When talking about gangs of the Old West, those of Jesse and Frank James, the Daltons, Bill Doolin and the Youngers are among the most infamous. The last member of the Doolin gang, Roy Daugherty, died in a shootout in 1924 in Joplin.
Daugherty was born in 1870 in Texas and grew up in McDonald County, Missouri. His notoriety has masked his birthdate and parents. What is known is that his family was considered very religious. Two of his brothers became ministers. Roy was uninterested in following the family tradition and left home at age 14.
He changed his name to Arkansas Tom Jones and went to Indian Territory, where he worked as a cowboy for seven years. There he met Bill Doolin. Doolin’s gang included former Dalton gang members. It was known as the Wild Bunch. The gang had a safe haven in the town of Ingalls.
“Outside of Ingalls they were hell — inside mostly angels,” wrote a Globe reporter. They also spent lavishly, and the townsfolk looked the other way. Arkansas Tom took part in several robberies in the two years he ran with them.
The battle of Ingalls
In 1893, President Grover Cleveland appointed E.D. Nix, 32, as the U.S. marshal for Indian Territory. Though he was the youngest marshal, he supervised 150 deputies. Nix was determined to break the Doolin-Dalton gang despite their refuge of Ingalls. He sent Deputy Marshal John Hixon along with 12 others to apprehend the gang.
On Sept. 1, 1893, the lawmen forced a shootout that ended badly. Three deputies were killed, as was a bystander. Three gang members were wounded, but escaped. (Eight horses died in the crossfire.) Arkansas Tom Jones was captured after Deputy Marshal James Masterson — Bat Masterson’s brother — threw dynamite into the stable, stunning Jones where he hid. Jones had killed Deputy Marshal Thomas Hueston.
There was talk of lynching him. But he was tried on murder charges, convicted and sentenced to 50 years in the federal prison at Guthrie, Oklahoma.
In custody, Daugherty (alias Jones) was a model prisoner. In 1901, Nix arranged his release to appear in a Wild West show he took on tour in Missouri and other states. He was billed as “Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Criminal.” That lasted just a short while before he was transferred to the Kansas State Penitentiary in Lansing for six more years.
In 1908, his brothers launched a campaign for his pardon by Oklahoma’s first governor, Charles N. Haskell. His model behavior was bolstered by his rescue of the prison warden in McAlester from a murderous attack by Missouri bank robber “Bill” Rudolph. The governor refused a pardon, saying, “I’m trying to catch bank robbers now, not turn them loose.” Two years later, the brothers then supported by Nix, successfully gained his pardon.
Going Hollywood
Daugherty first went to Durant, Oklahoma, where he ran a restaurant, then left for California, thinking he could break into the movies as a real Western character.
Nix’s pardon support was not entirely charitable. While he thought he could rehabilitate Daugherty, he called him the “nerviest man in Oklahoma.” Reform would fit into plans he and former deputy William Tilghman had to make movies of the territorial marshals’ exploits. As a number of the lawmen and criminals were still alive, they decided they could reenact scenes better than the budding Hollywood producers by enlisting those survivors.
By 1915, they had produced a six-reel film, “Passing of the Oklahoma Outlaws.” The lawmen portrayed themselves as did Jones, who was listed as technical adviser. Tilghman was the star and by the end of the film, viewers might have gotten the idea that he single-handedly arrested every criminal in Oklahoma.
Nix took his copy of the film and Jones to show in towns across the country. In July 1915, Nix and Jones showed the film over four days in Joplin’s Club Theatre. Nix was named a “former Joplin man” by the News Herald. The article stressed Nix’s efforts in arranging the pardon. However, Nix soon lost interest in the road show, leaving Tilghman to promote the film. Daugherty, too, left about the same time, and it wasn’t long before he was back in the bank robbery business.
Return to Old Ways
He and three cohorts hit Oronogo’s Farmers and Miners Bank in December 1916 and the First National Bank in Fairview in Newton County in January 1917. The gang had planned robberies of a bank in Carterville and of a streetcar, but those fell through. His three accomplices were captured in Joplin on Feb. 17, 1917, while Daugherty hid in Galena, Kansas.
Two days later, Joplin detectives surprised him in Galena, getting the drop on him as he reached for a revolver. He told the detective, “I’m glad that you got it, Billy. If I had beat you to it, I would have had to kill you.” The News Herald called him the “baddest bad man.”
Tried in Neosho in the Fairview heist, Jones claimed credit and asked mercy for the others. They also failed to say where the several thousand dollars were buried — “just somewhere in Oklahoma.” Daugherty got four years in the penitentiary and was released in 1921.
He stayed in the district two years. He was arrested in Joplin for driving while intoxicated in June 1923.
In November, he and three other men robbed the Bank of Asbury of $1,088. The robbers locked three people in the vault, but it had an alarm wired to other Asbury businesses that alerted townspeople. One man fired off a shotgun at the gang as they fled the bank. A carload of Asbury men pursued them west into Kansas, from Pittsburg to Crestline. At one point, they engaged in a gunbattle as the robbers climbed on running boards firing at their pursuers. The Asbury men wisely withdrew as they had but one gun with them.
South of Crestline, the robbers were met by Joplin motorcycle patrolman Clarence Allison, who chased them until they abandoned their car and headed cross-country. Allison followed them and ambushed three of them. As he escorted them back to the road, Daugherty came up behind him, shoved a gun to his back and took him captive. Then they made Allison drive them through Galena, Baxter Springs and Commerce before leaving him out at Devil’s Promenade.
Two of the men were arrested some time later in Tulsa, and a fourth man was never apprehended. Daugherty, however, had returned to Joplin, hiding in a house on West Ninth Street. On Aug. 16, 1924, after receiving a tip, Chief of Police V.P. Hine, three detectives and an officer went to arrest him. Daugherty sought to escape through the back door only to find the exit blocked by Chief of Detectives William Gibson, who shot him.
His body was taken to Hurlbut Undertaking Co. where 5,000 people filed through the morgue to view him that week.
“All that was mortal of Roy Daugherty was returned to dust yesterday,” ran the lead of the Globe story.
