Mention Joplin artists and many will recall Thomas Hart Benton. Yet Joplin was home to another painter: the talented watercolorist Robert Higgs, who was instrumental in establishing the Ozark Artists Guild, which later became the Spiva Center for the Arts.
Robert E. Higgs was born in Anderson on Aug. 16, 1916. He lived in and attended school in Anderson. After graduation, he attended a commercial art school in Kansas City, then the Chicago Academy of Fine Art.
In 1937, he began work in Joplin for the Coca-Cola Co. as a decorative artist. His ability to paint was well known in Anderson. In 1939, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in Anderson commissioned him to paint a mural. He had a studio in Joplin, where he painted a mural of Christ ascending to heaven. Upon completion it was installed in the church sanctuary.
He married wife Marie in the early 1940s when he was a struggling artist. Verne Wilder, owner of Wilder’s Restaurant, had a liver and white pointer named Old Joe. According to the Wilder family, Higgs painted an oil painting of the dog. “Although Verne did not like the painting, he bought it because Mr. Higgs needed the money to get married. The painting proudly hangs in a private family collection.”
In 1943, he entered the 13th annual exhibition of the Springfield Art Museum with a watercolor named “Corner of Fourth and Pearl.” It was given an honorable mention. He entered the U.S. Army in February 1944, serving in the Philippines prior to going to Japan. In 1946, he was stationed near Hiroshima with an infantry headquarters unit. His art skills led him to be put in charge of 14 Japanese artists painting projects for the occupation forces. Some of his work was featured in Stars and Stripes, the Army newspaper.
He was wounded in Tokyo in 1945. During his convalescence, he was given permission to paint in the streets of Tokyo. Later, he was tapped for paintings and sketches of places in and around the city of Kyoto. The Visitors Liaison Office commissioned a book of 87 art plates that included reproductions of various artists’ paintings of cultural, historic and scenic places in Kyoto. He was among the artists featured. The book was intended for official visitors.
“Touring Kyoto and Vicinity” showed a variety of his work. One painting was titled “War’s Desolation,” which could easily have been from Hiroshima. Another is a lively, contemporary street scene, while yet another is of the classic Buddhist Higashi Honganji Temple in Kyoto. Higgs sometimes included sketches from his wartime service in art shows in later years.
Ozark Artists Guild
When he mustered out of the service, Higgs returned home to Joplin and took a job working as the art director for Joplin Printing Co. A mural of his still occupies a wall of the printing company.
Joplin had had an art league in the 1920s, but it had dissolved. However, interest in art continued and was spurred by the return of veterans as the postwar economy grew. In 1947, a number of people decided there was enough interest to form a new art league. At their second meeting, Higgs was the guest speaker. He presented a series of watercolor paintings from Japan, including rice fields and the area of Tokyo Bay.
Thus began a long relationship with the arts community in Joplin. The group organized as the Ozark Artists Guild. Higgs and six other artists were the guild’s founding artists. He was elected president for the first two years. They first met at the YMCA and then obtained a room in the original Joplin Public Library.
He took an active role presenting classes, speaking to clubs and serving the community. In 1950, he helped design publicity folders for the Joplin Community Chest drive, all the while continuing working for Joplin Printing Co. and painting commissions.
‘The Ozark Artists Guild took part in community service projects. For example, in 1951 members painted six juvenile circus paintings for the Joplin Children’s Home, while Higgs’ “Autumn Scene” was given to the home for its permanent collection.
He was a frequent speaker at clubs on art-related topics. Talking about watercolor paintings, he would paint a picture, or he would demonstrate the use of casein paint and oil. He could show various print processes such as simple silk screen prints.
He gave one-man shows in cities such as Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; Joplin; Pittsburg, Kansas; and Wichita, Kansas, through the 1950s and 1960s.
He was head of the decorating staff as an interior decorator and artist at Christman’s in 1954. That year he oversaw the decoration of a “House of Tomorrow” model home for Brady Stevens Realty and then another home for Rolla Stephens Realty. He maintained a private studio and workshop for building custom frames at his home.
Spiva Art Center
When George Spiva donated the Zelleken house at 406 Sergeant Ave. to the guild as a home, Higgs was instrumental in making the move in 1958. He continued to instruct classes in watercolor painting. The guild’s name was changed to the Spiva Art Center.
He was selected by Art-Mart Inc., of St. Louis, sponsor of International Painting Schools, to teach a session of the 10th annual summer school at Martha’s Vineyard in 1964. He conducted painting workshops at Springfield, Missouri, and Dallas.
The Zelleken house was quickly outgrown. George Spiva donated $100,000 toward the fine arts building on the campus of Missouri Southern State College, providing a place for the activities of the Spiva Art Center and the college’s art classes. The building was set to open in the fall of 1967.
On Feb. 5, 1967, a one-man show of Higgs’ work opened at the Oklahoma Museum of Conservative Art. The exhibit included watercolors and temperas. Higgs had been one of 10 artists selected by the Missouri State Council on the Arts to appear in a traveling exhibit throughout the state.
However, that same day, he died suddenly at his home after attending church. He was 50 years old. The fine arts building opened Sept. 5, 1967, with the Robert Higgs Memorial Exhibit, the featured attraction of the Spiva Art Center. Springfield’s art museum held a memorial exhibition the next month featuring 80 of his paintings and sketches.
By the time of his death, his works had been displayed in Springfield, Tulsa, Kansas City, New Mexico, Kansas, Texas, Ohio and California. His works had been collected by Ford Motor Co. and IBM.
A week after his death, Joplin’s impresario Fern Wilder wrote, “For this fine gentleman-artist was ‘on his way’ to national recognition and achievement. He had a great talent: painting. and he painted what he thought: beauty. Bob loved beauty, and it characterized his life and his thinking. In a world more or less sordid and troubled, Bob was needed.”
Wrote Les Pearson, editor of the News Herald, of Higgs: “His first thought was consideration for others. It was for them that he created beauty.”
