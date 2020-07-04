As the Globe's librarian, I've received any number of research requests. Some are formal for professional use. Others are personal, sometimes just to satisfy curiosity.
One I remember came to mind recently as I worked on a column. A man asked if he could get collected copies of the "Red Ryder" comic strip. I had to tell him no such collection existed at the Globe. He could search microfilm day by day, but that was his only alternative. He sighed, thanked me and left.
Who was Red Ryder?
"Red Ryder" was a syndicated comic strip created by Fred Harman and promoted by Stephen Slesinger. The story begins with Harman, born in 1902 in St. Joseph. His father had a place in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The family divided their time between Colorado and St. Joseph. As a child, Harman liked to draw, even getting a drawing printed in a St. Joseph newspaper at age 6.
Commercial artist
After WWI, he worked in Kansas City as a commercial artist. He and another cartoonist, Walt Disney, formed their own short-lived company. Disney went on to California while Harman stayed in Missouri. He got a job with the Artcrafts Engraving Co. in St. Joseph, creating illustrations, promotions and costume designs commemorating the Pony Express. His career languished in the late 1920s and early 1930s in unsuccessful businesses.
In 1933, he launched a self-syndicated daily Western comic named "Bronc Peeler." The comic, starring Bronc Peeler with sidekick Coyote Pete, was a combination of adventure and humor. His style was praised, as he could capture action as well as the beauty of Western landscapes on Sunday toppers, a standalone frame above the main storyline. He managed to land a number of small West Coast and mountain state papers and eventually the Western Newspaper Union syndicate in 1935, but after three years, he was broke.
At this time, Harman met Slesinger, a literary agent who pioneered character merchandising. Slesinger by the late 1920s had promoted Zane Grey and Andy Rooney and acquired rights to popularize characters through licensing agreements. He acquired rights to Winnie the Pooh in 1930 and Tarzan in 1933. Tarzan showcased his skills creating games, Big Little Books, novelties, toys and memorabilia. It became the blueprint for future clients.
Slesinger signed Harman and arranged a contract with Newspaper Enterprise Association for a revised Western comic titled "Red Ryder." It began as a Sunday comic on Nov. 6, 1938, now starring Red Ryder, a redheaded, happy-go-lucky, straight-shooting, two-fisted wanderer of the West and his young Native American friend Little Beaver, whose stereotyped dialogue grates when read today.
Harman was billed as a real Westerner, a cowboy, as well as an artist. Slesinger arranged personal appearances in multiple venues. He also supervised the storylines while Harman brought them to life.
The daily strip began on March 27, 1939. As the Globe had no Monday edition, it picked up the first strip with a short introduction and illustration of Little Beaver at the bottom of Page 1 on Tuesday, March 28. It began a 25-year run in the Globe. Even though the syndicate offered a Sunday color strip, the Globe already carried two Western comics on Sunday: "The Lone Ranger" and "Roy Rogers." At its peak, "Red Ryder" ran in 750 newspapers with an estimated 40 million readers.
Marketing gold mine
Slesinger's marketing genius struck gold with multiple products. First was licensing a 12-chapter movie serial in 1940, which led to 27 movies. Various actors portrayed Red Ryder such as Don "Red" Barry and Allan "Rocky" Lane. Robert Blake was Little Beaver in 23 films. Three TV pilots were filmed but not picked up. One ran as an episode of "Gunsmoke" in 1959.
A radio program on the Blue network, and later Mutual network, lasted for almost 10 years from 1942 to 1951. Ryder was billed as "America's fighting cowboy," who didn't shoot to kill but always shot the guns out of the hands of bad guys.
Next was licensing the Daisy Red Ryder Carbine in 1939. The first gun appeared in 1940. Ads for the BB gun were ubiquitous on the back pages of comic books. The BB gun was made famous more recently in the 1983 Jean Shepherd film "A Christmas Story." The Daisy Manufacturing Co. in Rogers, Arkansas, still produces the BB guns. It came out with a limited 80th anniversary edition this year.
Comic books became the next logical venue. The first was released in 1940. But Dell Comics' run of 151 issues from 1941 to 1957 was a record for any Western comic. Reprints have been published in 11 official and 30 unofficial translations. The Spanish language issues by Novaro numbered 474 regular editions with supplements and extras in 21 countries and territories.
Slesinger died in 1953 with his wife, Shirley, taking over story development.
Harman continued his painting even as he drew the strip. By 1963, he was ready to retire to pursue his painting full time. Robert MacLeod, an associate, took up the daily strip, continuing it until Sept. 30, 1965, when it ended. Harman was one of the original founders of the Cowboy Artists of America in 1965. He received multiple honors for his art and charitable work. He died in 1982.
The Fred Harman Western Art Museum in Pagosa Springs houses many of his paintings and "Red Ryder" memorabilia. The city's annual Red Ryder Roundup on July 4 has been postponed until next year because of the pandemic.
But for fans of the comic, Red Ryder can still be found riding the range, righting wrongs and downloaded from archival sites such as comicbookplus.com.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
