. The county registration was also applied to municipalities and was good for two years unless the person changed residence.
Over the next few weeks, the Globe and News Herald reported women of both political parties were organizing women voters in anticipation of the upcoming 1920 general election. With the vote secured, women became a new constituency on a changed landscape politicians had to address.
