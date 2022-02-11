A hale and hearty centenarian is always newsworthy. The Joplin Municipal Golf Course in Schifferdecker Park turns 100 this year.
It started with a bequest, which over a decade became an 18-hole course, growing into a star attraction for tourists motoring Route 66 in the 1920s.
The history of golf in Joplin predates the Schifferdecker course by about 21 years. The first course, established in 1899, was a sand-green course on the property of the Button Hole mine near what is now the Iron Gates neighborhood. It lasted about a year before the founders moved on to Texas oil fields and interest died down.
It was in 1911 that insurance man Howard Gray spearheaded the formation of a group of aspiring golfers to look for land suitable for a golf course. After a year of searching, they found a hay field owned by the Mattes brothers on the southwest side of Joplin that looked just right for a nine-hole course. The Mattes reservation, as it was called, was bounded by mines, the Frisco railroad line and the Southwest Missouri Railroad interurban line. Mattes offered the land free of rent along with a machine to keep the hay mowed.
In August 1912, the Joplin Golf Club was formed in a meeting at the Connor Hotel. It was open to men and women. By December, incorporation papers were filed and the Oak Hill Golf Club came to life. It was a private club.
Charles Schifferdecker
The potential for a municipal golf course left the world of speculation upon the death of philanthropist Charles Schifferdecker on Oct. 30, 1915. He willed the city the 120 acre park on West Seventh Street.
In response to the news, Mayor Hugh McIndoe said the legacy would afford ample opportunities for recreational improvements, among them a free municipal golf course.
The pages of the News Herald carried a number of articles over the next year touting this possibility.
And then the other shoe dropped.
In January 1916, J.G. Starr, president of the park commission, announced there was no money in the budget for a golf course. He quoted the cost of maintaining the Oak Hill course at $6,000 annually. O.D. Royse, Oak Hill president, said maintenance was his course’s largest expense.
With a park budget of $10,000, a golf course was out of the question. Even with a conservative estimate of $4,000 to maintain a first-class course, it was not feasible. The News Herald reporter wished for a “charitable fairy to give an additional $4,000 to $6,000 a year to the park commission.”
By this time, the war in Europe was occupying everyone’s attention. In 1917, the U.S. entered the war and that same year golf course promoter Mayor McIndoe was recalled by voters, so plans for a golf course gathered dust. By the time the war ended in 1918, the flu epidemic had spread across the Tri-State District. In 1919 and early 1920, the area was hit by the short post-war depression, which made the city’s budget tight.
the time was ripe
Though the idea was publicly dormant, there were those looking for a way to build a municipal course. In 1920, F. Taylor Snapp, later mayor, was playing a round of golf with M.W. Latimer at Oak Hill. Latimer approached Snapp about trying once more to gather support among city officials for a municipal course. They decided the time was ripe.
Latimer talked to the park board and found it enthusiastic and willing to cooperate. Budget concerns, however, hung over the project like Damocles’ sword. How to fund it was the question.
In February 1920, the board took its first steps by appointing Dr. G.E. Ward, a dedicated golfer, onto the improvement committee. Ward gave his wholehearted support. He said a professional golfer had already offered his assistance for free. However, enthusiasm was thin gruel. For the next two years discussions were all that took place.
The Globe began to support a municipal golf course in editorials starting in December 1921. Its first editorial noted the game’s increasing popularity, citing Chicago’s success with its seven municipal courses.
The game was gaining space in newspaper sports pages at the expense of baseball, and Joplin would be handicapping itself if it ignored golf. With the tourist campground in Schifferdecker Park, a golf course would attract and keep tourists in town spending their vacation dollars.
By the spring of 1922, the cause gained ground. A high school fraternity offered to help landscape the course in February. In March, Latimer organized golfers into the Joplin Municipal Golf Association.
The same month the park board officially set a timetable for constructing a course on the west side of Schifferdecker Park. A goal of opening the course in the summer was stated. A bathhouse and other necessary accoutrements would be installed.
Funding for the work would come from popular subscriptions and the organization of a municipal golf club. Dewey Longworth, the 24-year-old Oak Hill professional, was enlisted to lay out the course.
Globe editorials continued to note the economic angles of an attractive golf course. If one could not afford to join a private club, a municipal club was an option.
And, “northern and eastern city people who have the time and money to take vacations are golf players, and we must offer every possible inducement to them if we are to keep them coming in this direction.”
Opening Delayed
The association solicited any stockholders of the old Jasper County Parks Association to donate their stock. Money from those shares would be put toward the golf course. After the fairways were rolled, tees and greens prepared, the Globe noted the work on the nine holes was done in a record five weeks.
A prospective opening was set for June 11. Then the date was pushed back. According to Latimer, golfers were relieved to know the reason for the delay was the installation of grass greens and pipes below ground to water them. The city had contracted management of the course to the golf association to minimize its own costs.
Finally, the big day, Thursday, June 29, 1922, approached. Latimer gave the dedication. Mercer Arnold accepted the course on behalf of area golfers.
Mayor Snapp and three other golfers demonstrated driving and were the first foursome.
A large crowd followed the foursome around the nine-hole course. The set fee for the nine-hole course was 35 cents, which was considered a fair charge.
In August 1923, the City Council renamed the course the “Schifferdecker Park Golf Course” in honor of Charles Schifferdecker. That month approval was given to construct the last four holes to complete the 18-hole course.
The park board noted that over 23 days, with just 14 holes, 2,119 persons played on the course. Enthusiasm for golf continued strong.
As the Globe editorial of 1921 prophesied, “Once we get a municipal golf course, we will wonder how long we got along without one so long as we did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.