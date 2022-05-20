Politicians are often known for their speaking skills — or lack of them.
Being able to coin a phrase or reply with a quip can make or break a campaign. Pity those born with a silver foot in their mouth, to paraphrase one critic’s comment.
One of the more loquacious politicians of the last century came from Southwest Missouri. U.S. Rep. Dewey Short could trade barbs with the best of them, which energized his quarter-century in Congress.
Dewey Jackson Short was born April 7, 1898, to Jackson and Permelia Short in Galena, Stone County, Missouri. He was the eighth of 10 children.
Dewey was bathed in politics from birth. His father had been Stone County collector for three terms in the 1890s, Republican county chairman for 30 years and was postmaster in Galena for 20 years.
The son was a good debater. At 16, Dewey’s father sent him across the border into Arkansas to speak up for a Republican candidate in a solid Democratic county. Dewey rode his horse to the town ready to give his best campaign speech. However, as his father remembered, Dewey was introduced by a Civil War veteran “a mighty good speaker, who made such a fine talk that he didn’t leave much for Dewey to tell.” He graduated from Galena High School in 1915.
He went for two years to the Methodist Marionville College located in Marionville, Missouri, which later became Ozark Wesleyan in Carthage. His schooling was interrupted by service in the infantry in U.S. Army in World War I.
After mustering out, he won a scholarship to Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, and graduated in 1919. He won yet another scholarship to Boston University, where he earned a divinity degree in 1922. The faculty awarded him the Howard Fellowship for study in Europe at Heidelberg, Berlin and Oxford. He also studied law at Harvard and lectured at Boston’s YMCA Forum.
He returned to the area to be professor of psychology and political philosophy at the Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He also was pastor of a Methodist church in Springfield in 1927. All the while, he continued to be active in Republican politics until 1928.
First Run for Congress
Short decided to run for Congress in Missouri’s 14th District in 1928. He was known in the Springfield area as a supply preacher, political guest speaker and official speaker for the Springfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Good Will Tour.
He was never at a loss for words, nor did he forget a face. Those skills served him well. He defeated an incumbent Democratic U.S. representative who had moved from the 15th District.
Short had little time to make a mark in Washington as the stock market crash and Great Depression overshadowed everyone. He lost his seat in the Democratic landslide of 1930. That didn’t stop his political ambitions. He continued to rally Republicans as a delegate to the 1932 national convention and put up an unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 1932.
Redistricting moved Stone County into a new 7th District that went west to the Kansas border. Short ran once more for a House seat in 1934 and won. He had perfected a down-home style in contrast to his extensive academic education. It relied on mimicry, topical and humorous quips.
For example, he attributed the Depression in 1932 to “the era of speculation and extravagance, and unemployment,” which he attributed chiefly to American mechanical genius. ‘’We’re so darn smart in the U.S. that we’ve just about invented ourselves out of a job.”
In Congress, he found issues he could attach to his district. Flooding on the White River was a perennial concern. Short became a vocal member of the National Rivers and Harbors congress, which lobbied for federal spending on waterways and flood control. It took him five years to get Table Rock Dam into the Flood Control Act of 1941.
Despite desiring federal money for Table Rock, he was an arch enemy of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. With a safe district, he could launch verbal attacks at will. His verbal fireworks hit new heights in 1935 with one sentence that gave him a national reputation. An administration request for work relief spawned this caustic comment:
“I deeply and sincerely regret that this body has degenerated into a supine, subservient, soporific, superfluous, supercilious, pusillanimous body of nitwits, the greatest ever gathered beneath the dome of our National Capitol, who cowardly abdicate their powers and, in violation of their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution against all of the nation’s enemies, both foreign and domestic, turn over these constitutional prerogatives, not only granted but imposed upon them, to a group of tax-eating, conceited autocratic bureaucrats, a bunch of theoretical, intellectual, professorial nincompoops out of Columbia University, at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue who were never elected by the American people to any office and who are responsible to no constituency.”
‘Hillbilly Demosthenes’
Hyperbole became standard fare for Short. He opposed the New Deal save for Social Security.
Newspapers across the country quoted the “Hillbilly Congressman.” He played up that persona to the hilt. “Really, I am just an ordinary country boy, a native hillbilly from the Ozarks in Southwest Missouri, where we cover our houses with bull hides and use their tails for lightning rods.” Time magazine called him “an oratorical shock trooper willing to talk on anything.”
He was a staunch isolationist, even opposing Lend-Lease for Britain. The noninterventionist wing of the Republican Party nominated him for vice president in 1940. However, once the war began in 1941, he made an about face — for the duration of the war. He had choice comments about military brass who he thought had failed the country by allowing the attack on Pearl Harbor. His seat on the Military Affairs, later Armed Services Committee, gave him influence on all things military for the next 15 years.
After the war he toured concentration camps as a congressional delegate. Though he supported a strong defense, he continued to be a gadfly to Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower as he opposed American interventions around the world. In 1953 he became chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The dam at Table Rock, approved before the war, finally received funding and construction began in 1954. It seemed Short had arrived politically. He had a safe district with 11 successful elections under his belt, was chairman of Armed Services and had Table Rock underway. A photo taken in Springfield in 1954 showed Short with Democrats, Speaker Sam Rayburn and future Speaker Carl Albert. The three shared similar backgrounds, were well educated, and from rural, safe districts with long tenures. Short looked to become a fixture in the Capitol.
The election of 1956 proved otherwise. Springfield broadcaster Charlie Brown’s campaign emphasized the plight of disgruntled drought-stricken farmers. The Globe said Republicans were “stunned” by the poor turnout in Jasper County for Short. It was the same in other counties. Brown was elected by a narrow margin. The Silver-Tongued Orator of the Ozarks was out.
His military expertise led President Eisenhower to name him assistant secretary of the Army for civil-military affairs in 1957. He held the post until January 1961 when he retired from public life. Short lived in Washington, D.C., until his death in 1979.
The “Hillbilly Demosthenes” was laid to rest in Galena, Missouri.
Said one adversary of his oratory, “In dealing with any question he is a master, a recognized savant, always having at hand a fund of devastating information that disarms and paralyzes an opponent before the opponent fairly starts. No great question is finally settled before he speaks.”
